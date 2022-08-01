Menu

How to avoid the airport chaos but still enjoy a holiday Swerve the potential stress at airports this summer by boarding a round-trip cruise that departs from Southampton.

Britain's travel industry is experiencing a difficult summer – we’ve all heard the stories of cancelled flights and holidays, and lengthy queues snaking around the UK’s airports. All of which makes the prospect of a no-fly cruise more appealing than ever. Instead of having to contend with congested airport terminals, delayed flights or flights with too few crew, and mountains of bags piling up, you could drive to a UK port, stroll onto your ship, and be greeted with a glass of fizz – now that sounds much more civilised to us.



If you’re in agreement and want to save your holiday by setting sail on a stylish floating hotel, here are four fabulous cruises from Southampton – a cruise port that is easily accessible by train, car, and coach – that still have space. You’re welcome.



The best of Britain

While thousands of cruise passengers set sail for sunnier climes every year, the British Isles lie quietly in wait for those who know just how special these islands are.



Princess Cruises is offering a 10-night British Isles cruise aboard Crown-class cruise ship, Emerald Princess. Departing from Southampton on September 30, 2022, the cruise calls at seven ports including the Isle of Portland, Liverpool – birthplace of the Beatles – and Greenock, Scotland. Even better? Prices start from just £489 per person. Can’t make a September 30 departure date? Princess has an array of British Isles cruises between now and October 2022 and again throughout 2023 – check cruise.co.uk for more information.

A British Isles cruise offers the chance to explore fascinating destinations on your doorstep. Credit: Shutterstock

The fab Fjords

The biggest cruise ship that P&O Cruises has ever built, the 1,132-foot Iona, is cruising to the Norwegian Fjords between April-September 2023 and passengers onboard can expect ​​spectacular landscapes and thrilling shore excursions. Departing from Southampton on May 3, 2023, stops include Stavanger – with its wooden houses, fantastic street life, fabulous fjords, spectacular mountains, and long, white beaches – Olden, and Haugesund. Prices from £599 per person.



See the vast landscapes of Norway and sample Scandinavian culture on a Norwegian Fjords cruise

Cruise to the Canaries

The Canary Islands may be most famous for their enviable climate and near-perpetual blue skies but the islands are also incredibly beautiful – and surprisingly diverse. An 11-night Royal Caribbean cruise aboard Anthem of the Seas calls at three Canary Islands – take a bow Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Lanzarote – as well as Vigo, a city in northwest Spain, Lisbon, Portugal’s charismatic capital, and Funchal in Madeira. Royal Caribbean’s cruise to the Canaries departs September 10, 2023, with prices from £1,499 per person but if you can’t make this itinerary, check out the line’s other Southampton departures between May-October 2023.

The Canary Islands offer visitors mild weather and warm sunshine all year round. Credit: Shutterstock

Caribbean calling

A Caribbean cruise comes with the promise of sunshine – a big draw, particularly during the cold UK winter – soft sandy beaches, rum, reggae, and warm hospitality. Little wonder then that a Caribbean cruise is on most people’s bucket lists, including ours. A 35-night Caribbean cruise Cunard’s newest ship Queen Anne in her maiden season departs from Southampton on January 27, 2024. This epic cruise calls at Caribbean favourites including Barbados, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua.

For more information or to book any of the aforementioned cruises, visit www.cruise.co.uk or call Cruise.co.uk on 0343 249 6349