Have you always dreamed of going on a thrilling expedition cruise? Well, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises offers you a range of jam-packed expedition cruises that explore everything the stunning Antarctic has to offer. Traverse where few have journeyed before with the help of three tailor-made expedition ships that help you delve further into some of the most remote regions in the world. Satisfy your need for adventure onboard either HANSEATIC nature, HANSEATIC inspiration or the new HANSEATIC spirit, with each ship oozing personality and charm. From fast-paced Zodiac rides, spotting wildlife and admiring sizable glaciers to camping in the Antarctic, you will feel completely at one with nature by the end of your cruise. Discover your next expedition cruise to this truly unique continent…

Antarctica cruise 2022 Don’t just wander around the impressive terrain of Antarctica, be a true expedition cruiser and jump at the chance to camp ashore for the night in an array of beautiful spots, courtesy of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. After a thrilling Zodiac ride to shore, tents will be pitched alongside all the necessary camping equipment ready for you to experience a night like never before. - READ MORE: Discover the top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 - Hapag-Lloyd Cruises goes one step further to ensure you get the best wildlife and nature views as possible, with expedition ships able to divert off their course for a short duration so you can get that winning snapshot of a friendly seal. And plenty of animal sightings await, such as impressive whales, waddling penguins, friendly elephant seals and albatrosses.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises brings you through the stunning Drake Passage. Credit: Shutterstock

You can also marvel at mighty icebergs and appreciate the natural beauty of Antarctica – an unforgettable moment. If at any point you want to learn more about a natural marvel you have just seen then you can call upon a knowledgeable team of 16 biologists, glaciologists, historians and geologists who live onboard – certainly giving Google a run for its money. Don’t miss the daily presentations and debriefings for onshore visits for another chance to chat with the experts. This team also follows you offboard so you can absorb new knowledge at every point. A host of alluring ports of call await such as the Falkland Islands and the South Shetland Islands as well as sailings through the famed Drake Passage and Antarctic Peninsula.

Enjoy sailing onboard Hanseatic Inspiration with only 199 passengers. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleet With impressive aims to explore untouched regions and provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises certainly has the ships to match. HANSEATIC inspiration serves the English-speaking markets and features a capacity of 230 guests – 199 on Antarctica cruises, so you can enjoy an uncrowded and intimate experience onboard – perfect to connect with like-minded cruisers. - READ MORE: What are the new expedition cruise ships 2022? - What’s more, HANSEATIC inspiration truly shows what it is made of, boasting the highest Polar Class designation for passenger ships, with PC6, so you can cruise safely and in a sustainable manner to both warm and cold climates – talk about impressive! This polar class designation also means you can enjoy the same stunning base whether you visit the polar regions or the Amazon, result.



Choose between six types of suites and cabins such as the Grand Suite featuring a balcony. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

The ship features an impressive 17 Zodiacs, with some adopting electric drive systems so you can step ashore in remote expedition destinations that do not have landing stages – definitely a picture-worthy moment. If the Zodiacs themselves are not enough to impress, HANSEATIC inspiration also has a marina at the stern for a plethora of exciting water sports activities such as kayaking. Hapag-Lloyd HANSEATIC inspiration Lucky you! HANSEATIC inspiration is a stunning cruise ship that you can call home throughout your expedition adventure. Reflecting nature through its colours and shapes, the ship truly brings the beauty of the outside in. This can be seen through the extendable glass balconies on the Sun Deck, where you will feel as if you are hovering above the water courtesy of the glass floor – not one for the faint-hearted! You have the choice between six types of outside suites and cabins, go on, treat yourself to a suite with a balcony to feel even closer to nature.

Enjoy a relaxing treatment at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Ocean Spa. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

After your day as an explorer, there is nothing that sounds better than relaxing onboard. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has you covered with a spa that offers a variety of massages and cosmetic treatments, all of which utilise natural ingredients. As for food and drink, you can choose between three delicious restaurant offerings onboard and take advantage of the flexible dining times and seating. - READ MORE: A complete guide to adventure cruises - Enjoy breakfast at the partially open-air Lido Restaurant to connect with the elements, indulge in lunch from the daily changing destination-inspired menu at the HANSEATIC Restaurant and treat yourself at dinner with a visit to the speciality restaurant Nikkei, serving a fusion of Japanese-Peruvian food. A perfect base, exciting destinations and a knowledgeable team – what more could you seek? To find out more contact Hapag-Lloyd Cruises UK Reservations team at 0800 0513 829 or visit www.hl-cruises.com.