Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Marella Cruises: TUI cruise line adds fifth ship plus new USA itineraries for 2023
World voyager
Credit: Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises: TUI cruise line adds fifth ship plus new USA itineraries for 2023

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Marella Cruises today announced the TUI cruise line will be adding a fifth cruise ship to its fleet, launching in 2023. New USA sailings are also being added.

Marella Cruises will welcome fifth ship Marella Voyager in June 2023.

The new all-inclusive cruise ship will sail to Barcelona, the south of France and beyond.

Tickets for Marella Voyager cruises go on sale from November 4, 2021.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said: “After a challenging year for the industry we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce we’ll be welcoming Marella Voyager, the fifth ship in our fleet, in Spring 2023 with her first sailing taking place in June.

"This ship builds on our already popular fleet and offers loyal customers and new customers more choice. We know what our customers like and so we want to ensure we keep some Marella Cruises favourites but also adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager too.

"Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us. Expanding our programme allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone.

"The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”

Related articles
World voyager
News

Marella Cruises: TUI cruise line adds fifth ship plus new USA itineraries for 2023
Marella rules main
Advice and recommendation

Marella Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? What you can & can't do
Marella main min 2
News

Save £300 on Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises with these new booking codes
Marella main min 1
News

Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - when is TUI cruise line resuming?
Marella main min
News

Marella Cruises announces Spain and Greece cruise holidays as TUI line returns
Cruise cancelled main
News

Cruise holidays: Which cruises are cancelled after lockdown extended?
Marella Explorer
Interviews

Meet the Captain: Marella Cruises' Captain John Clarke
Marella dream
News

Marella Cruises To Retire Beloved Cruise Ship Marella Dream
Marella cruises 1
News

Marella Cruises Unveils Brand New Winter 2021/2022 Cruise Itineraries
Marella Explorer
News

Marella Cruises Boss Reveals What’s Happening To Line’s ‘Ghost’ Ships
View more articles
Related Cruises
HRDBV - Dubrovnik - Cathedral.jpg Photo

Adriatic Delights

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 Jun 2022
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer 2
  • Dubrovnik, Zadar, Trieste, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£0 *pp

Caribbean Dreams

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 Mar 2023
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Discovery
  • Bridgetown, Road Town, Tortola, Philipsburg, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£910*pp

Canarian Flavours

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 Jan 2023
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
  • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de La Palma, San Sebastian de la Gomera, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£648*pp

Mediterranean Secrets

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 Jul 2022
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Discovery 2
  • Palma de Mallorca, Savona, Olbia, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£1,006*pp

Sail Three Seas

  • 7 nights, departs on the 07 Jul 2022
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer 2
  • Dubrovnik, Valletta, Messina, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£959*pp
View more