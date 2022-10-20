Menu

Viking's cruise ships are sleek and upscale. Credit: Viking Sponsored by Viking Cruises

Join the small ship experts for next year’s river journey Can’t wait to plan your next trip? An adventure with Viking may

be just what you’re looking for, and here’s why…

Secure your next getaway with a multi-award-winning river cruise line. With the ability to dock in the heart of each destination, the largest suites on offer along Europe’s glistening rivers, destination-focused dining (and the most al fresco dining on Europe's rivers), you’re in for a treat on a voyage with Viking.



As the world’s best small ship cruise line, there’s plenty to keep you entertained on board their Scandinavian-style Viking Longships – from destination-inspired cooking demonstrations to musical performances and guest lectures.



Plus, each itinerary is jam-packed with plenty of inclusions, including one complimentary shore excursion in almost every port of call. Viking provides fascinating insights into local life during excursions that reveal the rhythms of daily living in your destination, and guests can enjoy exclusive Privileged Access entry to cultural treasures all around the world.



So, we’ve done the time-consuming part and gathered some of the experiences that could lie ahead for you in each region. All you’ve got to do is let your inspiration flow and pick a destination that you'd like to explore.



You can thank us later, but for now, here are some of the memories you could make from a variety of Viking journeys in 2023 - or 2024.

A Rhine cruise with Viking takes you through four countries: Holland, Germany, France and Switzerland. Credit: Viking

The heart of the travel world

Ahhh, Europe: a prime hotspot for eager travellers with a thriving culture alive with quirks and history, and easy navigation for explorers – it's no wonder that Viking offers so many incredible European itineraries here.



Nature enthusiasts could embark on a journey along the sparkling River Rhine, into the Netherlands for a day of unimaginable flora vistas nestled within the famous Keukenhof Gardens, the world’s largest floral park.



If you’ve seen these beautiful spring gardens in full bloom before, why not embark on a sailing along the historic Seine instead? Paris is undoubtedly one of the most romantic destinations in the world, and long a hub of culture, cuisine and architectural splendour. Or explore Normandy’s legendary D-Day beaches and visit Rouen, filled with half-timbered houses and exquisite Gothic architecture.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Viking Cruises Search cruises

Merry moments

Even though it may seem far off, we can’t leave Christmas out – after all, it’s never too early to start planning for the biggest holiday of the year.



So, just in case you fancy doing things a little differently for next year's celebrations, we feel it’s necessary to mention that Viking offers a cosy bundle of European Christmas market cruises.



Witness skaters on the outdoor ice rink in Budapest after sailing on the charming Danube River. Aglow with warm fairy lights, the mulled wine and gingerbread-scented markets of Hungary are yours to discover afterwards.



Or if you would prefer to travel further afield for the holiday season, Viking also offers an irresistible seasonal itinerary on the Mississippi River.

Budapest has become one of Europe's best-loved short-break destinations. Credit: Viking

More of the Mississippi

Speaking of which, Viking’s newly launched itineraries on the Mississippi offer the rare opportunity to sail through America's heartland on a different type of cross-country journey.



View a 41-million-piece mosaic in the American gem of Missouri and explore the hometown of Mark Twain, the Adventure of Huckleberry Finn author. Investigate where Twain used to spend his childhood with a visit to the inspiring cave in Hannibal appointed after him.



Or for a completely different style of holiday, explore New Orleans – meshed with a fusion of French influences proudly illuminated in the French Quarter. Also, a jiving hotspot, great for swaying to the rhythm of live jazz music in the street.

Cruise along the mighty Mekong River through the heart of South East Asia. Credit: Shutterstock

Asian adventures

Never been to a floating market? Now’s the chance to with a sailing along the Mekong River in Asia.



On top of this, you could hop on board a Tuk-Tuk to explore Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and receive a blessing from a local monk in the Udon Monastery.



Also tour the Cu Chi tunnels; these retired, secret underpasses will reward you with a deeper insight into the Vietnam War through a unique perspective.



Oh, and did we mention, you can experience all this and more on Viking’s dazzling new ship, Viking Saigon?

Pyramids, sand dunes and sphinxes

Talking of new ships, a journey into the land of the Pharaohs will also give you the exciting opportunity to board Viking’s latest Nile ship, Viking Osiris.



This floating hotel could be your ride to the golden desert sands of Egypt, opening you up to the sweeping views from the Valley of the Kings, Aswan’s bustling spice markets and the beautiful columns of Karnak temple.



Some truly memorable experiences await in the Egyptian capital of Cairo too. Embark on a camel ride near the iconic limestone statue of the Sphinx of Giza – one of the world’s biggest and oldest statues!



Or hot air balloon over Luxor’s temples before taking advantage of exclusive access to the tomb of Nefertari – all made possible by Viking.

The star of Egypt is the Nile River itself. Credit: Viking