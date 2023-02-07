Menu

Mount Teide. Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Holland America Line

Top 4 reasons to cruise to Europe with Holland America Line in 2024 Holland America Line cruises Europe in style. If you are looking for your next adventure for 2024, then look no further and dive into countless new idyllic locations with HAL.

With new itineraries, destination experts onboard, immersive ashore experiences and food to drool over, Holland America Line truly champions Europe like no other. It comes as no surprise that Holland America Line has perfected cruising, with this year marking 150 years since the line first sailed – so you can rest assured you are in safe hands. Holland America Line has a wide selection of fun and fresh European cruises coming your way for 2024 and we think this is just what you need to brighten up the beginning of 2023. So go on, indulge in some escapism and imagine yourself drifting away in the Canary Islands or city hopping in Northern Europe.

Related articles

1. Holland America Line's new European itineraries Let’s face it - Europe is a well-loved cruise destination and Holland America Line gives you the opportunity to dive in deeper than ever before. The Canary Islands is just one of the destinations which boast new itineraries – as a roundtrip from Rotterdam, the ‘Canary Island Allure’ is certainly one to watch. Starting in Rotterdam, you’ll then visit Funchal, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas, Arrecife, Gibraltar and A Corūna across a fabulous 14 days. Just picture it, resting your head on the soft golden sand or even riding on a cable car to the top of Mount Teide to admire the unique views of the volcano’s ‘sea of clouds’. That’s not the only new itinerary on the block for Holland America Line, the line offers a range of new and tempting Iceland itineraries – such as the 10-day ‘Iceland & Scottish Mysteries’ cruise from Reykjavík to Copenhagen. And this is exactly what makes this cruise special, the fact that you can now begin or end your cruise in Iceland with Holland America Line. This is perfect for extending your explorations with a pre-or-post-cruise stay. This itinerary brings you both expansive scenery and geological marvels. Take a dip in the Blue Lagoon before spotting the accomplished architecture of Hallgrímskirkja (Iceland’s largest church).

The line's newest ship is Rotterdam. Credit: Holland America Line

2. Northern Europe - a crowd pleaser Hold the applause, yes, Holland America Line is bringing back the Northern Europe signature itineraries. Did you know that Holland America Line was actually founded in the city of Rotterdam? So it’s no surprise that the line continues its successful cruising journey around this part of the world. What’s more, the line’s newest ship Rotterdam calls Northern Europe her home, and you can get onboard and savour in that new ship smell in 2024 on the ‘Viking Sagas’, ‘Norse Legends’, ‘Northern Isles’ and ‘Jewels of the Baltic’ itineraries. Each of these itineraries departs from Rotterdam, a thriving modern city full of family-friendly activities – from the Oceanarium to the artistic Cube Houses. Ports of call include the capital of Norway, Oslo, as well as the picturesque Bergen – surrounded by sparkling fjords and mountains.

Enjoy delicious food with Holland America Line. Credit: Holland America Lina

3. A feast for the eyes and stomach When you can tear your eyes away from the gorgeous destinations you are sailing to, we can guess with confidence that they will be heading straight towards the delectable food offerings onboard. Holland America Line has an impressive culinary offering – with passionate chefs whisking up the most mouth-watering dishes on the daily. In addition, you can enjoy a wide range of cuisine just within the complimentary dining options, such as The Dining Room, New York Deli & Pizza, Club Orange, Lido Market and Dive-In. Alternatively, treat yourself to one of the speciality restaurants for a fee (or included in the Have It All early booking bonus). These restaurants include the ultimate steakhouse at sea – Pinnacle Grill, where you can sink your teeth into a 28-day wet-aged USDA Prime steak, our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

Save money with Holland America Line. Credit: Shutterstock

5. Have It All early booking bonus Who doesn’t want to have it all? For the ease of simply booking your next dream cruise early, you can benefit from a whole host of extras that will leave your pocket thanking you. The Have It All package already includes up to three nights of speciality dining, up to $300 shore excursion credit, a signature beverage package and a Wi-Fi surf package. But – wait for it – Holland America Line treats you to even more with a free elite beverage package upgrade, free crew appreciation and free premium Wi-Fi upgrade – so all the benefits of the Have It All package plus a few bonuses. You better be quick though, as this offer is for a limited time only. What’s not to like? We’re booking our place onboard right now - we’ll see you there…