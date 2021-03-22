Covid-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for guests to sail with MSC Cruises this summer

MSC Cruises has become the latest cruise line to announce that it will be offering a special range of short breaks and week-long cruises around the British Isles this summer starting from 20 May.

The cruise line has confirmed that UK guests will not need to be vaccinated and the sailings will be open to children.

Leading cruise lines such as P&O Cruises and Princess have also announced new UK sailings this summer as domestic cruising returns, but will be insisting guests are vaccinated.

Departing from the new terminal in the port of Southampton, these first sailings will commence with a series of short cruises and will be followed by seven-night sailings visiting some of the UK’s favourite destinations.



MSC Cruises UK and Ireland managing director, Antonio Paradiso, said: 'It’s time for UK holidaymakers to get back on board and enjoy a well-deserved break from what has been a very challenging 12 months for everyone in so many ways.

'MSC Cruises is a family-owned company and our guests are an extension of that, so we are looking forward to welcoming them and their families back on board. Our hope is to offer every type of holidaymaker the chance to escape this summer - from grandparents to teens and even the smallest of passengers looking to explore.

'We will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests. All guests will be tested prior to embarkation, while non-vaccinated guests will also be required to show proof of negative test done within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

'Crew in addition to the protocol-mandated test and 14-day quarantine prior to embarkation will also receive weekly testing, in addition to other ongoing health monitoring measures.'

Paradiso said that the cruise line has successfully carried more than 50,000 guests under its 'industry-leading' health and safety protocol since it resumed sailings last year.

'Since our restart of cruise operations in August last year, when our flagship MSC Grandiosa was the first ship to return at sea and offer guests full cruises in the Mediterranean, we have carried more than 50,000 guests under the protection of our industry-leading health and safety protocol.

'It is built around a comprehensive strategy that includes universal testing of all guests and crew prior to embarkation and periodically throughout the cruise, deep and ongoing sanitation, protected-only shore excursions, as well as many other measures that we are used to in our daily lives, such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. We will sail with a reduced capacity so that guests have even more space.'

He added: 'Our industry-leading protocol was developed with input from international health experts – including our own ‘Blue-Ribbon’ expert group – and in close cooperation with relevant health, transport and safety authorities and was designed to respond to a fluctuating health situation ashore.

