There will be more opportunity to explore Canada and New England with HAL in 2026. Credit: HAL

Author: Kaye Holland

The Seattle-based line has announced an expanded Canada and New England season for 2026 with more cruises, increased ports of call, and additional overnights

From April through October 2026, the 1964-guest Zuiderdam and 1432-guest Volendam will each sail seven-day roundtrip departures from Boston and between Boston and Montreal or Quebec City in Quebec, Canada.

Volendam also sails 10 and 11-day itineraries that delve deeper into the Maritimes, and include Newfoundland and New France.

Additionally, guests can embark on a new 28-day 'Canada, New England and Iceland Legendary Voyage' aboard Volendam that takes guests north to ports including Portland (Maine), and Sydney (Nova Scotia) before sailing east to explore seven ports in Iceland, followed by a westward return and four more ports of call in Atlantic Canada.

Departing on June 20, 2026, the roundtrip-Boston voyage includes three overnight calls in St. John's, Newfoundland; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, said: "Our Canada and New England cruises are filled with culturally rich destinations, storybook settings, the beauty of the St. Lawrence and vibrant fall foliage later in the season.

“We’re also excited to offer guests the chance to add Iceland to their exploration of Canada and New England – the timeframe is perfect for those sailing on Volendam to take in the spectacular late sunsets and white nights, including during an overnight call in Reykjavik.”

