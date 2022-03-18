Credit: Holland America Line & Shutterstock Sponsored by Holland America Line

Safaris, wine tours & striking fjords: Discover Australia & New Zealand with Holland America Line Holland America Line brings you to Australia and New Zealand where you can immerse yourself in aboriginal culture, magnificent nature and spectacular views.

Feel the tropical breeze caress your face as you prepare to be moved by the wonders and cultures of the lands down under. With Holland America Line you can enjoy the luxury of time – take part in an exciting yacht race in Auckland, enjoy an in-depth chat with a village chief in Suva or simply order another round of refreshing beer quayside in Sydney, all at your own pace. See it all - from hotspots such as the Great Barrier Reef to historic aboriginal rock paintings that are an impressive 20,000 years old - you can gain unrivalled knowledge and appreciation of both Australia and New Zealand. So, go on, dive into these stunning itineraries with Holland America Line and make the most of being free to travel once again.

Related articles

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best Holland America Line cruises Search cruises

Cruises to Australia and New Zealand There are countless activities to take part in and sights to see on a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, especially when cruising with Holland America Line. On the 14-night Australia and New Zealand cruise, departing January 14, 27 and 25, 2023, and March 11, 2023, you can enjoy long days and overnight stays in stunning cities. - READ MORE: Top 5 Europe culinary tours with Holland America Line - Make the most of visiting a diverse range of ports, such as Melbourne (Australia), Burnie (Tasmania), Port Chalmers (Dunedin, New Zealand) and more. Alternatively, if you are feeling particularly explorative, you can venture further than Australia and New Zealand with a South Pacific itinerary, which boasts additional ports of call such as Hawaii and Tahiti. You can take part in a culinary shore excursion in Sydney at the famed Bennelong restaurant – known for being near-impossible to snag a table reservation at – followed by an access-all-areas tour of the Opera House.

Admire the steep cliffs of the Milford Sounds that erupt out of the sea and feature intriguing marine life. Credit: Holland America Line

Go on to gain an insight into Melbourne’s fascinating Victorian heritage via a local historian on an engaging walking tour. Crossing the Tasman Sea will then bring you to New Zealand – a land full of stunning natural landscapes and memorable wildlife. But first, you must stand in awe and appreciate the profound silence and deep fjords of Milford Sound, where cliffs rise from the water and marine life nestles into the surrounding coves. Wine lovers will enjoy a bike ride through the wine country – stop for tastings along the way and treat yourself to more wine (for exploration purposes of course) by spending an afternoon with a Māori family in Rotorua and sample the good stuff in this peaceful wine country.

Discover the central town in Tasmania, Richmond and admire the Georgian architecture. Credit: Shutterstock

Australia and New Zealand cruise excursions What makes Holland America Line stand out from the crowd is not only the regional cuisine and overnight stays in iconic cities, but also the ample sightseeing opportunities. On the 14-night Australia and New Zealand cruise, you can take part in the Tasmania Wine Tasting and Wildlife excursion. - READ MORE: How to stay on a private island in the Caribbean - Meet the infamous Tasmanian devil – the world's largest carnivorous marsupial – on this enthralling excursion in Richmond, a central town in Tasmania. Glide past lush countryside, quaint farms and rolling hills before admiring the town’s decorative Georgian architecture. Fun fact – you can also see the oldest remaining bridge and jail in Australia – one for the crime documentary lovers out there. The second half of this excursion includes a visit to Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, where you will be fascinated by wombats, potoroos, pademelon, echidna and spotted quolls.

Cook Strait is a sight to behold on your Holland America Line cruise. Credit: Holland America Line

Get close to these fascinating animals and hand-feed the Forester kangaroos and koalas before heading over to Moorilla’s Wine & Food Centre where you can admire winemakers and brewers of Moo Brew beer crafting their delicious tipple. Sample a range of cool-climate wines such as Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc. Lucky you, you can also embark on the Seal Coast Safari – a half-day visit to the rugged South Coast and the array of wildlife that lives there. Travelling by 4x4, you can watch the sights of Wellington flash past before being welcomed to the farmland with beautiful views of Cook Strait and the South Island. The wildlife hotspot you will be visiting here is Tongue Point, home to around 600 New Zealand fur seals. Admire the creatures in their natural habit and watch in wonder at their sheer mass – a fully grown male fur seal reaches ten feet long and weighs up to 700 pounds. Don’t miss the famed Leaning Lighthouse, built in 1915, either.

- READ MORE: Discover extraordinary Alaska holidays with Holland America Line - Holland America Line’s Noordam The perfect exploration base for Australia and New Zealand, cruise ship Noordam not only hosts 1,964 guests in five-star style but also boasts a private veranda for 70 percent of rooms. Onboard, you can enjoy a wide range of entertainment and activities to keep you, well, entertained.

From fascinating talks on your destinations at Exploration Central to a relaxing spa session at Greenhouse Spa & Salon, you can find something that suits you. The World Stage offers a unique viewing experience, thanks to the two-story LED screen with a wraparound display, to make you truly feel immersed in whatever you choose to watch.



Another night of entertainment can be found at Billboard Onboard, where pianists will play out your favourite tunes. Feeling fit? Visit the fitness centre onboard that is professionally staffed so you can call upon expertise when needed. And, with nearly one staff member for every two guests, you can enjoy the comforting feeling of knowing you are completely looked after. Wildlife, wine and warm weather while based on a fabulous ship? Sign us up! For more information or to book a cruise, visit www.hollandamerica.com.