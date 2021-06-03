Holidays: Today the updated green list is due to be unveiled. Credit: Shutterstock
Cruise news / Holidays: Which countries will be added to the Green list today?

Holidays: Which countries will be added to the Green list today?

Holidays have been a fraught affair for months on end now. Despite international travel resuming last month, a plethora of rules and restrictions remain in place. Today the new green, amber and red lists are set to be announced.

Green list countries have been a hot topic of debate for several weeks.

When the nations were announced, many were shocked at how limited the selection was.

While 12 countries and territories featured, only Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) and Iceland were realistic holiday options for most Britons as most are still not accepting UK arrivals or are highly complicated to travel to.

The other countries currently on the green list include: Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

Today the updated green list is due to be unveiled, and the good news is that it's set to expand.

Travel expert Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy, The PC Agency, a number of Greek and Caribbean islands will be added.

However, he warned the list would remain "thin," to the disappointment of some travellers.

"We’re likely to see a thin green list announced Thursday - destinations which should go green are Malta, Finland, Grenada, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, Santorini, Mykonos," Charles posted on Twitter late last night.

If you travel to a green list country, you will need to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive and test negative.

Turks and caicos
Holidays: Turks and Caicos is also likely to join the green list. Credit: Shutterstock

Charles went on to explain the red list would also expand.

Several Asian countries will likely be added.

"Red list will grow - Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia all being considered," the expert tweeted.

The Government urges Britons not to travel to red list countries or territories.

Anyone who travels to a red list must take a COVID-19 test, book a quarantine hotel package, including two COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

On arrival in England, you must quarantine in a managed hotel, including two COVID-19 tests.

Thailand
Holidays: Thailand is likely to be added to the red list according to Charles. Credit: Shutterstock
Iconic ports

Finland

Neighbours with Sweden, Norway and Russia, Finland is a beautiful and diverse nation located in…

Read more

Malta

Troy, Game of Thrones and Gladiator and were all filmed in Malta, and it’s easy…

Read more

Grenada

If you’re looking to spice up your life, then Grenada is the place for you. The intoxicating aromas…

Read more

The amber list is also set to be reshuffled.

Arriving back from nations requires travellers to take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day right COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form.

On arrival in England, you must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight

The full list of amber countries is as follows:

Afghanistan

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Myanmar (Burma)

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Poland

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands)

Sri Lanka

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United States (USA)

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

