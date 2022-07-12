Menu

Meet S EUROPA 2. Credit: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Sponsored by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Luxury cruises that cater to families Allow us to introduce you to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS EUROPA 2 – a family-friendly ship that doesn’t compromise on style or space.

Cruising with children no longer means joining the masses on a three-star ship. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS EUROPA 2 proves that luxury and kids don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Expect a thoughtfully designed 500-passenger vessel where little ones are no afterthought.



We discover four reasons why families looking for a little luxury should set sail onboard MS EUROPA 2…

Family-friendly cabins

You’ll find eight family apartments onboard MS EUROPA 2, each able to accommodate a family of four. And, as wonderful as family time is, put upon parents also have the opportunity for a little respite: spacious cabin apartments are separated into two with a connecting door and a shared veranda.



Translation? Your kids can play safely to their hearts’ content while you enjoy some peace and quiet in the next room.

There are eight family-friendly cabins on board MS EUROPA 2. Credit: Cruise Mapper.

Onboard childcare

Want to put your legs up and relax for a little bit, safe in the knowledge that your little ones are being well taken care of? No problem. On Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS EUROPA 2, there are three clubs catering to kids. Children aged three years and up can nap, eat and explore in the toddler-focused club.



Meanwhile, teens will appreciate the chill-out zone, replete with comfy beanbags, a football table, and more. Kids of other ages also have their own club where they can put on a performance on the theatre stage or wear themselves out on the adventure climbing wall.



Each and every club aboard MS EUROPA 2 features both a trained nanny and passionate entertainer, ensuring that ankle biters are expertly catered for.

Family excursions and experiences

Shore excursions to local aquariums, amusement parks, sandy beaches, and play parks at various ports of call can easily be arranged by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ small army of smiling staff who only have one goal: for your cruise onboard MS EUROPA 2 to be smooth sailing.



They can also arrange hands-on activities for your whole family – for example, a cruise that calls at a port in Italy could you see you and your loved ones learn how to create a real Italian pizza from scratch. Buon appetito!

Itineraries for the whole family

Onboard the family-focused MS EUROPA 2, the world really is your oyster: you can say ahoy to some of the planet’s dreamiest destinations. To whet your appetite, here are just a few of the fabulous destinations that you and your family could be setting sail to with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and creating memories.



Check out Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ voyage to Japan during the stunning cherry blossom season. Credit: The Kid Bucket List.

Asia and Australia

Setting off from beautiful Bali in Indonesia, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises offers an Australian cruise merged with Asian culture. You’ll be able to watch the sea come to life in the Great Barrier Reef and enjoy plenty of koala and kangaroo sightings. This cruise sails during Christmas meaning instead of eating brussel sprouts and watching the Queen’s speech, your family could spend Christmas day snorkelling!



If you’re searching for a more Asian-inspired cruise throughout, check out Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ voyage to Japan: you’ll spend 16-days sailing from Tokyo to Hong Kong during the stunning cherry blossom season.



The Mediterranean

In the Western Med, see Europe’s largest active volcano as a family on a cruise from Rome which takes in some captivating Sicilian sights and the sparkling Adriatic Coast on the way to Venice.



Cruising the eastern Med is equally as rewarding. Set sail from Venice and call at Croatia, and Montenegro as you make your way to the Greek capital of Athens. Greece is the word.



Bottom line? Family holidays should be something special that you will all remember forever, and a cruise onboard MS EUROPA 2 will certainly live on in your hearts and minds.