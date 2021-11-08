Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises invites global artists to compete to design the hull of new ship MSC Euribia MSC Cruises has invited global artists compete to design the hull of its most environmentally advanced cruise ship yet, MSC Euribia.

MSC Cruises is giving artists and designers around the world the opportunity to transform the hull of MSC Euribia. The purpose of this artistic competition is to communicate the importance of environmental respect through the hull’s new design. The cruise line is asking for artists to create a unique piece of artwork that is inspired by the sea and its important marine ecosystem. This art contest is a first for MSC Cruises and hopes to continuously shine a light on environmental sustainability. The winner of the competition, in addition to having his or her design showcased on the hull of the ship, will also win a significant monetary prize.

Pierfrancesco Vago, the Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group said: "We are a family company with over 300 years of maritime heritage, all we do and ever did is shipping. "The sea is our livelihood and our passion. For this and more since our early days we focused on looking after it for the next generations. "Today this means that at MSC Cruises we are not only equipping our ships with the latest and most advanced environmental technologies and solutions. "We also fund research and invest directly to support the accelerated development of next generation solutions and embrace innovative technologies to minimise our impact and protect and preserve our precious marine ecosystems."

The entries will be judged by a panel of international judges such as sand artist Jben who is known for his large-scale ephemeral sand frescoes that wash away with the tide. Not only is Jben an incredible artist, but he has simultaneously spent his career raising awareness for sea-related environmental issues. Other judges include architect Martin Francis and the Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago. Vago is dedicated to making sure the winner of the competition's art fully represents MSC Euribia's commitment to protecting our oceans.

Vago continued: "The winning design will be yet another sign of our ongoing commitment to protecting the oceans and achieving net-zero operations, an ambitious goal that we have set for ourselves to reach by 2050 or sooner. "And through this contest, MSC Euribia as she sails the world will be proudly showcasing this important message of our commitment on her hull for all to see." Although there is only one winner of the competition, five shortlist finalists will have their designs displayed in an exhibition on board MSC Euribia. MSC Euribia will come into service starting in 2023 and become the second-LNG powered ship in MSC Cruises' fleet. MSC Euribia has the potential to make a real environmental difference with its gas emissions having the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 21 percent compared to standard fuels.

Another ship in MSC's fleet, MSC Seashore also boasts top art work. The vessel is home to the mesmerising sculpture Danza del Mare designed by Monica Guggisberg and Phillip Baldwin. The sculpture was created for the MSC Foundation in partnership with one of the world's most esteemed glassmakers, Venini. Danza del Mare spans across three decks and is surrounded by a mirror wall that proliferates the light and colours of the world class sculpture. The sculpture is meant to represent the MSC Foundation's continuous effort to protecting and promoting the natural environment. MSC Cruise line's art competition will only further demonstrate MSC's serious commitment to bettering the environment we live in.