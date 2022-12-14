Menu

Make 2023 a year less ordinary with Avalon Waterways Avalon’s unique Active & Discovery cruises are the perfect way to make next year stand out.

Adventures are on the horizon and Avalon Waterways know how to turn a top-notch river cruise into a unique adventure with memories to last a lifetime.



If you’re the sort of cruiser who wants to really get hands on in a destination, the type of person who has to touch every item in the shop because simply looking is never enough, the person who always volunteers when a new opportunity arises, then Avalon’s Active & Discovery cruises are an ideal fit.



We love how these creatively designed voyages include a well-balanced mix of action-packed immersive experiences that elevate a cruise from sightseeing to something a whole lot more. Is it sightfeeling? Sightbeing? We’re not sure, but you’ll know what we mean when you try it.



You might find yourself in front of an Austrian orchestra, conductor’s baton in hand, or perhaps you’ll be surrounded by the fragrant waft of ripe apricots as you join the harvest out on a French farm. Perhaps you’ll express your creativity in paint, in view of some of Europe’s greatest masterpieces, or you’ll engage your drive for physical adventure on a thrilling hike, or cave climb.



And when you get back onboard, carrying your creations in your hand and memories in your heart, you’ll put your feet up and relax in the contemporary elegance that makes Avalon so well-loved. Enjoy a sundowner in the covered Observation Lounge and update those back home on your day’s escapades, thanks to the ship’s complimentary Wi-Fi.



Oh, and in case you needed any further tempting, there’s a special offer on until the end of February 2023, saving up to £1,850 per couple on Europe cruises, like these:



Join a Belgian chocolate-making workshop in Belgium.

Art and adventure in Holland and Belgium

We love the variety in this eight day round-trip voyage from Amsterdam. With a range of excursions included in the cruise fare, you can enjoy a chocolate making workshop in Belgium – nowhere in Europe knows how to do chocolate better!



Maybe take a cycling tour for a burst of exercise, or gaze in admiration at the masterful strokes of Rubens in Antwerp’s cathedral. You can paint your own masterpiece before the end of the cruise in Amsterdam.





Food and fun on the Rhine

Covering four countries, an eight day cruise from Basel in Switzerland through to Amsterdam in the Netherlands is an ideal route for foodies who also want to take in some of Europe’s most stunning vistas. Offering wine tasting in Eltville and cable cars in Koblenz, this well-rounded itinerary packs a punch.





Explore the delightful Dutch capital of Amsterdam on an Avalon Waterways' cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

History and hiking on the Danube

The Danube is the Queen of Europe’s waterways, with so many mesmerising destinations along her banks. Sailing for eight days from Deggerndorf to Budapest, you’ll experience some of Europe’s most enthralling history and culture.



Eat cheese and wine made by Trappist monks, hike to Count Dracula’s prison tower, see (or is it experience?) Klimt’s Kiss and get battle ready at a medieval knights tournament at Visegrád Castle. All in one cruise!

Cruise the Danube, Europe's second longest river, with Avalon Waterways. Credit: Shutterstock

Music and memories on the Moselle

Sailing one of Europe’s lesser explored waterways, you’ll board your Avalon Suite Ship in Remich and sail for eight days to Frankfurt. Along the Moselle, breathe some of the continent’s freshest air as you visit imposing castles overlooking wine valleys.



You’ll then join the Rhine River, where you’ll have the opportunity to visit Rüdesheim’s Mechanical Musical Instruments Museum. Round the trip off with a horror score ringing in your ears as you visit the Frankenstein Castle in Frankfurt.

The birthplace of Goethe, Frankfurt is unlike any other German city.