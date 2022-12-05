Menu

Five of the best things to do in Hawaii with Princess Cruises Island hop in Hawaii with ease, thanks to Princess Cruises, and experience the perfect combination of adventure and relaxation.

Remind yourself of why you fell in love with cruising in the first place – the ability to visit new destinations bursting with culture, delectable cuisine and buzzing nightlife, from the ease of one glorious base – with a cruise to Hawaii with Princess Cruises. It comes as no surprise that Princess Cruises is the cruise line to bring you to some truly special destinations – that’s right, you won’t just be seeing one island from a singular hotel for a week – you’ll be visiting up to four top-rated Hawaiian Islands for a duration that suits you. Maui, Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island (Hilo and Kona) are calling your name and provide unmatched natural beauty that is guaranteed to make the front page of the family calendar. Don’t know where you start? Don’t worry, we have the ultimate top five things to do in Hawaii with Princess Cruises to make your trip one you’ll never forget – no matter which itinerary you embark on.

1. Set sail on a kayak adventure Explore further and enrich your life with countless travel quips to whip out at your next dinner party with a fast-paced kayak excursion that you’ll never forget (for all the right reasons of course). After all, what better way to explore Kauai than by sailing downwind on the beautiful Hule’ia stream, encapsulated with thick forest? First, learn the correct paddling techniques from expert staff before setting off in your two-person kayak to sail two miles through the impressive bottomlands of the river. Don’t be surprised if you recognise the river Hule’ia, as it was where ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘Lost World’ and the sequel to ‘Jurassic Park’ was filmed – but perhaps restrain any Indiana Jones-type moves you feel compelled to pull off. Then, with the stunning Haupu Mountain Range as your backdrop, you’ll learn all about the living archaeological site, Alekoko Fishpond, as you sail past it – in fact, your guide will continue to fill you in with engaging stories of the history of the valley. Your adventure doesn’t end there – you’ll then embark on a three-quarter mile nature walk through the impressive tropical rainforest, guided by an expert of course. When you reach a unique swimming hole and a staggering waterfall you have reached your final destination and can take a moment to relax and feel at one with nature. Continue your relaxation on your way back as you enjoy snacks and drinks onboard a double-hulled, powered Hawaiian canoe.

Honolulu is perfect to delve under the water and discover an array of sea creatures. Credit: Princess Cruises

2. Discover more via submarine in Honolulu Get underneath the water and discover what thrives beneath on an ‘Atlantis Submarine Adventure & Waikiki’ excursion in Honolulu. Descend 100 feet underwater to wave to an array of Hawaiian turtles and fish, with Princess ensuring you stay completely informed at every moment – keep your ears peeled for key information about reef life and submersibles while admiring a completely different perspective of marine life from your plush, air-conditioned (and most importantly – dry!) interior. What’s more, marvel at sunken shipwrecks and aeroplanes and feel like you are right amid an adventure blockbuster. Afterwards, enjoy two hours to yourself to explore Waikiki before heading back to the organised transportation to whisk you back aboard.

Sail between mid-December and mid-April, then you’re in prime-whale viewing time in Maui. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Spot friendly whales in Maui One of the Facebook feed – the ‘Deluxe Whale Watching’ excursion gives you unrivalled opportunities to see astounding humpback whales, who (luckily for us) love to put on a show and play. If you plan on sailing between mid-December and mid-April, then you’re in prime-whale viewing time in Maui, so set off with the family-owned company, Trilogy, and hop onboard this 90-minute whale-watching catamaran cruise. Equip yourself with binoculars and a camera to capture the impressive notion of whales breaching out of the water and slapping back into the waves – with your view made to be picture-perfect by the expert captain steering the boat to the perfect angles. Of course – while whale sights are common, they cannot be guaranteed – but nevertheless, the stunning views of Lahaina in the distance and the fresh sea air is an ideal way to spend the day.

Head over to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where you will be astounded at the landscape. Credit: Shutterstock

4. Dive into Hilo with Princess Cruises Hilo is known to feature breathtaking scenery – from waterfalls to volcanos, all of which can be admired on the ‘Ultimate Hilo: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park & Tastes of Hawaii’ excursion with Princess Cruises. Begin your day by sipping on a local freshly roasted coffee in a local farm overlooking Rainbow Falls before heading over to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where you will be astounded at the landscape changes since the lava eruption in May 2018. You can even walk across new lava formations and marvel at the rebirth of the native Hawaiian rainforest – which was actually named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982. Time for more food (we’re not complaining!), you’ll devour a picnic alongside a complimentary glass of wine in the Volcano Garden Arts grounds while appreciating the Hawaii art that surrounds you. Don’t leave without paying the Big Island Candies store a visit and purchase some delicious macadamia-nut cookies for your loved ones back home (or if you get hungry on the journey home – we don’t judge).

Every element of Hawaii will be infused onboard. Credit: Princess Cruises

5. Aloha Spirit Programme onboard Say Aloha to a fun new way to live life onboard, the Hawaiian way. From cuisine to activities, every element of Hawaii will be infused onboard your Princess Cruises ship – talk about going the extra mile. If you have any questions about Hawaii then simply ask one of the Hawaiian Ambassadors onboard every sailing, who are experts in their field. To get involved in the culture, participate in a Lei-making workshop, Hula dance lessons, Polynesian language classes and Ukulele playing – all in preparation for the special Grand Hawaiian Farewell Luau where you can show off your newfound skills. Try something new with a trusted cruise line like Princess Cruises, and disembark with countless new skills, life experiences and photos.

