The cruise line has partnered with BRACENET to start upcycling old fishing nets to create lanyards, bracelets and keychains

BRACENET, a German upcycling endeavour, will work with Hurtigruten Expeditions to further onboard sustainability efforts.

Old fishing nets will be used to create lanyards for all guests and crew, with these lanyards holding keycards used throughout the sailing.

Half will be made from mooring ropes, which are usually disposed of after facing wear and tear from securing ships in the harbour, and the other half from fishing nets.

After use, guests can either recycle the lanyards for future guests or take them home as keepsakes.

Hurtigruten Expeditions states that these new measures are to ensure the line is "taking every possible opportunity to ensure its impact is net positive".