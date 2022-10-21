Menu

Sail away next spring with Saga Cruises. Credit: Saga Cruises

Irresistible springtime sailings with Saga With spring eagerly waiting around the corner, we want to give you some of our favourite upcoming cruises for this colourful and rejuvenating season, so stick around…

Springtime. Kicking the winter cold to the curb and resting comfortably before the scorching summers ahead. It’s the perfect season to sail away and explore new pastures with Saga’s bundle of complimentary excursions ashore.



By setting sail in spring, you can also look forward to thinner crowds meaning fewer snake-long queues to top tourist attractions and more time and space to explore an array of destinations in more depth.



All of this and more lies ahead on these four Saga cruises sailing this spring…

Wherever you sail on Spirit of Adventure, you'll always step aboard on British shores. CredIt: Saga Cruises

Springtime in the Caribbean

This tropical escape will leave Portsmouth and venture into exotic Caribbean islands over the space of 30 nights from March 5, 2023.



Sailing aboard the spacious yet intimate boutique ship, Spirit of Discovery, you’ll have the chance to join five included excursions courtesy of this cruise line for over 50s. Your first will take you to a bonus Mediterranean destination with a visit to Madeira’s bustling markets.



After feasting your eyes on a rainbow of vibrant flowers and fruit in the capital of Funchal, a treasure trove of Caribbean wonders are on the horizon with your first destination being Bridgetown in Barbados.



Take in the ambience of the well-preserved old town with colonial architecture and bag your chance to hop onboard a tram ride to the magical limestone Harrison’s Cave, home to mysterious deep pools.



A tour of St Lucia’s island highlights will follow with majestic views of the Castries crown jewels: the volcanic Pitons.



This Saga cruise also embodies what the Caribbean is typically known for, so you won’t miss out on the distinct Caribbean feel of the secluded beaches when you next sail to Road Town (the gorgeous capital of the Virgin Islands).



Before seeking out the less traditional cobbled streets and characteristic churches of Ponta Delgada, why not sample some authentic rum in a local distillery? It’s the best way to celebrate the near end of a memorable cruise next spring.



Capitals of the Emerald Isle

Don’t want to commit to a lengthy cruise further afield? Try something a little closer to home with Saga’s mini cruise departing Portsmouth on April 4, 2023, aboard Spirit of Discovery.



Enjoy two included shore excursions revealing Northern Ireland and Ireland’s capital city’s must-see sights. This encompasses a stroll through the lively heart of Belfast in the Cathedral Quarter – where you can shop ‘till you drop in the thriving trendy shops and artsy cafes.



You'll also be able to dive deeper into Belfast's rich seafaring history by visiting the world-leading attraction – take a bow the Titanic Belfast – which tells the story of this of the RMS Titanic.



Don’t forget your walking boots for your second port of call in Dun Laoghaire. From here, you’ll be introduced to the compact city of Dublin, making it an easy hotspot to investigate everything on foot such as the 13th-century Dublin Castle and Pheonix Park flourishing with wild roaming deer.

Launched in 2019, Spirit of Discovery is a state-of-the-art ship featuring the design, cuisine and service you only find in the world's finest hotels. Credit: Saga Cruises

Venice and the Treasures of the Adriatic

Join the renowned pianist and composer, Jools Holland, onboard Spirit of Discovery for a toe-tapping live performance out at sea for a cruise with a little musical touch.



If that doesn’t get you dancing, then the Mediterranean destinations visited on this 22-night getaway sure will – leaving Portsmouth on April 9, 2023.



With your excursions at no extra cost, you’ll be opened up to a fusion of experiences and sights including the quirky British charm we all know and love in Gibraltar with their iconic red phone boxes and familiar high street shops.



After investigating ancient Greek ruins in Syracuse sat in dreamy Sicily, you’ll also be opened up to a world of natural beauty along the Adriatic and Dalmatian coast. These are in Croatia during two unimaginable panoramic tours in Dubrovnik and Split.



Before long, grand churches and giant watchtowers will accompany the skyline of Cagliari where you’ll soon enjoy some of the awe-inspiring seven hills, setting the scene for your Portuguese visit to the capital of Lisbon.



If April isn't feasible, then the Venice and the Treasures of the Adriatic itinerary on Spirit of Adventure also sails on October 9, 2023.



See the world with Saga. Credit: Saga Cruises

Islands of the Western Mediterranean

Three sailings are also on offer for this 15-night Spirit of Adventure cruise whose first sailing is in mid spring.



Journey into Sardinia in Cagliari and Lisbon, Portugal’s charismatic capital, for the same sightseeing excursions as Venice and the Treasures of the Adriatic, plus two more shore excursions are included in Spanish gems.



With the breath-taking Roman amphitheatre of El Sagrario and the baroque and neoclassical cathedral of Cadiz, embark on a journey back in time on your visit to Spain.



Mahon in Minorca will then introduce you to its rich history through its characteristic Georgian-style architecture with the era also being reflected in the Fort Marlborough Museum. Also, spy the stripey Far de Favartx lighthouse and the Mola Fortress before boarding your boutique floating hotel to Sardinia and Portugal.