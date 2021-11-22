Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday
Jane McDonald cruise ship
Credit: Shutterstock/Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday

Author: Sophie Chichester

Published on:

Updated on:

Jane McDonald has carved a name for herself as the queen of cruising so it stands to reason the star has plenty of top tips to offer holidaymakers.

Jane McDonald has sailed on countless cruises since she found fame singing onboard the floating hotels many years ago.

The celebrity regularly appears on TV imparting her cruising wisdom to fans.

In an interview with World of Cruising, Jane revealed the big mistakes to avoid when on a cruise - and what you should do when sailing.

Firstly, the performer emphasises the importance of doing your research.

Related articles
Jane McDonald cruise ship
Advice and recommendation

Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday
Jane mcdonald main min
Interviews

Jane McDonald on cruise tips, having a 'bloody good time' and packing tea bags
Jane mcdonald main min 1
News

Jane McDonald reveals 'favourite part' of cruise holidays plus tips for first-timers
Jane main
News

Jane McDonald reveals 'shocking' behaviour of crew when she worked on cruise ships
Jane mcdonald main min
News

'That will keep the girls in' - Jane McDonald reveals 'extreme underwear' for Alaska cruise
Jane henrik main min
News

'Such a lucky lady' Jane McDonald shares peek into relationship with ex-husband
Jane crew romance main min
News

Jane McDonald's colleagues reveal 'nasty' relationships between cruise crew
Jane children main
News

Jane McDonald: Psychic's heartbreaking prediction for star's love life & children
Jane gift main
News

Jane McDonald's 'spooky' gift her ex-husband 'would freak' about unveiled in The Cruise
Jane mcdonald main
News

Cruising with Jane McDonald: All the destinations and cruise ships from the show
View more articles

Travellers shouldn't think that cruises aren't for them - there really is a cruise ship for all types of holidaymakers.

"Back in the 90s cruising was for well-to-do retirees and now there’s something for everyone, from ocean cruises for families to ships with theatres bigger than anything in the West End," explained Jane.

- READ MORE: World of Cruising's guide to finding your perfect cruise -

"Do your research and find the right cruise for you."

Once you've plumped for your cruise line and itinerary and the holiday is looming, you'll need to think about what to pack.

Packing min
Jane McDonald: "Separate your clothes into day and evening wear," advised the star. Credit: Shutterstock

It's easy to struggle with cruise packing - you need to make sure you have everything without overpacking.

The trick, according to Jane, is to split clothes up to help you focus.

- READ MORE: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips -

"Separate your clothes into day and evening wear," advised the Cruising With Jane McDonald star.

"That way, you’ll know exactly what you’re packing for each day so you won’t end up taking too much or worse, the wrong things."

Lift min
Jane McDonald: "Find the nearest lift to your stateroom and do every floor from that particular lift throughout your voyage." Credit: Shutterstock

Once onboard the ship you may well feel a bit overwhelmed by the size of the hotel at sea.

Ships often have maps on the wall throughout the vessel as well as printed pocket guides to help you. Some cruise lines, such as Princess Cruises, even have high-tech apps to ensure you get from A to B.

- READ MORE: Jane McDonald reveals 'favourite part' of cruise holidays plus tips for first-timers -

Jane has another top tip to help baffled cruiser navigate their way around cruise ships.

"It’s easy to get lost on bigger ships so when you get on, find the nearest lift to your stateroom and do every floor from that particular lift throughout your voyage," she recommended.

Reception min
Jane McDonald: "If you have a problem with anything on a cruise: tell somebody about it and they’ll fix it." Credit: Shutterstock

Although the majority of your cruise will likely pass without a hitch, some things can sometimes spark frustration.

Perhaps the room service was below par or you're unhappy with the shore excursion booking process?

- READ MORE: Jane McDonald on having a 'bloody good time' and packing tea bags -

If so, Jane warns against staying silent - always speak up with any issues you have.

"If you have a problem with anything on a cruise: tell somebody about it and they’ll fix it," said the singer. "Why ruin your pleasure just for the sake of being polite?"

Related articles
Jane McDonald cruise ship
Advice and recommendation

Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday
Tim Bentinck
Interviews

Tim Bentinck: The Archers star on Norway cruises, nude scenes & cruise weight-gain
Jane mcdonald main min
Interviews

Jane McDonald on cruise tips, having a 'bloody good time' and packing tea bags
Karine main min
Interviews

Viking cruise line EVP on best cruises for 2022 and what to expect from 'the biggest year yet'
Alex muprhy main min
Interviews

Alex Murphy: Dancing on Ice pro skater & ex cruise worker dishes the dirt on crew life
Celebrity acrobat main min
Interviews

How I became a high-flying cruise ship acrobat on Celebrity Cruises
Jennie bond main
Interviews

Jennie Bond on cruising with George Clooney and the one 'treat' she's allowed
Paul main
Interviews

'I’m so proud of Iona': P&O Cruises boss on Gary Barlow shows, what to expect & what's next
Celian main min
News

'Hello Sailor!' Actress Celia Imrie on 'perfect' cruises, 'hiding' onboard & Titanic link
Oceania bernie main
Interviews

A new vista for Oceania Cruises: Cruise line boss reveals secrets of new ship
View more articles
Related Cruises
USFLL - Fort Lauderdale - Palm Trees _karina-carvalho_.jpg Photo

10-Day Southern Caribbean with Curacao

  • 10 nights, departs on the 17 Dec 2022
  • Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Princess Cays, Saint Thomas, + 5 more
From
£1,099 *pp

13-Day New Zealand

  • 13 nights, departs on the 29 Dec 2022
  • Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
  • Sydney, New South Wales, Fiordland National Park, Port Chalmers, + 6 more
From
£1,499*pp

7 Night Croatia, Montenegro & Greece

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Jun 2022
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Infinity
  • Venice, Dubrovnik, Kotor, + 4 more
From
£1,168*pp

7 Night Galapagos Outer Loop

  • 7 nights, departs on the 03 Dec 2023
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Flora
  • Baltra Island, Galápagos, , Gardner Bay, Española Island, Galápagos, + 11 more
From
£6,585*pp

Exploring Southern Spain

  • 12 nights, departs on the 18 Jan 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
  • Southampton, Málaga, Motril, + 5 more
From
£599*pp
View more