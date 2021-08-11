Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for
Luxury cruises bring to mind a world of champagne, top quality service and wanting for nothing. On which new cruise ships can this be found?
Luxury cruise ships offer Michelin-starred cuisine, the latest technology and an impressive passenger to crew ratio.
While there are plenty of luxury ships already out there, we've rounded up some new vessels on the scene.
These are five of the newest luxury cruises to look out for.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Evrima
The first of a three-yacht fleet planned by the famous luxury hotel group, Evrima (pictured above) will accommodate just 298 guests and offer six-star service with Michelin-starred cuisine by German celebrity chef Sven Elverfeld.
Ponant
Le Commandant Charcot
Carrying 270 passengers, French line Ponant’s new polar exploration ship (below) combines luxury with green energy, using a hybrid propulsion system to sail emission-free and almost silently in environmentally sensitive areas. There are 123 staterooms and suites, a spa and two restaurants.
Silversea
Silver Moon
Launched this summer and accommodating a mere 596 guests in considerable luxury, Silver Moon is the sister ship of Silver Muse.
On board you’ll soon get a taste for SALT – Silversea’s innovative 'Sea And Land Taste’ programme – with food and wine choices based on the exotic destinations you visit during your trip.
Crystal Expedition Cruises
Crystal Endeavor
The eagerly awaited first expedition ship from Crystal Cruises comes equipped with two helicopters and a submarine. On board, the 200 lucky guests will be treated to 5-star Japanese dishes by world-famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa.
Seabourn
Venture
Scheduled to launch in December, this ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship will take 264 guests on journeys to some of the most remote parts of the world.
As well as enjoying Seabourn’s exemplary on-board service, guests can venture off the ship – and beneath the waves – aboard two mini-submarines.
