The three races are the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix 2025 in June, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 in October, and the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Prêmio De São Paulo 2025 in November.

It will be the first time the cruise line’s brand will be included in the name of the races and will be in addition to track branding which has been in place since 2022.