Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Oceania Cruises' new range of epic voyages offer the chance to see dazzling destinations and discover a whole new world of flavours along the way.
Famed for its sumptuous ships
and luxurious journeys to the world’s most desirable
destinations, Oceania Cruises is
equally proud of its reputation
for offering the finest cuisine
at sea.
And the line’s food-loving guests can look forward to treats on land as well, thanks to a fabulous programme of culinary- focused shore excursions.
Keen globetrotters will also be pleased to hear about the line’s new series of four Grand Voyages, set to sail in 2023 and 2024.
Ranging in length from 72 to 82 days, these impressive trips offer guests the chance to see the world at a leisurely pace, with extended evening port stays and some great excursions ashore.
It all adds up to an immersive cruise experience that truly connects travellers to the places, cultures and people they’re visiting.
Discover mouth-watering restaurants onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady for every special occasion
MSC Cruises unveils immersive culinary experiences for upcoming ship MSC World Europa
What kind of food is on a cruise ship? Everything you need to know about luxury dining with Seabourn
Tips for cruising with a special diet
Your guide to a pre- or post-cruise stay in Southampton – what to see, eat & do
Best food and wine pairings at sea - expert sommelier shares 3 top wines
Doha city guide: What to see, do and eat in up-and-coming Qatari capital
Top tips on how to eat healthily on a cruise - a guide to staying trim
Experience Norwegian Escape’s tranquil round-trip cruise through the Eastern Caribbean
Molten chocolate cake recipe: How to make delicious dessert famous on Oceania ships
You can choose from four amazing cruise
adventures, including a Grand Pacific
Expedition from Los Angeles to Sydney
aboard Regatta. This 77-day voyage departs
on October 4, 2023, visiting 12 countries with
10 overnights in iconic ports such as Kyoto,
Shanghai, Bali and Perth.
-READ MORE: Food glorious food: healthy dining choices at sea-
We also love the sound of Ultimate Exotic Traveller – a spectacular journey from Papeete, Tahiti, to Cape Town aboard Nautica.
This epic 79-day voyage will depart on February 19, 2024, with a 15-country itinerary featuring a remarkable array of top attractions such as the geothermal landscapes of Rotorua in New Zealand, the iconic Sydney Opera House, the cultural riches of Bali and the renowned game reserves of South Africa.
With such amazing destinations on
offer, these voyages will be the ultimate
culinary adventure for guests.
Bernard Carter, Oceania’s Senior Vice President and European MD, says: ‘Marrying intriguing destinations with sumptuous cuisine and home- from-home comfort and luxury aboard our boutique ships makes for the ultimate holiday. Just launched, these fascinating Grand Voyages give guests an incredible opportunity to explore the world and savour different sights, sounds and – of course – tastes!’
-READ MORE: MSC Cruises enhances dining experience-
If your budget won’t quite stretch to a Grand Voyage, don’t worry – you can still enjoy a taste of what’s on board with this fabulous recipe for miso-glazed seabass (below) – a favourite of Oceania’s chefs and guests alike.
‘These Grand Voyages give guests an incredible opportunity to savour different sights, sounds and – of course – tastes’
Recipe: Chef’s favourite miso-glazed seabass
-SERVES SIX-
This Japanese-style seabass recipe is simple yet totally delicious. The sweet and savoury glaze is perfectly complemented by lime but the flavours are not overdone, and the fish is always moist, with an incredible texture. With most of the prep done well in advance, it’s an excellent choice if you’re entertaining.
INGREDIENTS
• 225g white miso paste
• 135g coarsely chopped palm sugar • 120ml dry sake
• 60ml mirin
• 6 seabass fillets, about 225g each, boned and trimmed
• 6 large lime wedges
DIRECTIONS
1. To make the marinade, combine the miso paste, palm sugar, sake and mirin in the top of a double boiler. Add a little water to the lower pan and bring to a simmer, whisking the mixture in the top pan until smooth. Make sure the sugar and miso have melted but do not allow the mixture to boil. Remove from the heat and set aside.
2. When the marinade has cooled completely, place the fish in a large airtight plastic bag, pour in the marinade, press out any excess air, and seal the bag. Make sure the marinade is evenly distributed over the fillets. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.
-READ MORE: Exclusive gourmet tours planned for Seven Seas Explorer-
3. About 60 minutes before cooking, remove the fish from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 200C.
4. Arrange the fillets in a baking dish, well spaced out. Pour in enough marinade to reach about a quarter of the way up the sides of the fillets. Place in the oven and bake until the fish is cooked and the sauce caramelises (about 20 minutes).
5. Serve in a banana leaf with lime wedges and a side dish of coconut or jasmine rice.
Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years
Scenic Eclipse unveils seven new ultra-luxury voyages
AmaWaterways celebrates 20th anniversary with special rewards
A complete port guide to Las Palmas
Northern Lights, wildlife and sparkling fjords: Discover Princess cruises to Norway
Stars on board: Debbie McGee shares favourite cruise memories
Six smart ways to sleep soundly onboard
Discover themed cruising: Explore the world through your passions
Why you should cruise somewhere new in 2023 - discover Africa and the Indian Ocean
A Disney cruise can still cast a magic spell
Aussie & Asian Allure
- 39 nights, departs on the 12 Nov 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Regatta
- Hong Kong, , Hanoi, + 37 more
Iberian To Belgian Epicure
- 11 nights, departs on the 13 Jun 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Marina
- Lisbon, Porto, La Coruña, + 9 more
Coral, Kiwis & Koalas
- 41 nights, departs on the 29 Feb 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Nautica
- Papeete, Tahiti, Bora-Bora, , + 40 more
Golden Sands & Sunsets
- 10 nights, departs on the 09 Jan 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Vista
- Miami, Florida, , , + 8 more
Bermuda Bliss
- 7 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Insignia
- New York, New York, , Saint George, + 6 more