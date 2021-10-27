Credit: Shutterstock

Mediterranean cruise and travel tips: What to pack and where to go Mediterranean cruises are a popular staple within the cruise industry because of all the stunning region has to offer. This is what you need to know ahead of your holiday.

Mediterranean cruises are the most popular among British holidaymakers thanks to this gorgeous part of the world offering a little bit of everything. There are beautiful blue waters, sunshine, major cities, small villages, ruins, famous museums, amazing cuisine, colourful cultures and much more. The excitement of all the vast Mediterranean has to offer can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to planning a cruise holiday. To successfully thrive on the right Mediterranean cruise for you, follow these tips, from what to pack for the Med to where to go.

What to wear on a Mediterranean cruise? It is most common to go on a Mediterranean cruise during the months of July and August, which is the height of summer when the weather is at its hottest. If your itinerary includes more active excursions and lots of exploring, make sure to pack comfortable shoes and clothes you won’t be too hot in; for instance, the average temperature in Rome during July is 25 degrees Celsius. - READ MORE: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips - Each cruise is different and there could be lots of elegant events planned or more casual events depending on your cruise line of choice, so your outfits will differ based on your itinerary. Whatever you do, make sure not to forget your swimwear, especially if you are travelling during peak season.

What is the best cruise ship for the Mediterranean? There are several great options for what cruise ship to pick for a Mediterranean sailing. If a family is travelling with children, they may want to pick a family-friendly cruise line such as Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise Line. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises reveals seven luxury ships will sail Europe in 2023 - Or if cruisers are more interested in extreme luxury in dining, entertainment and cabins, guests may opt for a cruise on a small ship/all-suite line such as Silversea Cruises or Seabourn. Cruisers who want more of an active experience and do not enjoy getting all glammed up may go for Windstar Cruises, which offers a motorized sailing yacht that is very popular for a younger group.

Where do Mediterranean cruises go? The Mediterranean region consists of 21 different European, Asian and African countries, so these types of cruises have many different port options. For these cruises, for instance, there are ports in Spain, France, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey and beyond. - READ MORE: Marella Cruises: What is a fly cruise? - Since European countries are near each other, it is possible to visit ports in five or six nations in just one week. It’s worth noting, however, that cruises that hit many different countries are pricey so cruisers should probably narrow down the area they would like to see.

What to pack for a Mediterranean cruise? For Mediterranean cruises that take place during the peak season, the main articles of clothing cruisers will wear are all the summer basics: cover-ups, shorts, t-shirts, swimwear and dresses. To avoid looking like a tourist, there are several things to pack to look more like a local. - READ MORE: Top 10 islands to visit in Greece - Greek island cruise guide - During the day, pack thick linen pants and shirts, cotton sundresses, espadrilles, straw hats and leather sandals. At night, Europeans like to dress up so make sure to go for a smart-casual look. To document your cruise, make sure to bring a camera and phone chargers/adapters so that all your memories can be saved forever.