Oceania Cruises ship: 'Better-than-new' Nautica completely revamped - full list of itineraries Oceania Cruises will reveal its revamped cruise ship Nautica in April 2022. The vessel is set to travel to countless popular holiday destinations from the French Riviera to the Holy Lands.

Oceania Cruises ship Nautica will emerge from an extensive period in drydock on April 1. Her debut marks the completion of the cruise line's $100+ million OceaniaNEXT “better-than-new” overhaul. Four of the brand's 684-guest Regatta Class ships have been rebuilt in the update. April 2022 heralds the full return to service with all six Oceania Cruises ships sailing the world once again.

From April to June, Nautica will sail Europe on a series of cruises ranging from 10 to 24 days. The luxurious ship will call at the most iconic destinations in the region, such as the French and Italian Rivieras, the Greek Isles, the Holy Lands, and the Canary Islands. Meanwhile, sister ship Regatta will reprise her perennially popular Tahiti itineraries with the addition of three new 10-day roundtrip Papeete cruises in February 2022. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises: The private country club at sea where everyone knows your name - Both ships boast completely refreshed suites and staterooms. Meanwhile, the public spaces feature a revamped colour palette of soft sea and sky tones complete with a tasteful renewal of fabrics, furnishings and lighting fixtures. The re-inspired spaces are also home to Tuscan marble, engaging works of art and designer residential furniture. Be sure to look out for bejewelled new chandeliers in the Grand Dining Room and Reception Hall!

Nautica's sailings are set to capture the true essence of European travel by showcasing the continent’s most iconic treasures. Popular destinations such as Rome, Lisbon and Athens are blended with more off-the-beaten-path discoveries, including Palamos, Gythion and Trapani. - READ MORE: Six hidden gem destinations to discover with Oceania Cruises - So which itineraries can cruisers particularly look forward to next year? The ship's Spanish Enchantment itinerary (12 Days, from Lisbon to Rome) departs April 23, and takes travellers to a charming selection of Mediterranean highlights. Guests will spend the night in Seville before cruising to Gibraltar; Spanish destinations Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona; Provence (France) and Monte Carlo - where a late departure of 9pm means you can really soak up all the attractions of the famous resort! The final stop is Florence/Pisa in Italy.

Another one to look out for is the 10-day Greek & Turkish Icons itinerary from Istanbul to Athens which departs May 27, 2022. The cruise ticks off Mitilini (on the Greek island of Lesbos); the Turkish hotspots of Ephesus, Bodrum and Antalya; Limassol (Cyprus); and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Santorini and Mykonos. One of the highlights of this trip is the 10pm departure times from Rhodes, Crete and Santorini which means there's plenty of opportunity to pack in all the culture, calamari and chillaxing you could desire. The Legendary Holy Lands (14 days, Rome to Istanbul) is another top itinerary onboard Nautica. The ship will cruise to Naples/Pompeii then Trapani in Italy, Valletta (Malta), Agios Nikolaos (Crete), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Jerusalem (Haifa), Limassol (Cyprus), Rhodes (Greece) and Turkish hotspots Izmir and Istanbul. Guests will spend the night in both Haifa and Istanbul, with a 9pm departure from the former. There's also a 10pm departure from Ashdod.

Here is a selection of other Nautica itineraries in 2022: Iconic Gems and Hidden Jewels of Europe Allure of the Rivieras, 10 Days, Rome to Barcelona Nautica: April 1, 2022 Sorrento/Capri, Taormina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa, Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo, Provence, Palamos Canary Islands Mystique, 12 Days, Barcelona to Lisbon Nautica: April 11, 2022 Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Portimão, Lisbon (overnight) The Adriatic & Italy, 10 Days, Rome to Venice Nautica: May 5, 2022 Amalfi/Positano, Messina, Valletta, Katakolon, Corfu, Split, Koper, Venice (overnight) Adriatic & Aegean Gems, 12 Days, Venice to Istanbul Nautica: May 15, 2022A Ancona, Split, Kotor, Santorini, Athens, Paros, Rhodes, Ephesus, Pergamum, Istanbul (overnight) Marvels of Greece & Italy, 10 days, Athens to Rome Nautica: June 6, 2022 Ephesus, Gythion, Corfu, Split, Venice (overnight), Taormina, Sorrento/Capri

Longer Nautica Cruises Nautica will also sail a selection of 22-plus-day itineraries next year. These longer cruises are perfect for the insatiable traveller as they offer the luxury of time. Spotlighting one region at length or highlighting multiple distinct regions, these Grand Voyages are the ultimate in destination exploration. Grand Voyages for Extended Explorations Western Europe Array, 22 Days, Rome to Lisbon Nautica: April 1, 2022 Sorrento/Capri, Taormina, Valletta, Florence/Pisa, Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo, Provence, Palamos, Barcelona, Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Portimão, Lisbon (overnight) Timeless Mediterranean, 24 Days, Barcelona to Rome Nautica: April 11, 2022 Alicante, Granada, Arrecife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tangier, Portimão, Lisbon (overnight), Seville (overnight), Gibraltar, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Provence, Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa Southern Europe Escapade, 22 Days, Lisbon to Venice Nautica: April 23, 2022 Seville (overnight), Gibraltar, Málaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Provence, Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Amalfi/Positano, Messina, Valletta, Katakolon, Corfu, Split, Koper, Venice (overnight) Mediterranean Medley, 22 Days, Rome to Istanbul Nautica: May 5, 2022 Amalfi/Positano, Messina, Valletta, Katakolon, Corfu, Split, Koper, Venice (overnight), Ravenna, Split, Kotor, Santorini, Athens, Paros, Rhodes, Ephesus, Pergamum, Istanbul (overnight) European Antiquities, 24 Days, Athens to Istanbul Nautica: June 6, 2022 Ephesus, Gythion, Corfu, Split, Venice (overnight), Taormina, Sorrento/Capri, Rome, Naples/Pompeii, Trapani, Valletta, Agios Nikolaos, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Jerusalem (Haifa – overnight), Limassol, Rhodes, Izmir, Istanbul (overnight) These new sailings will be available online at OceaniaCruises.com and open for reservations on July 28, 2021.