Amazing adventures to try on 2022's new cruise ships from P&O to Royal Caribbean Cruise ships arriving in 2022 are bigger, bolder and better than ever before. Check out the amazing adventure activities you can embark on this year.

Cruise ships are upping their game, with new arrivals on the scene offering up exhilarating activities to passengers. From the world’s tallest cruise slide to a daring high-ropes experience, 2022’s incredible new ships are packed with amazing adventures. Here we look at some of the best you can try out this year. Wonder of the Seas The ultimate challenge We’re counting the days until March 4,2022, when Royal Caribbean International launches Wonder of the Seas, the biggest cruise ship in the world. With 5,518 passengers and 17 decks divided into eight distinct ‘neighbourhoods’, it will be packed to the gunwales with fun things to do. As well as cruise’s deepest pool and the spectacular outside AquaTheatre, one new feature that really catches our eye is The Ultimate Abyss – at 150ft, the tallest slide at sea.

Arvia Sky-high fun Fancy yourself as a bit of a daredevil? Then look out for P&O's new megaship, Arvia, making her debut in December 2022. Onboard, you'll find the Altitude Skywalk, a high-ropes experience 54 metres above the waves that's definitely not for the faint-hearted. But don't worry – if you suddenly decide you get terrible vertigo, there's also Minigolf, Splash Valley (an aquazone for all the family) and a sports arena where you can play football, basketball or cricket. Norwegian Prima Bigger is better In August 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line will launch Norwegian Prima, the first ship in their new Prima-class. Onboard, the 3,215 passengers will be treated to a host of innovations including the mammoth Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the ship and features new restaurants, bars and pools. We also like the look of the cool infinity pool at The Haven, the line's luxury ship-within-a-ship. Book one of the 107 sumptuous Haven suites and you'll get to enjoy this glorious pool, plus a private sundeck, outdoor spa and a personal butler to look after your every need.

Norwegian Prima: We also like the look of the cool infinity pool at The Haven. Credit: NCL

Carnival Celebration Chicken lickin' In November 2022, Carnival Cruise Line's new Carnival Celebration will make her maiden voyage from Miami. As well as featuring the line's famous rollercoaster, BOLT, popular Piano Bar 88 and Punchliner Comedy Club, its famous 'chief fun officer', Shaq O'Neal, will be opening his Big Chicken restaurant onboard. Expect portions nearly as huge as the man himself…. Disney Wish Aqua adventures Disney ships are famous for their fun-filled adventure cruises, and new Disney Wish – making her debut in June 2022 – looks set to raise the bar even higher. Sure to be a hit is signature new adventure AquaMouse – an amazing 760ft waterslide that sends riders on an animated experience with Mickey and Minnie (we can hear the screams of delight already). Other attractions will include a Toy Story-themed waterpark and a Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge.



AquaMouse is an amazing 760ft waterslide that sends riders on an animated experience with Mickey and Minnie. Credit: Disney Cruise Line

A-Rosa Sena Family-friendly fun Most cruisers choose big ocean ships when they're sailing with the kids in tow, but the new arrival from river line A-Rosa could change all that. Launching in May 2022 on the Rhine, A-Rosa Sena will be the biggest vessel in the fleet, with an extra-large spa, a generous 23sq m pool and a separate pool for children. What's more, she's hybrid-powered and eco-friendly. What's not to like? Seabourn Venture Picture this Seabourn will launch the first of its eagerly awaited luxury expedition ships in April 2022 - Seabourn Venture. Naturally, there's super-luxe accommodation and a generous open deck area, but what really gets us excited is the 3,700sq ft spa and wellness space. Here you can relax and enjoy a massage or a sauna while admiring spectacular scenery – from Antarctica to the Galapagos Islands – through giant picture windows. Does cruising get any better than that?

MSC World Europa boasts a super-scary 11-deck dry slide called The Spiral. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa

Scary spiral If big ships are your thing, beg, borrow or steal a ticket for the December 2022 debut of MSC Cruises’ new megaship. Sailing from Doha in Qatar, MSC World Europa’s 5,520 guests will enjoy discovering all manner of cool new onboard attractions, including a super-scary 11-deck dry slide called The Spiral. And if you need a little dutch courage first, there’s also a new craft beer destination, Masters of the Sea Pub, that spans two decks. Cheers!

Celebrity Beyond Voyage of discovery When Celebrity Beyond leaves Southampton for her maiden voyage on 27 April 2022, guests onboard will be treated to some great new experiences. Top of the must-do list is surely a visit to Le Voyage, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud's first restaurant at sea. Designed by the team responsible for the Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower, Le Voyage is sure to be as bold and exciting as the dishes that emerge from M Boulud's kitchen. Guests will also receive a special gift at the end of their meal. Look out too for the Celebrity Cruises ship's World Class Bar, where drinks will be curated by drinks experts Diageo.

Evrima: As you’d expect from this luxury hotel brand, the suites will be truly sumptuous. Credit: Ritz-Carlton

Evrima Infinite luxury Who wouldn't want to be first aboard Ritz-Carlton's new luxury yacht when she sets sail from Lisbon in May 2022? As you'd expect from this luxury hotel brand, the suites will be truly sumptuous and you can dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant. But the features we love most are Evrima's stunning infinity pool and her huge drop-down marina deck, equipped with jet skis and a whole range of other water toys. Viking Octantis Dive dive dive! A few other expedition ships carry mini-submarines, but only Viking's are yellow (who said the Scandis have no sense of humour?). And that's just one attraction aboard stunning new Viking Octantis, the line's first expedition vessel, which makes her maiden voyage in January 2022. Also on board is The Hangar, a brilliant in-ship marina that allows the launch of small excursion craft through multiple doors in the stern.

Viking Octantis: A few other expedition ships carry mini-submarines, but only Viking’s are yellow. Credit: Viking

Lord of the Highlands The adventure begins... Nostalgic for the golden age of travel? You'll be in seventh heaven aboard Hebridean Island Cruises' new ship when she makes her debut on 8 April 2022, sailing around some of Scotland's most picturesque lochs. Onboard this cosy 40-passenger ship, guests will find gorgeous interiors inspired by vintage Pullman railway carriages. And we love the line's nod to classic Highlands-set adventure yarn The 39 Steps – her three passenger decks are named after characters in the book. Emerald Luna Cinema Paradiso Luxury river line Emerald Cruises knows how to put on a show, so we weren't surprised to learn that guests aboard new Emerald Luna can enjoy big-screen films. Sailing the Rhine, Main, Danube and Moselle, the ship features an indoor heated swimming pool that turns into a cinema at night – genius! Just maybe steer clear of Titanic…