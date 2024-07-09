Cruise news / Meghan Trainor named godmother of Utopia of the Seas
Meghan Trainor has been appointed godmother of Utopia of the Seas. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Meghan Trainor named godmother of Utopia of the Seas

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Grammy-winning will serve as godmother of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship

The All About That Bass artist will officially christen Utopia of the Seas next week as part of a three-night introductory cruise ahead of the vessel making its debut in Port Canaveral in Florida on July 19.

As part of the celebrations, Trainor will perform a live concert in Utopia’s open-air AquaTheater while the ship is docked at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International president and chef executive, said: “Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week.

“This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together.

“Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”

Trainor added: ”It’s an incredible honour to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come.

“The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favourite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”

The three-night event starts on July 15.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

7 Night Western Caribbean Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 24 Aug 2024
  • Royal Caribbean International, Enchantment of the Seas
  • + 3 more

3 Night Bahamas Getaway Cruise

  • 3 nights, departs on the 07 Nov 2025
  • Royal Caribbean International, Radiance of the Seas
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bimini Island, Nassau, + 1 more
From

7 Night Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 22 Feb 2026
  • Royal Caribbean International, Odyssey of the Seas
  • Cape Liberty, Bayonne, New Jersey, Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, + 2 more
From

4 Night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

  • 4 nights, departs on the 15 Dec 2025
  • Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
  • Miami, Florida, Coco Cay, Nassau, + 1 more
From

4 Night Okinawa Cruise

  • 4 nights, departs on the 17 Jul 2024
  • Royal Caribbean International, Spectrum of the Seas
  • Baoshan Pt, Okinawa, Baoshan Pt + 0 more
From
View more