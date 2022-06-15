Currently, under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, MSC World Europa will welcome her first passengers from December 2022 and sail to the Arabian Gulf region for its inaugural season.



Passengers will be able to dine at over 30 venues from fine-dining to casual. While MSC Cruises’ staples such as Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Hola! Tacos & Cantina and Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar will feature, World Europa will also debut a range of new dining and drinking venues.

New venues include Coffee Emporium which will serve French, Italian, Turkish, and Moroccan coffees alongside a special MSC signature roast developed by leading coffee roaster Lavazza that passengers will be able to take home, and Raj Polo Tea House.



Here, guests will be able to enjoy traditional English Breakfast teas as well as trendier options including cold-brewed and iced tea selection and tea-infused cocktails.



Other new outlets to look forward to include seafood restaurant La Pescaderia, healthy green Zest – Juice Bar, the Malt Lounge – expect fine cigars, cognac, and whisky will be the order of the day – gelato and frozen yoghurt bar, Sweet Temptations, the buffet-style Luna Park Pizza & Burger, and Chef’s Garden Kitchen where the focus will be on flavourful, seasonal farm-to-ocean cooking.



Jacques Van Staden, vice president of food and beverage at MSC Cruises, said: “The food and beverage experience on board MSC World Europa – much like the ship itself – has been designed with the future in mind, from sustainable sourcing and fresh farm-to-ocean ingredients.



“We have pulled out all the stops to offer a varied and unabridged dining offering for the next-generation cruiser. Each new concept aims to go beyond what traditional venues achieved in the past and focus on crafted, artisanal, and immersive experiences that will revolutionise the place dining holds in the overall cruise experience.”



After completing her inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf, World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea where she will offer seven-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, and Messina – as well as Valletta, Barcelona, and Marseille – from summer 2023.