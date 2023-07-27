Credit: Viking

Interview: Anne Ziff on why she loves being Godmother of Viking Saturn Ann Ziff, the celebrated Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera in New York on how opera provides escapism and why she loves being Godmother of Viking Saturn

It is an honour to be the godmother of the new Viking Saturn and to have celebrated the momentous occasion in New York in June. Viking and the Metropolitan Opera share a common goal in creating enriching experiences and there is no doubt the Viking Saturn will do just that for her guests as they explore the world. The Metropolitan Opera has been one of Viking’s cultural partners since 2016. Viking has made a revival production possible in each of our seasons since then. This year, on board Viking's ocean ships, guests can enjoy the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning Live in HD series, including an exclusive viewing of Mozart's The Magic Flute. Over the years, guests have enjoyed Verdi’s Aida, Puccini’s La Bohème and Turandot while sailing the world.

My mother was a very talented opera singer so I grew up surrounded by music. I have so many childhood memories of my her singing at home – at Christmas, at birthdays, on New Year’s Eve. Opera has been in my veins since I was a little girl. I studied music my whole life and I started majoring in music in college. However, I quickly came to the realisation that I just wasn’t a good enough musician. I never would have imagined I would end up doing what I do now as chairman of the Metropolitan. I feel very fortunate. Opera is for everyone but I’m always very careful when I take anyone to the opera for the first time – I make sure its Carmen or La Bohème – something that is very accessible. Invariably they will say: ‘I’m in a different world tonight.’ I think what opera provides is a moment to switch off from your routine and enter an entirely different world. It is one of the best forms of escapism.

I always have an incredible experience on every Viking cruise I take. Viking’s focus on cultural enrichment also fulfils my desire to continue learning about the world and the experience they offer is unparalleled. I have lots of exciting Viking trips on the horizon. I will soon be sailing on their ‘Paris & the Heart of Normandy’ river cruise and I’m looking forward to sailing through France’s most alluring urban and pastoral settings. Next summer I am taking the opportunity to visit the Viking Saturn again and sail on an epic journey from Bergen in Norway to the dramatic Faroe Islands – a place I’ve wanted to go my whole life - and then onwards to Reykjavik in Iceland. My top travel tip is to only pack what you need so don’t overpack! Tune into Viking.TV on 21 August for an exclusive interview with Ann Ziff and to see the christening of Viking Saturn

