Marella Cruises today announced the TUI cruise line will be adding a fifth cruise ship to its fleet, launching in 2023. New USA sailings are also being added.

Marella Cruises will welcome fifth ship Marella Voyager in June 2023.

The new all-inclusive cruise ship will sail to Barcelona, the south of France and beyond.

Tickets for Marella Voyager cruises go on sale from November 4, 2021.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said: “After a challenging year for the industry we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce we’ll be welcoming Marella Voyager, the fifth ship in our fleet, in Spring 2023 with her first sailing taking place in June.

"This ship builds on our already popular fleet and offers loyal customers and new customers more choice. We know what our customers like and so we want to ensure we keep some Marella Cruises favourites but also adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager too.

"Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us. Expanding our programme allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone.

"The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”