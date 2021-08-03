Credit: TUI/Shutterstock

Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - when is TUI cruise line resuming? Marella Cruises has revealed it is set to be the first British cruise line to operate fly-cruises as international cruising resumes.

Marella Cruises will start fly-cruise holidays in September as the TUI cruise line returns to international waters. Cruises outside the UK for Britons were officially allowed to resume from Monday, August 2. On September 3, Marella Cruises will be taking guests off to Greece, visiting beloved Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete. The cruise line has also announced savings Marella customers can make the most of this autumn.

Customers can save up to £900 per couple on seven-night fly cruises departing between September 3 and October 24, 2021. Marella Cruises deals and offers Iconic Islands – Under £1,000 Marella Cruises offers a seven-night Iconic Islands cruise on Marella Discovery from £986 per person when booked online. This cruise departs from Corfu Town, Corfu and visits Thira, Santorini; Rhodes Town, Rhodes; Mykonos Town, Mykonos; Souda (for Chania), Crete and Katakolon (for Olympia), Greece. Departs: September 3, 2021, from London Gatwick. Price includes: Return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips and service charges. Price is based on two adults sharing a deck 2 or 3 inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis. - READ MORE: Which Greek island is best for you? -

TUI: The Iconic Islands cruise on Marella Discovery visits Santorini and other Greek islands. Credit: Shutterstock

Cosmopolitan Classics – Under £850 Marella Cruises offers a seven-night Cosmopolitan Classics cruise on Marella Explorer from £810 per person when booked online. This cruise departs from Palma, Majorca and visits Palermo, Sicily; Naples (For Pompeii & Capri), Italy; Piombino (for Siena and Pisa), Italy; Villefranche (for Monaco and Nice), France and Palamos, Spain. Departs: October 9, 2021, from Bournemouth. Price includes: Return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips and service charges. Price is based on two adults sharing a deck 8 or 9 inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis. - READ MORE: What to do before you travel in 2021 - Continental Coasts – Under £900 Marella Cruises offers a seven-night Continental Coasts cruise on Marella Explorer 2 from £857 per person when booked online. This cruise departs from Malaga, Costa Del Sol and visits Palamos, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Palma, Majorca; Alicante, Spain and Almeria, Spain. Departs: October 10, 2021, from Doncaster Sheffield. Price includes: Return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips and service charges. Price is based on two adults sharing a deck 8 or 9 inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis.

Marella Cruises: Customers can save up to £900 per couple on seven-night fly cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Aegean Shores – Under £1,000 Marella Cruises offers a seven-night Aegean Shores cruise on Marella Discovery from £977 per person when booked online. This cruise departs from Corfu Town, Corfu and visits Heraklion, Crete; Thira, Santorini; Rhodes Town, Rhodes; Piraeus (for Athens), Greece and Zakynthos Town, Zante. Departs: October 1, 2021, from Glasgow. Price includes return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips and service charges. Price is based on two adults sharing a deck 2 or 3 inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis. Save up to £900 per couple on Fly-Cruise sailings This offer is valid on departures including flights between September 3, 2021 – October 24, 2021. Departures are onboard Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 or Marella Discovery based on two sharing an inside cabin. Based on seven-night cruise durations. Additional supplements may apply. - READ MORE: Complete guide to cruise lines' vaccine policies - Marella Cruises Covid requirements To ensure the safety of both customers and crew will have in place vaccination and testing requirements. Anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both COVID-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling.



All under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test. All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass.