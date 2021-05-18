Holland America Line voyages will explore the gorgeous sun-drenched islands of Greece. Credit: HAL

Sun-drenched islands & historical intrigue – Greece is the word with Holland America Line The gorgeous sun-drenched islands of Greece – and beyond – are waiting for you this summer onboard Holland America Line’s Eurodam.

Holland America Line is back this summer and is working with the Greek government to ensure the smooth return of sailing. The line has received approval to restart cruising from Piraeus (Athens) on August 15 with a series of seven-night cruises onboard the elegant, mid-sized ship Eurodam. The voyages will explore the gorgeous sun-drenched islands of Greece...and way beyond. On the Idyllic Greek Isles cruise (departing August 15 and 29 from Piraeus), you will sail into the Bay of Kotor. Prepare to be wowed by the spot's dramatic beauty - here dreamy seafront villages are set to a backdrop of mountains plummeting into the Adriatic Sea, while the stone labyrinth of the Old Town is filled with medieval architecture and historic monuments, as well as the narrowest street in the world. Then, you sail on to pretty Corfu. With an elegant old town to explore, beautiful beaches and iconic Mouse Island, it is easy to see how the island has inspired generations of writers, from Shakespeare, through Edward Lear, to Gerald Durrell. You might even discover your own inner wordsmith! Next, it’s time to sail into the volcanic caldera of Santorini where Eurodam will stay at anchor while you are taken ashore to ride the cable car to the beautiful town of Thira or explore the archaeological wonders of Akrotiri, said to be the lost city of Atlantis. Finally, enjoy the twisting cobblestone streets, white-painted bougainvillaea-adorned houses, and windmills of Mykonos, before returning to Piraeus.

Experience the ancient world On its Ancient Wonders itinerary, Eurodam will call into Haifa, Israel for the fascinating city of Tel Aviv. Here there are opportunities to tour the Holy Land for visits to Jerusalem and Nazareth. In historic Rhodes, visitors can follow in the footsteps of the Knights of St John and learn about the city’s history and architecture. Alternatively, tour into the island's interior filled with lushly forested hills. To the south, there's Lindos, one of the most stunning villages in all of Greece (and that’s saying something). It's watched over by a picture-perfect ancient ruin on the hill above. Then, the pretty island of Mykonos with its harbour and winding streets filled with typical tavernas and boutiques comes into view, before you cruise to Nafplion in the Peloponnese, gateway to the incredible classical sites of Mycenae and Epidaurus. This is your chance to experience history in all its glory.

Holland America Line: Lindos is one of the most stunning villages in all of Greece. Credit: HAL

Why you should sail on the sophisticated and elegant Eurodam The perfectly-sized Eurodam is a five-star hotel at sea, offering spacious public areas and wrap-around decks. The ship recently received a number of exciting updates, enabling guests to experience the full Music Walk experience – exclusive to HAL. This includes Lincoln Center Stage (with outstanding programmes of classical and contemporary chamber music), B.B. King’s Blues Club (the best of Memphis R&B) and Billboard Onboard (where Holland America Line's pianist plays the hits you know and love). Foodies can also indulge. Eurodam was named the best cruise ship for great dining and diverse cruise destinations by BestProducts.com. The Dining Room offers the ship's flagship dining experience in a sophisticated and welcoming setting. Then there's the Lido Market, a casual modern marketplace offering everything from breakfast to late-night snacks. Meanwhile, Tamarind serves up Southern Asian, Chinese and Japanese cuisine and Canaletto provides Italian fare - and there are plenty more dining options to savour too… What's more, holidaymakers who like to get more involved can enjoy regional cooking demonstrations and food and wine tastings with EXC Port to Table programming.

Holland America Line: The perfectly-sized Eurodam is a five-star hotel at sea. Credit: HAL

Extra perks with Holland America Line With Holland America Line’s premium package ‘Have it All' you will enjoy some incredible inclusive extra value. For one simple fare, you’ll receive a drinks package, speciality dining, Wi-Fi and one or more shore excursion. This package is great value – you’ll save 50 percent or more on those extras versus buying them separately! Prices for Eurodam’s Greece and Beyond cruises include all this plus free air from London and select regional airports as well as transfers between airport and ship and late arrival protection.

Holland America Line: Guests can experience the full Music Walk experience – exclusive to HAL. Credit: HAL

So who can set sail? The cruises are open to guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. With HAL, fully vaccinated means a minimum of 14 days following the final dose of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines being administered. Proof of vaccination and the dates given will be required. Approved forms of documentation will be confirmed closer to departure and must be shown at the terminal prior to boarding. For more information visit www.hollandamerica.com or call 0344 338 8505