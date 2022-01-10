Credit: MSC Cruises Sponsored by MSC Cruises

Ultimate guide to MSC Virtuosa, from cabins to capacity MSC Cruises offers you the chance to cruise in the ultimate floating paradise onboard MSC Virtuosa. Featuring every detail and amenity you could possibly seek in a cruise, find out what exactly this ship has to offer.

Let’s face it, we all like to research a cruise ship so we know exactly what to expect before we even step foot onboard, and MSC Virtuosa has oodles to offer. With 19 decks and 2,440 cabins and suites which hold 6,334 passengers, it comes as no surprise that this ship includes a plethora of different activities to please every type of cruiser. Be spoiled for choice with MSC Virtuosa’s 10 dining venues, all decorated with fine attention to detail which also applies to the cuisine served. Everything from Mexican to Japanese is available alongside that all-important buffet. And, of course, there is more to life than simply looks, MSC Virtuosa possesses an array of interesting itineraries, calling in at diverse destinations such as the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe in summer 2022. It might be hard to believe that this is only a small selection of what MSC Virtuosa has to offer, so read on to discover some of the surprises you may find onboard…

MSC Virtuosa cabins Flexibility might as well be MSC Virtuosa’s middle name when it comes to the cabins and suites onboard. From duplex suites with a private whirlpool bath to larger family options or a sea-view balcony cabin, you can choose your room tailored perfectly to your needs. There are around 15 suite and cabin options onboard, the smallest being the Studio Interior Deck cabins at 12 square meters equipped with all the essentials such as an interactive TV, safe, minibar, bathroom with shower, hairdryer and armchair. - READ MORE: Discover MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches - A good mid-range option is the Deluxe Ocean View suites. At a larger 16 square meters, you can enjoy a window with a sea view alongside the amenities found in the Studio Interior Deck. A perfect choice for those who want to cruise in style, or for families who need the extra room, the MSC Yacht Club Duplex Suite not only measures a staggering 59 square meters, but also features a private whirlpool bath and dining table. This cabin is spread across two decks, with the main level offering an open living/dining room with a sofa that converts into a comfortable double bed and a bathroom with a shower. The second level is made up of a master bedroom, two walk-in wardrobes and a bathroom with a tub – seriously, what more could you want?

Savannah Aquapark provides hours of fun for children and adults alike. Credit: MSC Cruises

Which cruise line has the best entertainment? MSC Virtuosa keeps you on your toes as everywhere you turn onboard there is a new activity waiting for you to try or an exciting show for you to watch in awe. MSC Virtuosa is an impressive contender for offering a massive range of entertainment for everyone. The Savannah Aquapark is one of the biggest waterparks at sea and can keep you, and the kids, entertained for hours of fun. Featuring three waterslides as well as a bowl slide that spins you around, this is the perfect way to get your heart racing. If you prefer to keep your feet on solid ground, then the Red Gem Casino offers up plenty of adult fun, with countless machines and betting tables. Eaten one too many desserts onboard? Then hit MSC Virtuosa’s Sportplex, a spacious sports hall equipped with hoops and game lines on the floor for exercise, it also doubles as the perfect place for teens to hang out and make friends.

MSC Virtuosa features Rob the robotic bartender. Credit: MSC Cruises

Le Grand Theatre offers up Broadway-scale productions, where you can pick between a staggering six different shows a night. Admire the amazing costumes and gifted singers, dancers and acrobats from all over the globe. MSC Virtuosa also offers brand new Carousel Productions at Sea shows, which blends acrobatics, dance and live music taking place six nights a week in the Carousel Lounge. Why not go for a cocktail mixed by the first-ever humanoid robotic bartender, Rob, before the show starts? Stepping into MSC Starship Club is like taking a glimpse into the future and certainly an experience to remember. - READ MORE: MSC Virtuosa review: What to expect onboard - What is the biggest MSC Cruises ship? After reading all the activities and entertainment above, it may come as no surprise that MSC Virtuosa, alongside her sister ship MSC Grandiosa, is the biggest MSC cruise ship. With five pools capable of accommodating over 1,000 guests, including the Atmosphere Pool featuring a massive 10 meters square of public space inside.

MSC Yacht Club offers dedicated restaurants and private pool. Credit: MSC Cruises

A larger ship comes with more exclusive access areas to those in MSC Yacht Club cabins. MSC Yacht Club epitomises a luxury cruise experience, with dedicated restaurants, lounge, large private pool with solarium and whirlpool baths as well as a 24-hour butler service and dedicated massage rooms – need we go on? No matter what cabin you are in, spa and wellness services are available for you beyond the MSC Yacht Club. MSC Aurea Spa offers a rejuvenating thermal area, professional massages, body treatments and beauty services. Take in the views from the panoramic gym which features an array of machines.

MSC Virtuosa provides a kids club for a range range of ages, from 0-17. Credit: MSC Cruises

Best cruises for kids MSC Virtuosa ensures that every member of the family has an experience to remember. The ship recognises that families want to enjoy time together as well as separately so have built a range of activities to accommodate this. MSC’s dedicated Kids Clubs split across a range of ages (from 0-17) means that you can be content in the fact that your children are having a fun time and making new friends. - READ MORE: Discover the MSC Cruises ships which will sail World Cruises 2023 - For example, the Junior Club (ages seven-11) offers activities such as Masterchef at Sea Juniors and Fire & Ice live video games while the Baby Club features dedicated MSC Babycare staff to look after your toddler as they explore musical activities. Happy in the knowledge your children are having a blast under the eye of MSC Cruises staff, you can enjoy some adult time and go for a romantic dinner for two or perhaps indulge in a cocktail or two.

MSC Virtuosa requires all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated and tested before embarking. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC health and safety MSC Virtuosa requires that all guests are fully vaccinated and tested before embarking alongside all crew. There are also additional COVID-19 screenings during the cruise for peace of mind. Social distancing is, of course, in place throughout the ship, paired with constant cleaning and sanitisation. The travel requirements differ per destination, so you can click here to find out what you need to do before embarking. What’s more MSC Cruises have a ‘MSC for Me’ mobile app which gives you all the information you need at your fingertips.