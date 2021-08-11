Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for
Evrima
Credit: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Luxury cruises bring to mind a world of champagne, top quality service and wanting for nothing. On which new cruise ships can this be found?

Luxury cruise ships offer Michelin-starred cuisine, the latest technology and an impressive passenger to crew ratio.

While there are plenty of luxury ships already out there, we've rounded up some new vessels on the scene.

These are five of the newest luxury cruises to look out for.

Related articles
Evrima
Luxury

Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for
Seabourn Venture float out 11 August 2021
Luxury

Seabourn holds launch ceremony for new expedition ship Seabourn Venture
Oceania main min
Food & Drink

Oceania Cruises unveils 'astounding' restaurants on new cruise ship Vista
Prive main min
Food & Drink

Indulge in the ultimate exclusive dinner party experience at Privée with Oceania Cruises
Seabourn winter main min
Ocean Cruising

Sicilian market delicacies & champagne in the Caribbean Sea - Seabourn's luxury winter cruises
Oceania Vista
Luxury

Inside newest Oceania Cruises ship Vista and its dazzling suites and staterooms
Celeb main min
Luxury

Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Beyond - what you can expect onboard
Seabourn main min
Luxury

Seabourn reveals ultra-luxury voyages for Europe 2023 cruise holidays
Ice cream main min
Luxury

Oceania Cruises: Ice cream heaven with these mouth-watering, artisanal flavours
Cruise rail main min
Luxury

Step back in time to the golden age of travel with a cruise and rail holiday
View more articles

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Evrima

The first of a three-yacht fleet planned by the famous luxury hotel group, Evrima (pictured above) will accommodate just 298 guests and offer six-star service with Michelin-starred cuisine by German celebrity chef Sven Elverfeld.

Ponant

Le Commandant Charcot

Carrying 270 passengers, French line Ponant’s new polar exploration ship (below) combines luxury with green energy, using a hybrid propulsion system to sail emission-free and almost silently in environmentally sensitive areas. There are 123 staterooms and suites, a spa and two restaurants.

Silversea

Silver Moon

Launched this summer and accommodating a mere 596 guests in considerable luxury, Silver Moon is the sister ship of Silver Muse.

On board you’ll soon get a taste for SALT – Silversea’s innovative 'Sea And Land Taste’ programme – with food and wine choices based on the exotic destinations you visit during your trip.

Commandant
French line Ponant’s new polar exploration ship combines luxury with green energy. Credit: Ponant

Crystal Expedition Cruises

Crystal Endeavor

The eagerly awaited first expedition ship from Crystal Cruises comes equipped with two helicopters and a submarine. On board, the 200 lucky guests will be treated to 5-star Japanese dishes by world-famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Seabourn

Venture

Scheduled to launch in December, this ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship will take 264 guests on journeys to some of the most remote parts of the world.

As well as enjoying Seabourn’s exemplary on-board service, guests can venture off the ship – and beneath the waves – aboard two mini-submarines.

UK and Ireland

The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…

Read more

Northern Europe

When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…

Read more

Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…

Read more

Eastern Mediterranean

There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…

Read more

Africa

Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…

Read more

Caribbean

From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…

Read more

Alaska

Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…

Read more

Far East

Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…

Read more

North America and Canada

There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…

Read more

Antarctica

The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…

Read more
Related Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises Logo

Malta, the Adriatic & Greece

  • 20 nights, departs on the 02 Sept 2021
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Venus
  • Valletta, Valletta, , + 19 more
Cruise only from
£5,690 *pp

14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer

  • 14 nights, departs on the 08 Jul 2023
  • Princess Cruises, Caribbean Princess
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Grand Cayman, Roatán Island, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£1,399*pp

Whale Watching Expedition

  • 7 nights, departs on the 01 May 2024
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Explorer
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, , Ketchikan, Alaska, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£4,459*pp

New Zealand & Tasmania (Christmas & New Year)

  • 25 nights, departs on the 13 Dec 2022
  • Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
  • Sydney, New South Wales, Melbourne, Victoria, Hobart, Tasmania, + 13 more
Cruise only from
£5,699*pp

10-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco)

  • 10 nights, departs on the 09 Jul 2022
  • Princess Cruises, Ruby Princess
  • San Francisco, California, Ketchikan, Alaska, Haines, Alaska, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£1,199*pp
View more