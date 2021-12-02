Jamaica cruises return! Travel guide for Caribbean island - what to, do & eat
Jamaica holidays are back in blessings as the island welcomes the return of cruises to the popular Caribbean destination. So, what are the best things to do in a Jamaica cruise port?
Jamaica cruise holidays can resume once again after minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, announced yesterday cruises will be welcomed again to the island.
The minister explained that the reintroduction of cruises will allow the country to bounce back when it comes to tourism.
Bartlett stated: “I am delighted to welcome cruise back to the tourism capital of Jamaica – Montego Bay. I am certain that this will be a welcome move for our stakeholders, especially our small and medium tourism enterprises, who earn significantly from cruise passengers."
Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Glory was the first vessel to return to Jamaica, arriving at Montego Bay Cruise Port.
The news follows Jamaica's success at World of Cruising's Wave Awards 2021, winning Best Destination. This is what you need to know about the Caribbean island.
Jamaica cruises return! Travel guide for Caribbean island - what to, do & eat
Azamara announces 155-night world cruise 2024 on newest ship Azamara Onward
Royal Caribbean names new Odyssey of the Seas with Godmother first
Carnival Cruise Line reveals details of its brand new ship for 2023
Caribbean cruises: FCDO issues warning for cruise passengers & St Kitts opens up
Barbados cruises: What to do on the island whether it's your first time or a repeat visit
Norwegian Cruise Line offers 30% of all cruises as seventh cruise ship resumes
Caribbean cruise holidays: 3 of the best ports in the Caribbean
Princess Cruises announces new 2022 cruise ship start dates as some sailings cancelled
Disney Cruise Line to return to the Caribbean & Mexico - but you have to wait
When is best to go to Jamaica?
The best time to take a Caribbean cruise to Jamaica is November to mid-December when the weather is the most beautiful at 24 to 31 degrees Celsius.
At this season, flights deals are not that difficult to find, but the cheapest flights to Jamaica are during the summer months.
- READ MORE: Three of the best cruise ports in the Caribbean -
If you do travel to Jamaica throughout the summer months, beware of hurricane season.
The most popular time to take a Jamaica holiday is January to March, but during this time prices tend to spike.
What to do in Jamaica
Jamaica travel is extremely popular with plenty to do at Jamaica cruise ports from attractions to restaurants.
The Blue Hole, alternatively known as the Cool Blue Hole, is a natural limestone sinkhole near Ocho Rios.
Travellers can visit the hole to swim, cliff dive, and make their way through the lush rain to the Secret Falls.
Another popular attraction is the Appleton Estate, one of Jamaica’s best rum distilleries having produced the liquor since 1749.
- READ MORE: Best winter sun destinations right now and their entry requirements -
When many people think of Jamaica, they think of Bob Marley; so head to the Bob Marley Museum which is the former home and recording studio of the reggae king.
Dunn’s River Falls is another popular attraction on the Caribbean island.
This waterfall is a spectacular White River waterfall near Ocho Rios in Jamaica where cold mountain water cascades 300 meters down naturally terraced steps.
Jamaica is also known for its impeccable beaches; one of the best is Negril Beach, also known as Seven Mile Beach.
This famously long stretch of white-sand beach is great for swimming, kayaking and renting a sailboat.
What to eat and drink in Jamaica
There is lots to eat and drink on the island of Jamaica, especially when it comes to the island’s classics such as rum, ackee and saltfish.
Ackee and saltfish is Jamaica’s national dish and is made with ackee fruit which is imported from Ghana.
Rick’s Café is a popular spot on the cliffs outside Negril and has been open since 1974.
- READ MORE: Essential post-Covid guide to Caribbean cruising -
Both locals and tourists make the trip to the restaurant and bar for strong cocktails and tasty Jamaican dishes.
Another one-of-a-kind restaurant is in Montego Bay at The Houseboat Grill.
This colourfully painted double-decker houseboat is on an inky-black lagoon and is hailed as the island’s best restaurant.
The Caribbean fusion menu changes regularly, where tropical starters could include grilled palm hearts or ‘peel and eat’ shrimp, followed by beef medallions and plantain-mashed potatoes.
What cruise lines sail to Jamaica
Cruises to Jamaica are always available, as a multitude of lines sail to the popular island.
Cruise lines including Carnival, Crystal Cruises, Cunard, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean all sail to Jamaica.
- READ MORE: Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules begin - latest cruise advice -
What are Jamaica entry requirements?
With countries moving between the green and red list, many travellers are asking, “Is Jamaica on the green list?” The answer is yes.
The Jamaica entry requirements are like other popular tourist spots around the world; if you are double jabbed, entering Jamaica is much easier than if you are not.
All travellers from 12 years and upwards arriving in Jamaica must present a certificate issued by UKAS accredited laboratory showing a negative COVID-19 molecular (PCR, NAA, RNA) or Antigen test result within 72 hours prior to the date of travel.
Any traveller entering Jamaica may be tested for COVID-19 if assessed as high-risk because of exhibiting symptoms, exposure to persons who have tested positive, belonging to a high-risk group or other factors.
If you are not fully vaccinated, you must quarantine for 14 days from your date of entry to the island.
Jamaica cruises return! Travel guide for Caribbean island - what to, do & eat
Embrace summer 2022 with MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches & majestic Norwegian fjords.
Wine o'clock! Drink your way around California's stunning wine country with Princess Cruises
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips
Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules begin - latest cruise advice
Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
MSC Virtuosa: Everything you need to know about ship as she's named in Dubai
LIVE: Entry, vaccine & testing requirements for popular holiday destinations
Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
Seabourn: Embrace ancient wonders and hidden islands of Greece, Turkey and beyond
3 Night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 03 Dec 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Independence of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, Nassau, + 1 more
3 Night Perfect Day Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 03 Dec 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Freedom of the Seas
- Miami, Florida, Nassau, Coco Cay, + 1 more
Luxury Antilles Interlude
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Dec 2021
- Crystal Cruises, Crystal Symphony
- Miami, Florida, Saint John Island, Antigua, + 4 more
Eastern Caribbean from Galveston, Tx
- 8 nights, departs on the 04 Dec 2021
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Dream
- Galveston, Texas, Freeport, Grand Bahama, Half Moon Cay, + 2 more
Eastern Caribbean from Ft Lauderdale (Pt Evrglds), Fl
- 8 nights, departs on the 04 Dec 2021
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Freedom
- Miami, Florida, Sint Maarten, Saint Thomas, + 3 more