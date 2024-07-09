Meghan Trainor named godmother of Utopia of the Seas
The Grammy-winning will serve as godmother of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship
The All About That Bass artist will officially christen Utopia of the Seas next week as part of a three-night introductory cruise ahead of the vessel making its debut in Port Canaveral in Florida on July 19.
As part of the celebrations, Trainor will perform a live concert in Utopia’s open-air AquaTheater while the ship is docked at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.
Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International president and chef executive, said: “Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week.
“This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together.
“Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy.
“We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”
Trainor added: ”It’s an incredible honour to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come.
“The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favourite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”
The three-night event starts on July 15.
