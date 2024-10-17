From April through October 2026, the 1964-guest Zuiderdam and 1432-guest Volendam will each sail seven-day roundtrip departures from Boston and between Boston and Montreal or Quebec City in Quebec, Canada.



Volendam also sails 10 and 11-day itineraries that delve deeper into the Maritimes, and include Newfoundland and New France.



Additionally, guests can embark on a new 28-day 'Canada, New England and Iceland Legendary Voyage' aboard Volendam that takes guests north to ports including Portland (Maine), and Sydney (Nova Scotia) before sailing east to explore seven ports in Iceland, followed by a westward return and four more ports of call in Atlantic Canada.



Departing on June 20, 2026, the roundtrip-Boston voyage includes three overnight calls in St. John's, Newfoundland; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

