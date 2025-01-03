Cruise news / MSC Cruises strengthens Formula 1 partnership

MSC Cruises strengthens Formula 1 partnership

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Italian-owned line will be the title sponsor of three World Championship Grand Prix races in 2025

The three races are the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix 2025 in June, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 in October, and the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Prêmio De São Paulo 2025 in November.

It will be the first time the cruise line’s brand will be included in the name of the races and will be in addition to track branding which has been in place since 2022.

As part of the agreement MSC Cruises' sister brand, Explora Journeys. will also appear at Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco in May – when the newest ship in the fleet, Explora II, will be docked at the city state’s Port Hercule.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said: “The collaboration between the two world-class brands reflects Formula 1’s continuing global growth and the continued popularity of cruising as a holiday choice.”

