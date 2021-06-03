Holidays: Which countries will be added to the Green list today?
Holidays have been a fraught affair for months on end now. Despite international travel resuming last month, a plethora of rules and restrictions remain in place. Today the new green, amber and red lists are set to be announced.
Green list countries have been a hot topic of debate for several weeks.
When the nations were announced, many were shocked at how limited the selection was.
While 12 countries and territories featured, only Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) and Iceland were realistic holiday options for most Britons as most are still not accepting UK arrivals or are highly complicated to travel to.
The other countries currently on the green list include: Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.
Holidays: Which countries will be added to the Green list today?
Virgin Voyages: All-inclusive and all adult - why this new cruise line is unique
Alaska cruises: Which cruise lines are sailing towards the Arctic this summer?
Oceania Cruises: The private country club at sea where everyone knows your name
Jane McDonald 'causes a stir' with ship deck antics 'I'll try anything once'
Spain cruises to resume next week - when can Brits go on a Spanish getaway?
Small but mighty: Your complete guide to small ship cruising
Polar explorer and solo skier Felicity Aston shares awe-inspiring Antarctica stories
Cruises 2021: Experts reveal where to go, what to do and who to go with
Oceania Cruises: Activities from art classes & cooking to lectures & cheese-making
Today the updated green list is due to be unveiled, and the good news is that it's set to expand.
Travel expert Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy, The PC Agency, a number of Greek and Caribbean islands will be added.
However, he warned the list would remain "thin," to the disappointment of some travellers.
"We’re likely to see a thin green list announced Thursday - destinations which should go green are Malta, Finland, Grenada, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, Santorini, Mykonos," Charles posted on Twitter late last night.
If you travel to a green list country, you will need to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive and test negative.
Charles went on to explain the red list would also expand.
Several Asian countries will likely be added.
"Red list will grow - Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia all being considered," the expert tweeted.
The Government urges Britons not to travel to red list countries or territories.
Anyone who travels to a red list must take a COVID-19 test, book a quarantine hotel package, including two COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.
On arrival in England, you must quarantine in a managed hotel, including two COVID-19 tests.
Finland
Neighbours with Sweden, Norway and Russia, Finland is a beautiful and diverse nation located in…Read more
Grenada
If you’re looking to spice up your life, then Grenada is the place for you. The intoxicating aromas…Read more
The amber list is also set to be reshuffled.
Arriving back from nations requires travellers to take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day right COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form.
On arrival in England, you must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight
The full list of amber countries is as follows:
Afghanistan
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece (including islands)
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Myanmar (Burma)
Nauru
Netherlands
New Caledonia
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Norway
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands)
Sri Lanka
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Maarten
St Martin and St Barthélemy
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United States (USA)
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Riviera Travel World Voyager: Everything you need to know about the new small cruise ship
Cruise chef's 'lavish' Bouillabaisse & 'tasty' lemon meringue tart recipes
Canary Islands and Majorca next on Green list - Spain cruise latest
Cunard: Everything you need to know about luxury cruise line
Royal Caribbean gets US cruise go-ahead - when can Brits go on America cruises?
Princess Cruises issues major cruise holiday update for 2021 cruises
Spain holidays: Spanish travel restrictions dropped - when will cruises resume? FCDO update
UK cruises 2021: Complete list of EVERY cruise this summer and their vaccine policies
Escape to Iceland & the Azores with Fred. Olsen for stunning whale watching
Jane McDonald shares her 'sexy' cruise hacks on latest episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald
Greek Island Glow
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Sept 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Resilient Lady
- Piraeus, Santorini, Rhodes, + 3 more
Greek Isles: Santorini, Mykonos & Rhodes
- 7 nights, departs on the 07 Nov 2021
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jade
- Piraeus, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, Rhodes, + 5 more
Italy, Malta
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Jun 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo, + 3 more
7-Day The Baltic & St Petersburg
- 7 nights, departs on the 30 Jul 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Copenhagen, Karlskrona, Saint Petersburg (ex Leningrad), + 4 more
Antiguan Allure
- 11 nights, departs on the 06 Nov 2022
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Navigator
- Miami, Florida, , Puerto Plata, + 9 more