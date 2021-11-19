Search for your ideal Cruise
Marella Cruises is a hugely popular cruise line with hordes of passengers sailing on the TUI cruise line's ships - so how much food and drink is really consumed onboard?

Marella Cruises is one of the many major cruise lines making a comeback post-Covid.

The TUI cruise brand sets sail to over 200 destinations, offering both all-inclusive cruise holidays and intimate getaways.

Marella is always adding to its fleet, so you can expect state-of-the-art facilities on its ships such as climbing walls and cinemas.

But what's the reality of the food and drink consumed by passengers onboard?

During the pandemic, Marella Cruises decided to reveal some surprising statistics to its audience.

The cruise lines let us in on some cruise secrets when it came to food and beverage.

- READ MORE: Marella Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? -

Firstly, Marella confirmed what we Brits have known all along, that we are totally dependent on tea.

Over just a one-week itinerary on a summer Marella cruise, 13,000 cups of English Breakfast tea were brewed and served on board.

Marella confirmed what we Brits have known all along, that we are totally dependent on tea. Credit: Shutterstock

Putting into perspective the amount of tea that is, Marella claims that if you lined up all those tea bags it would stretch to just under four times the length of Marella Explorer.

Coffee lovers consumed an average of 12,500 cups of coffee over one week, not that far behind their tea-loving counterparts.

- READ MORE: Marella Cruises: What is a fly-cruise? -

To go with all that tea and coffee, customers onboard Marella consumed 2,500 slices of toast each week.

While tea and coffee are great for the morning, come 12 o’clock and some cruisers might be looking for something a little stronger.

Coffee lovers consumed an average of 12,500 cups of coffee over one week. Credit: Shutterstock

It turns out that the most popular cocktail on the cruise lines’ cocktail menu was the Long Island Iced Tea, while 73 percent of guests chose to enjoy a show during their cruise.

Marella also revealed that the most commonly forgotten item on a cruise was a travel adaptor.

- READ MORE: Marella Cruises adds fifth ship plus new USA itineraries for 2023 -

What's more, a whopping 30 percent of guests slip away with their cabin slippers; luckily, only a handful of robes go missing.

No doubt delighting passengers, Marella recently launched a musical-themed afternoon tea on board Marella Explorer 2, complete with themed cakes and sandwiches and table decorations.

Marella also revealed that the most commonly forgotten item on a cruise was a travel adaptor. Credit: Marella Cruises

Marella cruises was extremely successful last month at the World of Cruising’s Wave Awards.

The cruise line took home the award for Best Entertainment.

- READ MORE: Best cruise ships for entertainment -

In addition to this award, Marella Cruises was a finalist for several other awards.

Marella cruises was a finalist for Best Ocean Cruise Line, Best Value-for-Money Cruise Line, Best Advertising, PR or Marketing Campaign and Best Brand Partnership.

