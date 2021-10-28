Israel to welcome vaccinated tourists - top 5 activities to do as cruise hotspot opens up
Israel has announced the country will be accepting vaccinated tourists in just days. So what can holidaymakers heading to Israel do there?
Israel's Ministry of Tourism revealed vaccinated persons are able to enter the country starting Monday.
The country is hoping to continue introducing measures that resume the growth of tourism in the country.
Israel is keen to welcome back tourists into its country, so holidaymakers can make the most of all the nation has to offer.
Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov expressed his excitement: “This is not the end of the struggle, but only the beginning. We look forward to welcoming back tourism to Israel."
Many people only know Israel for its religious history, hot climate and delectable cuisine, but there is a secret side to Israel that is full of fun and adventure.
From floating in the Dead Sea, riding in hot-air balloons or snorkelling with dolphins, Israel is bursting with tourist-friendly activities.
Here are just five you can enjoy when you visit.
Swim in the Dead Sea
The Dead Sea is the lowest body of water on the surface of the Earth and the salt content is so concentrated that even if you can’t swim, you can still float.
Not only is this fun to do, but while in the sea make sure to cover yourself with the black mud found on the seabed; it is full of minerals known to be beneficial for the skin including magnesium, potassium and sodium.
While at the Dead Sea, you could also add a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Masada which is an ancient fortress that is one of the largest archaeological sites in Israel
Visit the Nachel Tamarim Canyon
Another exciting adventure is rappelling the Nachel Tamarim Canyon.
Rappelling a mountain is when the rope is wrapped around the climber’s body in such a way that it can be fed out by one hand as slowly or quickly as desired to lower the body gradually down the rock.
During this experience, travellers will not only get an adrenaline rush, but they will also encounter amazing scenery and panoramic views of the Dead Sea and the Moav and Adom mountains.
Travellers can do this adventure during the day or at night where they can see a full moon!
Swim with dolphins
If you are on the Southern coast of Israel, make Dolphin Reef in Eilat a priority.
Located in the Red Sea, the Dolphin Reef gives travellers the incredible opportunity to swim alongside some of the sea’s most magnificent creatures.
Travellers can either observe the dolphins from the safety of the shore or take the plunge and throw on a scuba suit or snorkel mask for more of an intimate encounter.
Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are the most popular cities in Israel, but outside of them, there is much to explore.
Explore the Negev Desert
Much of Israel is made up of the Negev desert, termed the Friendly Desert.
It is mostly a rock desert, but one area contains stunning sand dunes, and it is here where travellers can soar down the dunes and experience the thrill of wind.
Kids will get toboggan-like boards and adults will get full-sized sandboards for this fantastic experience.
Travel in a hot air balloon
If you love seeing stunning views, make sure to schedule a hot air balloon sunrise tour to see the sunrise from 500 metres up in the air.
You'll be able to take in Israel's rolling green hills and valleys, famous historical sights and exciting cities.
