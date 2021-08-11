Credit: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for Luxury cruises bring to mind a world of champagne, top quality service and wanting for nothing. On which new cruise ships can this be found?

Luxury cruise ships offer Michelin-starred cuisine, the latest technology and an impressive passenger to crew ratio. While there are plenty of luxury ships already out there, we've rounded up some new vessels on the scene. These are five of the newest luxury cruises to look out for.

Related articles

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Evrima The first of a three-yacht fleet planned by the famous luxury hotel group, Evrima (pictured above) will accommodate just 298 guests and offer six-star service with Michelin-starred cuisine by German celebrity chef Sven Elverfeld. Ponant Le Commandant Charcot Carrying 270 passengers, French line Ponant’s new polar exploration ship (below) combines luxury with green energy, using a hybrid propulsion system to sail emission-free and almost silently in environmentally sensitive areas. There are 123 staterooms and suites, a spa and two restaurants. Silversea Silver Moon Launched this summer and accommodating a mere 596 guests in considerable luxury, Silver Moon is the sister ship of Silver Muse. On board you’ll soon get a taste for SALT – Silversea’s innovative 'Sea And Land Taste’ programme – with food and wine choices based on the exotic destinations you visit during your trip.

French line Ponant’s new polar exploration ship combines luxury with green energy. Credit: Ponant

Crystal Expedition Cruises Crystal Endeavor The eagerly awaited first expedition ship from Crystal Cruises comes equipped with two helicopters and a submarine. On board, the 200 lucky guests will be treated to 5-star Japanese dishes by world-famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Seabourn Venture Scheduled to launch in December, this ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship will take 264 guests on journeys to some of the most remote parts of the world. As well as enjoying Seabourn’s exemplary on-board service, guests can venture off the ship – and beneath the waves – aboard two mini-submarines.