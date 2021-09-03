Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Above and beyond: Nine incredible finds on the world's most luxurious luxury cruise ships
Luxury cruises min
Credit: Ponant, Regent Seven Seas, Star Clippers, Crystal Cruises

Above and beyond: Nine incredible finds on the world's most luxurious luxury cruise ships

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Luxury cruises offer the chance to live the high life at sea, from onboard submarines and helicopters to personal butlers and Michelin-starred cuisine.

Luxury cruise ships aim to give their clientele exactly what their heart desires - and boy do some cruises go above and beyond.

Here are just nine of the most amazing things you can find onboard.

Food for thought

High-class ships call for high-class cuisine, and guests sailing with Crystal Cruises will love dining at Michelin-starred Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s famous Nobu restaurant.

Suite spot

Looking for the last word in luxury cruising? Try the most exclusive apartment aboard Regent Seven Seas Splendor – a 412sq metre suite with its own spa area and a truly palatial bathroom. The price? A mere £8,000 per night.

Dive dive dive!

Crystal Esprit offers its 62 guests a taste of superyacht luxury – and a chance to explore beneath the waves in a futuristic mini-submarine.

Star ship

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 will transport you in classic style to New York – and across the galaxies, thanks to its unique onboard planetarium.

Cunard planettarium min
Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 has a unique onboard planetarium. Credit: Cunard

Art class

Original artwork on the walls is the sign of a true luxury cruise, and the six-star lines are queuing up to showcase new talent.

Leading the way is Silversea, with its collection of work by new artists entitled ‘The Lightness of Travel’.

You rang?

Treat yourself to one of Azamara’s suites and you’ll enjoy the services of a butler throughout your cruise. So just sit back and relax while your personal Jeeves sorts out your suitcase and your excursion reservations.

Up, up and away

For a cruise with views, try upscale expedition vessels Quark Ultramarine or Scenic Eclipse. Either way, you’ll explore amazing destinations in fabulous luxury – with the option of a spin in the onboard helicopter.

016 sceniceclipse min
Expedition vessels Quark Ultramarine and Scenic Eclipse offers guests the chance to fly in a helicopter. Credit: Scenic

Tall story

Ready for a luxury cruise with a difference? Take a trip aboard one of Star Clippers’ stunning fleet of tall ships. All come with billowing sails (climbing the rigging is optional).

Into the blue

Bond villains, eat your heart out – Ponant’s expedition ships boast a real-life underwater HQ.

Here in the Blue Eye lounge, you can watch the ocean life swim by as you sit back and relax – dry martini in hand, naturally.

