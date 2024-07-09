The All About That Bass artist will officially christen Utopia of the Seas next week as part of a three-night introductory cruise ahead of the vessel making its debut in Port Canaveral in Florida on July 19.

As part of the celebrations, Trainor will perform a live concert in Utopia’s open-air AquaTheater while the ship is docked at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International president and chef executive, said: “Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week.



“This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together.

“Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”

