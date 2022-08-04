Menu

Ancient temples, golden palaces & cosmopolitan cities – Discover new cruises with Holland America Line Holland America Line has officially released their new 2023/2024 cruises sailing to Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Hear about what these new Holland America cruises have to offer…

Holland America Line’s new itineraries are waiting to be discovered, setting off in autumn 2023 and in winter and spring of 2024. Contrast Thailand’s ancient temples with Singapore’s city skyline on board a cruise with Holland America Line to Asia, or join a cruise sailing to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. A voyage here will give you the opportunity to feast your eyes upon the glistening Great Barrier Reef and some truly remarkable destinations such as the iconic Australian city of Sydney. Lesser-known treasures will also be uncovered including the magical capital city of Dili laying on the island of Timor.

Why cruise Asia with Holland America Line? On a 2023/2024 Holland America Line cruise to Asia, you’ll be able to dig up a melting pot of cultures, encounter some of the world’s most unimaginable temples and golden palaces, and discover a rich Asian history that you can explore through countless respected shrines, jungle ruins and contrasting fascinating museums sat within bustling cosmopolitan cities. As you cruise the Asian seas, you’ll join the sumptuous and spacious Westerdam ship which features plenty of balcony cabins to enjoy passing views from.

Get onboard Holland America Line's Westerdam to discover Asia. Credit: Holland America Line

Cruise from Singapore 2023 A great Asian cruise that you could join next year is an exciting 14-day roundtrip winter cruise around Singapore, calling at breath-taking destinations such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. As you cruise from Singapore with the chance to sample diverse cuisine from a plethora of restaurants scattered within its lively city, get ready for a voyage along the equator before arriving in Phuket. - READ MORE: What it’s like to explore Alaska with Holland America Line - This southern city in Thailand is packed with a vibrant night scene, and an overgenerous amount of sandy beaches – perfect for a dip in the azure waters or a snorkelling session to spot the array of marine fish peacefully swimming around the shores. Phuket is also home to the seated stone Big Buddha statue, an important landmark symbolising the importance of Asian religion and culture. Your next port of call is Porto Malai resting in the archipelago of Langkawi in Malaysia. You can unwind on more sun-kissed beaches here, lined by towering coconut trees and further out scuba diving spots.

Discover the beautiful beaches and key landmarks of Phuket, Thailand. Credit: Shutterstock

This Malaysian island is also a great base for those who wish to hike through Langkawi’s jungle canopy, or for those who would like to enjoy panoramic views from the top of Mount Machinchang. On this Holland America Line cruise, you can also expect to soak up more wonderful memories in Malaysia when calling at the next two ports of call in Penang and Port Kelang in Kuala Lumpur. All whilst in Penang, take the opportunity to head to the Tropical Spice Garden, delve deep into Chinese history in an array of temples and museums, or even walk the streets in the capital, Georgetown. Here, you can explore colonial streets with well-preserved buildings and a fusion of diverse cultures. When you stop in Malaysia’s capital, Kelang, you’ll be rewarded with an authentic taste of Asian cuisine from a variety of local restaurants. History buffs and art lovers will also appreciate the amount of architecture and art deco on offer; the Art Deco Central Market and National Museum are great attractions to explore.

Delve into history with countless temples and museums in Penang with Holland America Line. Credit: Shutterstock

Unique ports of call The following three ports of call on this Asian cruise in 2023 will be in three unique destinations in Indonesia. The first on Holland America Line’s itinerary list will be in the modern port of Tanjung Priok. Nearby is Indonesia’s capital city, Jakarta, boasting a beautiful old town dating back to the 16th century with maintained colonial architecture, a quaint cobbled square, dotted coffee shops and a traditional puppet museum. Your second Indonesian cruise stop is in Java- specifically in the Semarang city which also hosts a fascinating Old Town, some must-see temples which highlight Indonesia’s deep heritage and the colourful Semarang Rainbow Village dressed in vibrant paints – creating the ultimate photo opportunity. This Holland America Line’s roundtrip cruise nearly comes to an end in Surabaya where you can pay a visit to Indonesia’s only synagogue. Maybe even take home a souvenir from the many shops on offer or enter the Eastern bazaar for an authentic Indonesian experience as you pass by local vendors selling wafting spices and Aztec home designs. Before cruising back to Singapore, take advantage of your final stop in Bali. In Celukan Bawang, you can look forward to some absolutely awe-inspiring sandy beaches which also include some deep black sands and idyllic snorkelling spots. Why not complete your Asian-inspired experience with a visit to the Pura Ulun Danu Bratan Hindu-Buddhist temple complex?

Bali allows you to relax, rejuvenate and rekindle your spiritual energy with Holland America Line. Credit: Shutterstock

Why cruise Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific with Holland America Line? On a 2023/2024 Holland America Line cruise to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, you’ll be able to explore three unique regions all in one cruise. From the famous Australian Bondi Beach and Blue Mountains National Park to endless hiking trails and countless animal sightings in New Zealand and the South Pacific, you’re spoilt for choice with the cruises Holland America Line offer here. When cruising these itineraries, you’ll join Holland America Line’s Noordam ship with sophisticated and intimate surroundings onboard. - READ MORE: Discover Australia & New Zealand with Holland America Line - Cruise to Australia in 2024 A fantastic voyage that you could experience here includes an 11-day South Australia Discovery cruise departing in 2024. This includes a stop in Kangaroo Island with its fascinating craggy rocks and prehistoric animals such as the echidna and of course, kangaroos. Once you have departed the ever-popular Sydney, Holland America Line’s cruise ship will take you to Port Arthur where you can unravel the intriguing history of this small town that once played an important part in the penal colony. You may even be lucky enough to enjoy a sighting of the ferocious Tasmanian devil in its prime habitat at the Tasmanian Devil Unzoo.

Explore Australia in depth with Holland America Line and visit cities such as Sydney. Credit: Shutterstock

If your interests shift more towards the geological side of Australia, there are plenty of landscapes to study including impressive rock formations at the Tasman Arch and the Pirates Bay Lookout. The next port of call during this Australian cruise is Hobart, Tasmania. Nature lovers can trek through the Tahune airwalk set above the Tahune forest or walk through the Mt Field National Park. Art enthusiasts can head to the Museum of Old and New Art and animals lovers can grab the chance to feed the wallabies at the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary. - READ MORE: Top 5 Europe culinary tours with Holland America Line - You’ll then sail to South Australia and stop in Adelaide, renowned as one of the best Australian wine regions and the ‘20-minute city’ due to its easy accessibility as the majority of highlights are within close proximity to each other. The Central Business District is a great location for those who wish to embrace their art scene and dine at a high quality. The next port of call is a prime highlight on this Australian cruise thanks to a visit to Kangaroo Island in Penneshaw. From the bushes to the beach, encounter a great number of species of marsupials, koalas and sea lions along with some interesting fauna and seabirds roaming the shores.



Discover the beauty of Hobart Bay in Tasmania with Holland America Line. Credit: Shutterstock

You can also navigate the countryside here and see the Cape Willoughby Conservation Park. Before your return to Sydney, enjoy the coastal scenery of Phillip Island. For an evening activity that’s a little different, visit the world’s largest Little Penguin colony at the Penguin Parade which occurs every night as the sun sets. Along with these two exciting cruise itineraries, Holland America Line’s new Asia, New Zealand, Australia and South Pacific cruises for 2023/2024 will truly give you some once-in-a-lifetime voyages. Other experiences worthy of note include a Hong Kong tram ride up to Victoria Peak for some gorgeous panoramic vistas and even more scenery leaning more towards the volcanic side of Java. In Bora Bora, swim with stingrays or go inside Tonga’s ancient royal tombs in the South Pacific. There’s also a new cruise which takes you to the ice-carved fjords in New Zealand’s Fjordland National Park, so there are plenty of incredible destinations to experience on a cruise with Holland America Line in the following years to come.