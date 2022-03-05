Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Paramount Cruises

Discover the ultimate cruise package – explore Slovenia and Greek islands on land and at sea Paramount Cruises offers a truly unique cruise package to the beautiful country of Slovenia, with the addition of visits to Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos and more…

Can’t decide between a land-based holiday and a Greek island cruise? Well, you can have the best of both worlds with Paramount Cruises’ Ljubljana stay with Lake Bled tour & All-inclusive Dalmatian Coast & Greek Isles cruise. This 10-night extravaganza brings you to Europe’s smallest capital city, Ljubljana, in Slovenia, for a three-night stay, before whisking you off to gaze at the most stunning areas of Greece and the Dalmatian Coast via the majestic ship, Norwegian Gem with Norwegian Cruise Line. With every aspect of your holiday, such as the hotel stay, transfers and flights from London Gatwick organised courtesy of travel agency Paramount Cruises, you don’t have to worry about any of the small details which typically go into planning a holiday – result. And that’s not all – you can also enjoy an included speciality dining package as well as a fascinating Lake Bled and Postojna Cave tour at the second-longest cave system in Slovenia. Discover all that this bustling cruise package has to offer and why you should be excited by the perfect combination of a land and cruise holiday.

Related articles

Ljubljana things to do The beauty of cruise and stay packages is that you can take your time to explore a destination that really interests you – and Slovenia is certainly the dark horse of Europe, rarely visited with other cruise packages. A three-night stay in Slovenia thanks to Paramount allows you to fully discover the beauty of this country. The capital Ljubljana, where you will be staying, is full to the brim with a stunning combination of Baroque and Habsburg buildings framed by mountains. - READ MORE: Enjoy the ultimate Florida cruise package with Paramount Cruises - The crown of Ljubljana is the castle-topped hill in the old town, and for a birds-eye view of the city and Kamniške Alps, you can climb the clock tower. Or, if you fancy more of a relaxed exploration of this landmark, you can hop on the funicular railway which travels up the castle hill.

Discover the stunning Lake Bled in Ljublijana with Paramount Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

The centre of Ljubljana is also extremely easy to navigate – simply follow the winding River Ljubljana to the east and south of the town. The nightlife of Ljubljana is great to experience. Another advantage of staying at Ljubljana for three nights is going to see a show at the National Opera and Ballet Theatre - or simply head to one of the countless bars sitting alongside the banks of Ljubljana and watch the evening pass by. Courtesy of Paramount Cruises, a Lake Bled and Postojna Cave Tour is included in your stay in Ljubljana. Lake Bled and Postojna Cave are two stunning memorable natural marvels in Slovenia. Visit the alpine resort of Lake Bled, where you cruise across the lake and drink in the stunning views before entering the Postojna Cave and admiring the dramatic spiked ceiling.

Norwegian Cruise Line brings you to Trieste in Italy. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise Search the best cruises to Greece Search cruises

Seven-night Greek island cruise Hop on your transfer in Ljubljana and be whisked away to the stunning city of Trieste in Italy to start your cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. Secluded from the rest of Italy, Trieste features a variety of winding alleys and coffee spots and a canal that is reminiscent of Venice. It is also ideal for those who love to be active; there are plenty of options for hiking, with a popular option of climbing to the top of San Giusto to enjoy unrivalled views. - READ MORE: Discover how to sail to the Grand Prix with Paramount Cruises - From Trieste, visit a beautiful array of Greece and the Dalmatian Coast hotspots, such as Kotor in Montenegro; Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos in Greece and Dubrovnik in Croatia. Corfu is a highlight of the Greek Isles cruise; discover exactly why it’s such a popular destination for British holidaymakers on this trip.

Explore the city walls in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Credit: Shutterstock

Stroll around the cobbled Old Town, a UNESCO world heritage site where you can visit the Old and New Fortresses, as well as a plethora of museums such as the Byzantine Museum and Archaeological Museum. If you have time, you can visit the countless Greek Orthodox churches – there are nearly 40! Dubrovnik, Croatia, stands out for its ancient city walls which encircle the city. Wander around the Stradun in Old Town, the limestone-paved main street dividing the Old Town into northern and southern parts. Ensure you see Rector’s Palace, built in 1441, which now acts as a city museum, as well as Sponza Palace which features a range of exhibitions and city archives to browse through. You discover all these gorgeous destinations aboard Norwegian Gem, a mid-sized ship that boasts two pools and four hot tubs – enjoy a drink in one with your unlimited drinks package if you are feeling fancy. Well, this cruise and stay sounds like the perfect combination of cruise and exploration – sign us up! Click here to discover this exciting cruise package with Paramount Cruises.