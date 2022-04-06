Credit: Shutterstock

Most expensive cruise: Which cruise costs the most and is it worth it? The world's most expensive cruises – from caviar to unlimited drinks, which cruises cost the most and what can you expect onboard?

The world’s most expensive cruise experience – think kickstarting the trip with Champagne, helicopter transfers and munching on 10-course Michelin Star meals in the afternoon. You know you have booked into cruising paradise. The world’s most expensive cruise ships offer a luxurious experience that one can hardly resist. However, the one-of-a-kind experiences at sea are limited compared to the extravagant purchases on the land. With the increasing demand of customers and the competition in the market, cruise lines are continuously trying to enrich the cruise experience with innovative and creative offerings aboard. If you have a sky’s-the-limit budget, here are some of the most expensive cruise ships to plan a thrill-of-a-lifetime voyage.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Seven Seas Splendor & Seven Seas Voyager Regent’s Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager both provide the ultimate amount of luxury as part of Regent’s fleet. As some of the most expensive cruise ships and in line with their high standards, both ships prioritize space on board to avoid crowds so that passengers are their most comfortable while relaxing on holiday and offer a complete all-inclusive experience. One Seven Seas Splendor itinerary sailing in May of 2022 on a 15-night cruise from Monte Carlo to London with ports in Spain and France has Veranda Suites starting at £11,109 per person. A Seven Seas Suite begins at £20,409, but the most luxurious Regent Suite is £61,019 per person, one of the most expensive cruise ship suites. - READ MORE: Ultimate guide to Regent Seven Seas Cruises suites - The exclusive Regent Suite provides passengers with a new standard of luxury with over 4,000 square feet, proving why it has a high price tag on one of the world’s most expensive cruise ships. The space has three walk-in closets, a private balcony with a mini pool and a private in-suite spa. Flights and transfers are included to ease any stress of making it to the ship and add to the luxury of the world’s most expensive cruises. Other luxuries to make your time onboard particularly special include unlimited shore excursions, valet laundry service and unlimited drinks.

Seabourn – Seabourn Pursuit & Seabourn Venture The resources, excursions and locations offered by expedition cruises are some of the reasons why cruises are so expensive now. Sister ships Seabourn Pursuit and Venture both provide a luxurious experience for guests while bringing them to the edges of the earth on some of the world’s most expensive cruises. Seabourn Pursuit’s 12-Day Wild and Ancient Scotland and Iceland trip sailing in March of 2023 begins at £9,999 for a Veranda Suite. Those looking for an even grander experience will want to upgrade to a Penthouse Suite for £19,999 per person or the Owner’s Suite beginning at £24,999 per person. - READ MORE: Seabourn Venture: Explore the new ship with our interactive guide - Pursuit joins the Seabourn fleet in 2023 as sister ship to Seabourn Venture which launched in 2022. Both will continue to produce the grand experience Seabourn is known for as some of the world’s most expensive cruise ships. Sail to the far reaches of the earth while taking part in exciting shore excursions and relaxing in the finest suites. With nearly one member of staff for every guest, world class dining, and its own spa and wellness program, every traveller’s needs will be taken care of on these expensive cruise ships.

Seabourn - Seabourn Encore Seabourn Encore follows Seabourn’s commitment to a small ship size focused on providing an intimate, luxurious experience for all passengers onboard one of the most expensive cruise ships. Encore sails in April 2023 on a 14-day Aegean Allure and Turkish Treasures cruise, with prices from £6,799 for a Veranda Suite. The Penthouse Spa Suite goes for £11,999 and the Owner’s Suite begins at £13,999. All of these cabins also offer business class air, complimentary transfer between the airport and port, and a complimentary evening at Ephesus in Turkey. - READ MORE: Best expedition cruises for wildlife & icebergs with Seabourn - In addition to luxurious accommodations, passengers on Seabourn Encore can take part in a variety of activities on and off board. At the beach, travellers can take part in “Caviar in the Surf” where crew will take a dive in the water to serve iced champagne and caviar to guests in the ocean. With this unique experience, you just know you’re on one of the world’s most expensive cruises. Add to your experience on one of the world’s most expensive cruises by purchasing access to the Retreat, an exclusive lounge area onboard for guests to lounge by a whirlpool, relax in one of the 15 private cabanas or go up to the bar for a drink custom created by a mixologist.

Silversea – Silver Explorer & Silver Origin Silversea’s all-inclusive packages allow guests to experience a trip on one of the world’s most expensive cruise ships full of both relaxation and adventure. Silver Explorer and Silver Origin both bring passengers on expedition cruises around the globe while travelling in comfort. Silversea offers both a port-to-port all-inclusive package, which includes food and beverages, shore excursions and butler service, and door-to-door packages which include the same amenities in addition to flights and transfer to and from the airport. The cost of flights adds even more to cruises that are already considered some of the most expensive cruise prices. - READ MORE: Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? 10 tips for your holiday - Silver Explorer departs in June 2023 for a 10-day journey around Australia from Darwin to Broome. Breath-taking nature is the highlight of this cruise, but the luxury onboard is also something to rejoice in. An Adventurer Suite starts at £9,200 per person with the door-to-door package and increases to the grandest suite, the Owner’s Suite, beginning at £21,600 per person, making it one of the most expensive cruise ship suites. Guests will enjoy unlimited wi-fi, onboard entertainment and butler service in every suite for an extravagant and calming time onboard one of the world’s most expensive cruise ships.

Viking – Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris Viking is known for small-sized luxury cruising and it remains the same for the cruise line’s two expedition ships, Octantis and Polaris. Both ships continue the legacy of Viking as some of the most expensive cruises available. These expensive cruises will take you anywhere around the globe you wish to discover while sailing in style and comfort. Viking Octantis sails on a 15-day Chilean Fjords and Patagonia Explorer in March 2023 starting with a Nordic balcony room for £9,695 per person. Passengers wanting to experience the most luxurious cabin on one of the most expensive cruise ships will want to book the 1,223 square foot Owner’s Suite for £24,095 per person. - READ MORE: Viking Octantis’ Godmother tips on cruising in Antarctica - No matter your suite, Viking makes sure you have an incredible time both on and off the ship. Your inclusive fare comes with at least one complimentary excursion per port of call, including any relevant gear needed, and 24-hour room service. While some of the world’s most expensive cruises, these experiences create time to indulge, relax and make incredible memories. These luxuries come in addition to free wi-fi, access to the spa and fitness centre and alternative dining options at no additional charge. The world’s most expensive cruises will surely provide a once in a lifetime experience for any passengers looking to travel the world in the utmost comfort.