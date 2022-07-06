Oceania Cruises' new range of epic voyages offer the chance to see dazzling destinations and discover a whole new world of flavours along the way.

Famed for its sumptuous ships and luxurious journeys to the world’s most desirable destinations, Oceania Cruises is equally proud of its reputation for offering the finest cuisine at sea. And the line’s food-loving guests can look forward to treats on land as well, thanks to a fabulous programme of culinary- focused shore excursions. Keen globetrotters will also be pleased to hear about the line’s new series of four Grand Voyages, set to sail in 2023 and 2024. Ranging in length from 72 to 82 days, these impressive trips offer guests the chance to see the world at a leisurely pace, with extended evening port stays and some great excursions ashore. It all adds up to an immersive cruise experience that truly connects travellers to the places, cultures and people they’re visiting.

With such amazing destinations on offer, these voyages will be the ultimate culinary adventure for guests. Bernard Carter, Oceania’s Senior Vice President and European MD, says: ‘Marrying intriguing destinations with sumptuous cuisine and home- from-home comfort and luxury aboard our boutique ships makes for the ultimate holiday. Just launched, these fascinating Grand Voyages give guests an incredible opportunity to explore the world and savour different sights, sounds and – of course – tastes!’ -READ MORE: MSC Cruises enhances dining experience - If your budget won’t quite stretch to a Grand Voyage, don’t worry – you can still enjoy a taste of what’s on board with this fabulous recipe for miso-glazed seabass (below) – a favourite of Oceania’s chefs and guests alike.

This Japanese-style seabass recipe is simple yet totally delicious. The sweet and savoury glaze is perfectly complemented by lime but the flavours are not overdone, and the fish is always moist, with an incredible texture. With most of the prep done well in advance, it’s an excellent choice if you’re entertaining.

DIRECTIONS

1. To make the marinade, combine the miso paste, palm sugar, sake and mirin in the top of a double boiler. Add a little water to the lower pan and bring to a simmer, whisking the mixture in the top pan until smooth. Make sure the sugar and miso have melted but do not allow the mixture to boil. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. When the marinade has cooled completely, place the fish in a large airtight plastic bag, pour in the marinade, press out any excess air, and seal the bag. Make sure the marinade is evenly distributed over the fillets. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

3. About 60 minutes before cooking, remove the fish from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 200C.

4. Arrange the fillets in a baking dish, well spaced out. Pour in enough marinade to reach about a quarter of the way up the sides of the fillets. Place in the oven and bake until the fish is cooked and the sauce caramelises (about 20 minutes).

5. Serve in a banana leaf with lime wedges and a side dish of coconut or jasmine rice.