Credit: MSC Cruises

The future of cruising – we step onboard new ship MSC World Europa MSC Cruises’ newest venture comes in the form of mega-ship MSC World Europa – the ship offers you the chance to sail sustainably, powered by LNG, and hits the waters in December 2022 with a four-night sailing from Doha to Dubai. Lucy Abbott steps onboard for a first look at the ship.

What’s eco-friendly, future-ready and fun for everyone? That’s right, MSC World Europa. Built with the future in mind, the newest ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet is not only the first of the World Class series, but she also features state-of-the-art technology onboard, purely for your cruising pleasure. From the impressive entertainment venue, Luna Park Area, to the Kinetic Dome – it certainly impresses. Getting down to the statistics, MSC World Europa features a 104-metre-long promenade, 19 different cabin categories with seven new designs, 13 dining venues, seven swimming pools, and, last but certainly not least, a record-breaking 11-deck high stainless-steel slide named The Venom Drop. The sheer scale and size of the ship is something that can only be admired when you step onboard for the first time, it truly is an impressive feat. Yet, with the line stating that this ship is ‘the future of cruising’, we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Green cruising MSC World Europa doesn’t stop at simply using the more sustainable fuel option of LNG, there is an added focus on waste management with the addition of advanced wastewater treatment. In fact, every aspect onboard has been made more environmentally friendly, even to the extent of making all lightbulbs possible LED as well as making the exterior paint of the ship anti fouling which prevents ships from barnacles and algae, speeding up the ship and therefore reducing fuel consumption. - READ MORE: MSC Cruises unveils immersive culinary experiences for MSC World Europa - Already meeting CLIA’s net zero 2050 goal, MSC has built this ship to last for at least 30 years –impressive much? The ship also meets the industry target of a 40% improvement in emissions intensity by 2030, compared to 2008.

The Chef's Garden is also eco-friendly, being the first hydroponic garden at sea. Credit: MSC Cruises

The luxury of choice You’ll not only have the joy of exploring a variety of stunning destinations, but you will also have the entirety of MSC World Europa to experience – starting with the accommodation itself. Made up of 58 mega blocks, exploring the ship is certainly a mega-adventure with something new at every turn. You can choose from a wide variety of stateroom options from the classic interior room at 10-15 square metres to the exclusively luxurious MSC Yacht Club owner’s suite with a whirlpool bath. All cabins include a wardrobe, bathroom with shower and hairdryer, interactive TV, Wi-Fi (for a fee), mini-bar, safe and air conditioning. In essence, everything that one would need for a comfortable cruising experience is provided. If you’re looking for something more, the ocean view stateroom offers that all-important glimpse to the next destination awaiting exploration – and the balcony stateroom provides a three-square metre balcony for ultimate sea views. Alternatively, if you want to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle and always be in the know of what’s happening onboard, then the deluxe suite aurea looking over the promenade is the most unique option and one of MSC’s newest cabin options. For the best of the best, opt for an MSC Yacht Club suite, where you can enjoy large balconies, multiple living rooms, a vanity area, a bar set up and much, much more – what’s more, MSC World Europa actually features the lines biggest Yacht Club with the addition of a dual deck sundeck.

Two brand new owners suites will feature onboard MSC World Europa Credit: MSC Cruises

Activities for all ages Whether you’re travelling as a family, couple, friends or even solos – we can guarantee you that there is a form of entertainment to please everyone. All ages can enjoy the venom drop at the spiral –the only requirement being a stomach of steel. As the longest dry slide at sea made of stainless steel, it is a must-do. Another one for the whole family is the Luna Park Arena. Made up of 300 seats this venue hosts a range of things, from game shows to kids’ activities. - READ MORE: MSC Cruises announces dedicated family areas aboard World Europa - Kids (and kids at heart) can enjoy the aurora borealis aquapark, boosted with VR technology with four water slides and even a special pool for toddlers. To expand the mind, the MSC foundation centre offers both an educational interactive game experience for children to learn about the importance of caring for the environment as well as adult education. More activities include bumper cars, rollerblading arena, video arcades and more – boredom will be a distant memory the moment one steps onboard. Entertainment comes in the form of three new concert-style shows and five new full-scale theatre productions in the likes of the Panorama Lounge to witness the best of MSC Cruises – not one to miss.

You can watch a range of jaw-dropping performances in the Panorama Lounge. Credit: MSC Cruises

A foodies paradise It’s time to get serious about food – MSC World Europa brings guests on an immersive food journey that will knock your bog-standard pie and chips out of the water. 13 dining venues and six speciality restaurants include a classic American-style steakhouse Butcher’s Cut, sushi bar and Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina. The only problem you may encounter is where to start. One thing is clear, MSC Cruises pride itself on attention to detail, in fact, MSC World Europa will have its own micro-greens and vegetables which have been grown onboard. Now for the most important thing onboard – bars and lounges. Where else would you find a bar to suit any mood? For a casual pint opt for the Masters of the Sea Pub for a refreshing glass of craft beer (expect the best as the ship has its own microbrewery onboard), or, for a crafted experience visit Elixir – Mixology Bar and sip on an elaborate cocktail or opt for one (or two or three) of the 30 varieties of gin onboard. Those who aren’t big drinkers need not panic, there is a juice bar which makes fresh juices, an authentic Emporium coffee bar with a wide variety of coffee beans as well as a South Asian-style tea room that boats 25 different loose teas. It’s safe to say that this is a ship that defines the future of the cruise industry – the perfect fusion of technology, sustainability and revolutionary onboard experiences.



Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina is the perfect dinner spot. Credit: MSC Cruises