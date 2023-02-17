Menu

More than a place: Two themed cruises that will take you further Take a themed cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line to discover so much more than just the port destinations and the ship. A themed cruise connects you deeper with people and places.

Ambassador Cruise Line, known for its inspiring no-fly cruises setting sail from convenient UK homeports, has another trick up its sleeve. Immersive themed cruises, where your sailing isn’t just about taking you somewhere physically, but emotionally, spiritually, holistically too.



Themed cruises focus on a key area of interest and the whole sailing is centred around magnifying this shared point of interest, both to enhance your knowledge and fascination with the topic, as well as to connect you with other cruisers who have the same passion as you.



Special themed cruises are ideal sailings for anyone looking for something a bit more than the regular holiday. These social and inspirational experiences ensure you’ll be sailing with like-minded people who could well become good friends over the course of the cruise.



You’ll also enjoy an eye-catching line-up of special guests, themed parties, informative lectures and exclusive interviews all tapping into the cruise’s theme. Every minute of a themed cruise is special… and there are two in the diary we think you’ll want to know about.





A right royal affair

This year is set to be an important one for the royal history books, with King Charles’ coronation and all the pomp and ceremony that will accompany it. Well, how about booking a celebratory round Britain royal cruise to mark the majestic milestone?



Tidy up from your coronation street party and then hop onboard to explore our magnificent isles in the company of royal experts and fellow patriots. Do you think the sail away party might open with a hearty rendition of God Save the King?



Guest speakers on this one-off voyage include Gary Conniff MSM, who served onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia as part of his 34 year career in the Royal Navy. You’ll also have the privileged opportunity to hear acclaimed royal photographer Ken Lennox speak about his work capturing Royals on their global tours, including Queen Elizabeth II as well as the current King.



Royal themed craft workshops, afternoon teas and a Rule Britannia street party will all add to the unique atmosphere onboard this one-of-a-kind sailing.



Oh, and of course you’ll visit some of the most wonderful coastal spots in the land, from Kirkwall, with its neolithic standing stones and magnificent cathedral, to St. Peter Port in Guernsey, the channel island’s fishing port where you’ll hear as much French as English… perhaps reminiscent of the days of William the Conqueror.



Sailing onboard Ambience, this 12-night cruise departs from London Tilbury on June 1, 2023, with discounted fares and onboard credit available if you book now.

Elvis impersonator, Ben Portsmouth, will take fans of the King down memory lane. Credit: Ambassador

Set sail with legendary Motown and rock ‘n’ roll stars

Alternatively, you could head to the land of the Vikings with royalty of an entirely different kind. Music royalty. Specifically, if you’re a fan of Motown or rock ‘n’ roll, this is the themed cruise for you.



For one week, you’ll be sailing on cloud nine in the company of Kiki Dee (don’t go breaking my heart…) and her long-time collaborator Carmelo Luggeri. Alongside original music acts, renowned tribute artist Ben Portsmouth will revive the instantly recognisable sounds of the King (different King from the other themed cruise… this one’s Elvis).



In addition to a tremendous roster of live musical entertainment, you’ll have the chance to sit down with Louis Rodgers – head of promotion at CBS Records in the 1970s and ‘80s – who will regale you with stories from his exciting career, working closely with mega icons including ABBA, David Essex and Bonnie Tyler.



Setting sail from London Tilbury on July 29, 2023, you’ll venture north to Sweden, Denmark and Norway for a week that promises to be as exciting in port as it will be onboard Ambience.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will be joining guests onboard. Credit: Ambassador