Credit: Shutterstock

Med in heaven - fall back in love with this timeless destination The Mediterranean offers blue skies, azure oceans and a diverse range of landscapes, cuisine and culture. Nicole Carmichael falls back in love with this timeless destination.

Being just a few hours away from the UK, the Mediterranean is the perfect choice for first-time and experienced cruisers alike. A wealth of different cultures awaits and it’s not just the climate that’s hotter than ever as cruise lines add more incentives for travellers to sail with them. New ships, new itineraries and exciting developments mean there’s stiff competition for cruise lines in the Med, but that’s good news for an industry potentially still smarting from the global pandemic. At the time, it was catastrophic for the industry, but it appears the market is stronger than ever with many people opting for shorter haul holidays over grand world tours. “Cruise has enthusiastically bounced back after the pandemic,” says Travel 1st’s Lee Ashton. “We have multiple customers old and new who enjoy booking cruises through us and cruising the Med caters for all tastes so every traveller can access their ideal holiday. “The opportunities are endless as there are so many different ships to suit our customers. We have long-standing customers who love MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises because there’s so much to offer onboard – fine dining, luxurious surroundings, excursions to suit every passenger and first-class service.”

A new world The Mediterranean region offers some of Europe’s most classic cultural landmarks, alongside some of its best weather. There’s well-needed sunshine in the spring, super-hot summer days for serious sunbathers and a gorgeous late summer and autumn that can carry into the latter dates of October and beyond. And there’s no end of places to visit. History fans can head to Crete and see the Palace of Knossos where Theseus conquered the minotaur, tour ancient Roman amphitheatres and visit The Vatican, while film and tv buffs check out the locations for umpteen blockbusters. Whatever clients want to do – whether it’s discovering famous art galleries, hiking through spectacular countryside, shopping in some of Europe’s most exclusive boutiques, colourful wildlife watching, concert-going, or maybe even trying their hand at local artisan crafts – the Mediterranean is just the ticket. In fact, it’s hard to find something that clients can’t do in the Med – it’s even within easy reach of ski resorts.

Gibraltar features stunning landscapes. Credit: Shutterstock

Wine lovers and foodies will be spoilt for choice with the regional variations of each of the 22 countries that share the 46,000km Mediterranean coastline. Europe’s best beaches are found along the Med and every day holidaymakers can wake up to a totally new culture as this spectacular region takes in areas across the three continents of Africa, Asia and Europe. Some destinations may feel distinctly familiar such as Gibraltar and Cyprus, where drivers use the left side of the road and English is widely spoken, while other countries such as Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco offer an experience that’s unique. That’s why a Mediterranean cruise is so perfect – it opens up a whole new world. And there are seas within the Mediterranean sea to discover – the Adriatic, which separates Italy from the Balkans, and the Aegean sea, flowing between Turkey and Greece. These

two stunning oceans have a distinctly different feel. The crystal clear but often cooler Adriatic is the northernmost arm of the Med and carries guests to stunning locations such as Montenegro and Croatia. The Aegean, meanwhile, opens up a world of extraordinary Greek islands and Turkish ports where myths and legends abound, and intoxicating beaches promise days never to be forgotten. Much of Western culture is derived from the early civilisations of Crete and Greece, with the Aegean coastline dating back to around 4000BC.

Packed with adventure, the massive pool promises fun for everyone. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Easy does it So where to start? The good news for those who prefer not to fly is there’s an abundance of no-fly packages available, sailing from a dozen ports around the UK. With plans afoot for new cruise terminals and the market expanding its new-to-cruise offering, cruise lines are pushing the envelope in order to create itineraries suitable to the widest age group in cruising history. Royal Caribbean’s new ship Wonder of the Seas is not only the world’s biggest but is also targeting the multi-generational market with activities for all the family. The line has totally redesigned its pool deck, the AquaTheatre promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment, and it also boasts the all-new Playscape, “an underwater world studded with slides, climbing walls and games, where imaginations can soar”. Royal Caribbean International vice-president Europe, Middle East and Africa Ben Bouldin says: “At our ports of call we aim to offer a variety of Mediterranean onshore excursions through our partnerships with local providers, so there truly is something for everyone to enjoy. Thrill seekers looking for adventure can bike across the volcanic landscape of Mount Etna in Sicily, while foodie families can immersive themselves in the local culture by preparing tapas in Malaga. Our excursions are selected and designed to excite every kind of traveller.” From the largest ships to some of the smallest. SeaDream Yacht Club has a very different focus. The newly renovated, luxurious twin yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II can access new and interesting destinations that larger ships simply can’t visit. The line’s senior manager Adrienne D’Annunzio says: “We look for off-the-beaten paths, hidden gems – and we find them. Each year we sail the intimate yacht harbours of the Caribbean and Mediterranean, but always adding and changing where we go to keep it fresh and interesting.”

Discover the Corinth Canal's interesting history. Credit: Shutterstock

SeaDream has added several new small ports to its Mediterranean itineraries including Kiona and Folegandros in Greece and Crotone and Taranto in Italy. According to D’Annunzio, Taranto offers olive groves, a 15th-century castle and so much more, while Crotone, located on Italy’s Ionian coast, was founded by the Greeks around 710 BC. Small-ship experts Emerald Cruises is offering a cruising experience unlike any other. The first ocean-going yacht cruise, Emerald Azzurra, was christened in Venice on 28 May 2022 and has been delivering the luxury super-yacht experience at affordable prices since. The custom-built yacht cruise is comprised of just 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, of which more than 80 per cent feature a balcony. “There is very little in the Mediterranean cruising scene comparable to Emerald Azzurra,” says David Winterton, Emerald’s global director of brand & marketing. “Her compact size means that she carries a maximum of 100 guests per journey to ports and destinations only accessible to small yachts, whether that is docking by the terracotta walls of Rovinj’s citadel in Croatia, or transiting the staggering Corinth Canal in Greece with inches to spare on either side. Emerald Azzurra offers a new and exclusive luxury sailing adventure for those wishing to soak up the sun and explore the beautiful coastlines of the Mediterranean.”

Celebrity Beyond is a game-changer. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Reflecting demand In April this year, Celebrity Cruises revealed its newest ship Celebrity Beyond. In a marketplace of already stiff competition, Beyond aims to take the cruise industry into the next era of luxury. World-famous chef Daniel Boulud launched his first restaurant at sea and Gwyneth Paltrow serves as a well-being advisor. “Celebrity Beyond shatters any and every preconceived notion of the cruising experience,” says Celebrity Cruises president and CEO Lisa Lutoff- Perlo. “This exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what’s important to our guests today – forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.” Celebrity Cruises is also expanding its Mediterranean offering. For the first time, at the end of 2023 Celebrity Infinity will be offering winter sailings for those looking to escape and enjoy the winter sun. There’s a 10-night itinerary to Spain and Portugal and a wonderful cruise to Egypt and Israel, departing in February 2024. “New itineraries definitely reflect the changing markets on cruise,” says Not Just Travel’s Alan Witt. “If you have a multi-generational family, some people will want to do the classic sightseeing, but there will be options of hop-on hop-off tours, mountain bike excursions, segway tours, and trips that you might do on a traditional beach holiday such as boat trips to smaller islands. The bigger ships are such a destination in themselves. Sea days are an easy sell when you have things like a go-kart track and a surf experience to keep the kids happy.”