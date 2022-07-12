Luxury cruises that cater to families
Allow us to introduce you to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS EUROPA 2 – a family-friendly ship that doesn’t compromise on style or space.
Cruising with children no longer means joining the masses on a three-star ship. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS EUROPA 2 proves that luxury and kids don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Expect a thoughtfully designed 500-passenger vessel where little ones are no afterthought.
We discover four reasons why families looking for a little luxury should set sail onboard MS EUROPA 2…
Best cruise experiences in the Arctic from puffin spotting to hiking volcanoes
Caviar nights, live music & free-flowing champagne – Hapag-Lloyd Cruises reveals all
Bag 25% off select expedition cruises with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises - but act quickly
Hapag Lloyd’s Hanseatic Inspiration is Christened in Hamburg in Grand Ceremony
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Europa 2 continues to redefine luxury at sea
Hapag-Lloyd reveals catalogue for upcoming expedition ships
MS Bremen becomes one of the first passenger ships in the world to receive the Polar Ship Certificate
For the second time Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ HANSEATIC navigates the Northeast Passage successfully
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises: two new expedition vessels
Exceptional dining on-board Europa 2
Family-friendly cabins
You’ll find eight family apartments onboard MS EUROPA 2, each able to accommodate a family of four. And, as wonderful as family time is, put upon parents also have the opportunity for a little respite: spacious cabin apartments are separated into two with a connecting door and a shared veranda.
Translation? Your kids can play safely to their hearts’ content while you enjoy some peace and quiet in the next room.
Onboard childcare
Want to put your legs up and relax for a little bit, safe in the knowledge that your little ones are being well taken care of? No problem. On Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS EUROPA 2, there are three clubs catering to kids. Children aged three years and up can nap, eat and explore in the toddler-focused club.
Meanwhile, teens will appreciate the chill-out zone, replete with comfy beanbags, a football table, and more. Kids of other ages also have their own club where they can put on a performance on the theatre stage or wear themselves out on the adventure climbing wall.
Each and every club aboard MS EUROPA 2 features both a trained nanny and passionate entertainer, ensuring that ankle biters are expertly catered for.
Family excursions and experiences
Shore excursions to local aquariums, amusement parks, sandy beaches, and play parks at various ports of call can easily be arranged by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ small army of smiling staff who only have one goal: for your cruise onboard MS EUROPA 2 to be smooth sailing.
They can also arrange hands-on activities for your whole family – for example, a cruise that calls at a port in Italy could you see you and your loved ones learn how to create a real Italian pizza from scratch. Buon appetito!
Itineraries for the whole family
Onboard the family-focused MS EUROPA 2, the world really is your oyster: you can say ahoy to some of the planet’s dreamiest destinations. To whet your appetite, here are just a few of the fabulous destinations that you and your family could be setting sail to with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and creating memories.
Asia and Australia
Setting off from beautiful Bali in Indonesia, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises offers an Australian cruise merged with Asian culture. You’ll be able to watch the sea come to life in the Great Barrier Reef and enjoy plenty of koala and kangaroo sightings. This cruise sails during Christmas meaning instead of eating brussel sprouts and watching the Queen’s speech, your family could spend Christmas day snorkelling!
If you’re searching for a more Asian-inspired cruise throughout, check out Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ voyage to Japan: you’ll spend 16-days sailing from Tokyo to Hong Kong during the stunning cherry blossom season.
The Mediterranean
In the Western Med, see Europe’s largest active volcano as a family on a cruise from Rome which takes in some captivating Sicilian sights and the sparkling Adriatic Coast on the way to Venice.
Cruising the eastern Med is equally as rewarding. Set sail from Venice and call at Croatia, and Montenegro as you make your way to the Greek capital of Athens. Greece is the word.
Bottom line? Family holidays should be something special that you will all remember forever, and a cruise onboard MS EUROPA 2 will certainly live on in your hearts and minds.
Amazing Alaska
Lindblad Expeditions announces two new Mediterranean itineraries
Competition: Win a 15-day Grand European Tour for two with Viking, worth £9,490
TUI River Cruises reveals special summer deals – but you’ll have to be quick
Sweet like Scandi
The A-Z of cruising
Ambience review: Ambassador's new ship makes a splash
Southern style: Richard Riveire reveals design inspiration for Viking Mississippi
Explora Journeys orders two hydrogen-powered ships
Six of the best cruises to Mexico
Expedition Spitsbergen, Iceland And Greenland - A Three-Part Polar Adventure To Dream Destinations
- 18 nights, departs on the 11 Aug 2024
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Hanseatic Inspiration
- Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, Látrabjarg, + 5 more
Time For Tea, Highlands And Deep Fjords
- 13 nights, departs on the 14 Jun 2024
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, MS EUROPA 2
- Hamburg, Newcastle upon Tyne, Newhaven/Edinburgh, + 12 more
Italy's Superb South
- 9 nights, departs on the 10 Sept 2024
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, MS EUROPA 2
- Civitavecchia, Tropea, Messina, + 6 more
Sophisticated Glamour In The Mediterranean
- 9 nights, departs on the 13 Aug 2022
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, MS EUROPA 2
- Palma de Mallorca, , Ibiza, + 7 more
Deluxe Relaxation En Route To The Seychelles
- 12 nights, departs on the 01 Oct 2022
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, MS EUROPA 2
- Piraeus, , Victoria, Mahé, + 1 more