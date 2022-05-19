Ambassador Cruise Lines have announced their 2024 Cruises including the launch of new ship, Ambition.

New Ambassador Cruise Line ship set to sail in 2023 as over 50s line reveals new itineraries

Over 50s specialists Ambassador Cruise Line has unveiled its 2023/24 cruise programme, with the exciting news that its second ship Ambition will take to the sea for the first time.

Ambition will set sail on her inaugural season on 4 March 2023, with a six-night maiden voyage visiting Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Offering 49 sailings in total, including an epic 38-night Christmas & New Year in the West Indies & Dutch Antilles cruise Ambition will be based at Ambassador’s homeport of London Tilbury and will also cruise from six new regional UK ports – Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship, Ambience, which launched in April, will operate a new 120-night Grand Round the World Cruise, Ambassador's longest itinerary to date taking in 24 countries and 34 ports of call, as well as the Panama Canal. Some of the other highlights include the beautiful islands of the South Seas, and chances to explore New Zealand and Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Together, the two ships will visit six continents and 58 countries, calling at 165 ports, across the whole 2023/24 programme.



