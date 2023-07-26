Hurtigruten Expeditions introduces upcycling initiative
The cruise line has partnered with BRACENET to start upcycling old fishing nets to create lanyards, bracelets and keychains
BRACENET, a German upcycling endeavour, will work with Hurtigruten Expeditions to further onboard sustainability efforts.
Old fishing nets will be used to create lanyards for all guests and crew, with these lanyards holding keycards used throughout the sailing.
Half will be made from mooring ropes, which are usually disposed of after facing wear and tear from securing ships in the harbour, and the other half from fishing nets.
After use, guests can either recycle the lanyards for future guests or take them home as keepsakes.
Hurtigruten Expeditions states that these new measures are to ensure the line is "taking every possible opportunity to ensure its impact is net positive".
Hurtigruten Expeditions' vice president of hotel operations Stefan Engl, whose team have been leading the partnership with BRACENET, explained the initiative further: "Every Hurtigruten Expeditions crew member, as well as all guests, will receive these upcycled lanyards.
"Apart from being a practical accessory to attach essential cards and tickets, we hope that by being wearable.
"They will also initiate conversations about the impact of unmanaged waste on the unique nature and animal life guests see during their expedition and the conscious steps they can take in contributing to preservation efforts."
Hurtigruten Expeditions has already implemented multiple sustainability incentives onboard, such as the Green Stay initiative, where the line donates to charity every night guests opt not to have their cabins cleaned – reducing water, energy and detergent used.
In fact, the line launched the world's first hybrid-powered cruise ship in 2019, was the first to ban the use of single plastics and heavy fuel oils in 2018 and aims to achieve zero waste by 2030.
