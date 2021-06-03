Holidays: Today the updated green list is due to be unveiled. Credit: Shutterstock

Holidays: Which countries will be added to the Green list today? Holidays have been a fraught affair for months on end now. Despite international travel resuming last month, a plethora of rules and restrictions remain in place. Today the new green, amber and red lists are set to be announced.

Green list countries have been a hot topic of debate for several weeks. When the nations were announced, many were shocked at how limited the selection was. While 12 countries and territories featured, only Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) and Iceland were realistic holiday options for most Britons as most are still not accepting UK arrivals or are highly complicated to travel to. The other countries currently on the green list include: Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

Related articles

Today the updated green list is due to be unveiled, and the good news is that it's set to expand. Travel expert Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy, The PC Agency, a number of Greek and Caribbean islands will be added. However, he warned the list would remain "thin," to the disappointment of some travellers. "We’re likely to see a thin green list announced Thursday - destinations which should go green are Malta, Finland, Grenada, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, Santorini, Mykonos," Charles posted on Twitter late last night. If you travel to a green list country, you will need to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive and test negative.

Holidays: Turks and Caicos is also likely to join the green list. Credit: Shutterstock

Charles went on to explain the red list would also expand. Several Asian countries will likely be added. "Red list will grow - Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia all being considered," the expert tweeted. The Government urges Britons not to travel to red list countries or territories. Anyone who travels to a red list must take a COVID-19 test, book a quarantine hotel package, including two COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form. On arrival in England, you must quarantine in a managed hotel, including two COVID-19 tests.

Holidays: Thailand is likely to be added to the red list according to Charles. Credit: Shutterstock

Iconic ports

Finland Neighbours with Sweden, Norway and Russia, Finland is a beautiful and diverse nation located in… Read more Malta Troy, Game of Thrones and Gladiator and were all filmed in Malta, and it’s easy… Read more Grenada If you’re looking to spice up your life, then Grenada is the place for you. The intoxicating aromas… Read more

The amber list is also set to be reshuffled. Arriving back from nations requires travellers to take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day right COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form. On arrival in England, you must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight The full list of amber countries is as follows: Afghanistan Akrotiri and Dhekelia Albania Algeria Andorra Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Austria Azerbaijan The Bahamas Bahrain Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina British Antarctic Territory British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Bulgaria Burkina Faso Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad China Comoros Congo Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue Costa Rica Côte d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic (Czechia) Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Fiji Finland France French Polynesia Gabon The Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Greece (including islands) Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Indonesia Iran Iraq Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malaysia Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Myanmar (Burma) Nauru Netherlands New Caledonia Nicaragua Niger Nigeria North Korea North Macedonia Norway The Occupied Palestinian Territories Palau Papua New Guinea Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands Poland Réunion Romania Russia Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Sierra Leone Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands) Sri Lanka St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Maarten St Martin and St Barthélemy St Pierre and Miquelon St Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United States (USA) Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen