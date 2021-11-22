Credit: Shutterstock/Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday Jane McDonald has carved a name for herself as the queen of cruising so it stands to reason the star has plenty of top tips to offer holidaymakers.

Jane McDonald has sailed on countless cruises since she found fame singing onboard the floating hotels many years ago. The celebrity regularly appears on TV imparting her cruising wisdom to fans. In an interview with World of Cruising, Jane revealed the big mistakes to avoid when on a cruise - and what you should do when sailing. Firstly, the performer emphasises the importance of doing your research.

Related articles

Travellers shouldn't think that cruises aren't for them - there really is a cruise ship for all types of holidaymakers. "Back in the 90s cruising was for well-to-do retirees and now there’s something for everyone, from ocean cruises for families to ships with theatres bigger than anything in the West End," explained Jane. - READ MORE: World of Cruising's guide to finding your perfect cruise - "Do your research and find the right cruise for you." Once you've plumped for your cruise line and itinerary and the holiday is looming, you'll need to think about what to pack.

Jane McDonald: "Separate your clothes into day and evening wear," advised the star. Credit: Shutterstock

It's easy to struggle with cruise packing - you need to make sure you have everything without overpacking. The trick, according to Jane, is to split clothes up to help you focus. - READ MORE: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips - "Separate your clothes into day and evening wear," advised the Cruising With Jane McDonald star. "That way, you’ll know exactly what you’re packing for each day so you won’t end up taking too much or worse, the wrong things."

Jane McDonald: "Find the nearest lift to your stateroom and do every floor from that particular lift throughout your voyage." Credit: Shutterstock

Once onboard the ship you may well feel a bit overwhelmed by the size of the hotel at sea. Ships often have maps on the wall throughout the vessel as well as printed pocket guides to help you. Some cruise lines, such as Princess Cruises, even have high-tech apps to ensure you get from A to B. - READ MORE: Jane McDonald reveals 'favourite part' of cruise holidays plus tips for first-timers - Jane has another top tip to help baffled cruiser navigate their way around cruise ships. "It’s easy to get lost on bigger ships so when you get on, find the nearest lift to your stateroom and do every floor from that particular lift throughout your voyage," she recommended.

Jane McDonald: "If you have a problem with anything on a cruise: tell somebody about it and they’ll fix it." Credit: Shutterstock

Although the majority of your cruise will likely pass without a hitch, some things can sometimes spark frustration. Perhaps the room service was below par or you're unhappy with the shore excursion booking process? - READ MORE: Jane McDonald on having a 'bloody good time' and packing tea bags - If so, Jane warns against staying silent - always speak up with any issues you have. "If you have a problem with anything on a cruise: tell somebody about it and they’ll fix it," said the singer. "Why ruin your pleasure just for the sake of being polite?"