How to Spend 24 Hours Aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas From surf lessons and ice skating to rock climbing and outdoor movies, there’s never a dull moment on board this Royal Caribbean gem

On board Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class cruise ship Allure of the Seas, there is absolutely no danger of getting bored, whether you’re seven years old or 70. In fact, you’d have to get up at the crack of dawn to squeeze it all in. Give it your best shot with this jam-packed timetable of activities. Go on, we dare you.



7am: Enjoy a yoga class Leave the kids in bed and sneak off to the well-equipped Vitality Fitness Centre for a yoga or Pilates class led by trained instructors. Working through your sun salutations while watching the red orb rise slowly over the ocean’s surface through the centre’s floor-to-ceiling glass windows is an incredible experience and will leave you with a real sense of peace and contentment. Namaste. 8am: Breakfast Feast on a hot buffet breakfast or tuck into decadent pastries, yogurts, fresh-pressed juices and more to fuel up for the day ahead. After breakfast, take a spin on the top deck, scanning the water for leaping dolphins or whales cresting the foamy waves. 9am: Try zip lining Kickstart the day with a rush of adrenaline that hits harder than your morning coffee. Buckle up and zoom across the ship on an exhilarating zip line ride that soars nine decks above the boardwalk. This deck-defying activity is complimentary, so you can feel the rush as many times as you like during your holiday. 9.30am: Chill out with some splash time Let the kids enjoy bucket loads of fun at the interactive H20 Zone Water Park. A colourful, water play area overflowing with geysers, climbable sculptures, water cannons, pools and waterfalls, your little ones will have a blast getting drenched in the sunshine.

12.30pm: Lunch Feast on gourmet hotdogs loaded with all your favourite toppings at Dog House. Whether you fancy a classic dog with ketchup, mustard or sauerkraut, or something a bit different with a creative twist – like a chicken sausage flavoured with juicy apple – you’ll find it at this fun, casual eatery. 1pm: Learn to surf Grab a boogie board or traditional longboard and carve up some waves on FlowRider, a 12-metre-long surf simulator, where you’ll face 114,000 litres of rushing waves. Whether you ride upright like a pro, coast on your belly, or watch family and friends wipeout from the sidelines, there’ll be plenty of laughs. Who can ride it out the longest? 2.30pm: Go rock climbing There's not one, but two rock-climbing walls aboard Allure of the Seas. The signature climbing wall is one of the most popular attractions on board the ship. This 12-metre vertical ascent rewards climbers with stunning views of the surrounding sea and shores as you make your way to the top. It’s a great family bonding activity as you cheer each other on. And kids and adults alike will feel like they can conquer anything after reaching the peak. No need to make a reservation, just show up when you fancy. Suitable for six years and above. 3.30pm: Hit the sports courts Take travel partners for a little one-on-one basketball or a family volleyball game in the sunshine. Or invite the new friends your kids have made in the Adventure Ocean youth programme, and turn it into an epic tournament. Either way, it’s all hands on deck for a little healthy competition.



4.30pm: Have a crack at mini golf or ice skating Practice your putting with a game of mini golf on the green, enjoying unrivalled views of the sparkling blue ocean as you aim for that hole-in-one. Or make your way to the onboard ice rink (yes, really) to spin figure of eights like a pro – or skid around like Bambi. On Allure of the Seas, ice-skating comes complimentary, so strap on a pair of skates and give it your best Torvill and Dean.

6.30pm: Unwind in the spa Leave the kids having a blast with group activities and games at Adventure Ocean, while you unwind in the adults-only Solarium for some unadulterated 'me time'. A relaxing retreat just for adults, you can enjoy fantastic ocean views, swimming pools, whirlpools and cascading lagoons. Follow up with a massage, body wrap, or facial using professional spa products by brands such as Elemis at the Vitality Spa, and emerge feeling thoroughly relaxed and rejuvenated.

