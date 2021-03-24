Marella Cruises to Operate Domestic UK Sailings this Summer

The cruise line has not yet revealed what guests can expect in terms of itineraries...

Marella Cruises has become the latest cruise line to confirm that it will too be operating domestic UK sailings this summer.



Announcing the news in a teaser message on Facebook, the Tui-owned cruise line wrote:

'We’re really pleased to announce we’ll be offering domestic cruises sailing from the UK this year. We can’t wait to welcome you back on board. More details will be revealed soon.'

The cruise line has not yet confirmed what guests can look forward to in terms of itineraries or whether or not guests will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to join the cruises.

Marella Cruises is following in the footsteps of several other cruise lines that have announced that they will be launching UK cruises this summer in light of the recent news that domestic cruises have the green light to resume from 17 May.

P&O Cruises has revealed details of its new short UK domestic cruises on flagship Britannia this summer and week-long cruises on new ship Iona.

The cruises will depart from Southampton between June and September, sailing around the UK coast, 'where the sun shines brightest', according to the cruise line.

The cruise line recently confirmed that these sailings, 'given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme, and strongly expressed preference on the part of our guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises', will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only.



Meanwhile, MSC Cruises has also said that it will be offering a special range of short breaks and week-long cruises around the British Isles this summer starting from 20 May, but has confirmed that UK guests will not need to be vaccinated and the sailings will be open to children.

Other cruise lines operating in UK waters this summer will include Princess Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Cunard, Saga Cruises, Hurtigruten, Riviera Travel, Viking and Tradewind Voyages.