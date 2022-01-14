Credit: MSC/P&O Cruises

New cruise ships 2022 - full list of ocean ships sailing their maiden voyage this year New cruise ships for 2022 are set to be very exciting indeed - and there are certainly plenty of them! These are all the new ocean cruise ships sailing this year.

The Covid pandemic bought the cruise world to a juddering halt in the latter part of 2019 and for most of 2020. But in 2021, the industry began to get its mojo back – and looking into our crystal ball, it’s clear that 2022 will be a truly exciting year, packed full of new ships offering exciting ways to see the world on a dream ocean or river cruise. There are some seriously impressive Ocean ships on the horizon, including P&O’s Arvia, MSC’s World Europa and the biggest ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas. We also welcome the arrival of a new British cruise company, Essex-based Ambassador Cruise Line. If adventure cruising is more your thing, look out for the first expedition ships from Seabourn and Viking – both looking to spread their wings and take intrepid guests to some of the world’s most remote destinations. Finally, river-cruise fans will love the arrival of sleek new ships such as Amadeus Cara and Saga’s Spirit of the Danube. Here’s our pick of the most exciting new cruise ships arriving in 2022.

Related articles

Ambassador Cruise Line: Ambience Launching: April 2022 The first ship for new cruise company Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience will launch on April 6, 2022, offering British over-50s the chance to enjoy a wide range of no-fly traditional cruises. Setting sail from her home port of Tilbury, she will make her maiden voyage to Hamburg. This mid-sized ship (1,400 passengers) offers nine lounges, five restaurants and a generously sized pool. There will be plenty of entertainment onboard, with guest speakers in The Observatory and musicians and comedians at The Palladium. You can also enjoy a nightcap at Raffles Bar, where the band will play top tunes from the 60s and 70s. In terms of decor, expect smart interiors with the look of a city hotel. In her first season, Ambience will make 33 trips, including cruises to the Baltics, Iceland, the Arctic and the Caribbean. - READ MORE: Ambassador boss on Ambience's 'luxury' space & no 'gimmicks' - Azamara: Azamara Onward Launching: May 2022 New ship Azamara Onward will make her debut on May 22 when she sails from Monte Carlo, heading around the Mediterranean. Like her sister ships, Quest, Journey and Pursuit, she will offer her 702 passengers a luxurious way to travel at sea. Azamara is known for its culturally immersive experiences, and guests can choose from a wide range of activities onboard and ashore, with some sailings offering overnight stays in selected destinations. Guests staying in a luxury stateroom or suite get five-star butler service, and everyone on board has the chance to dine at the ship’s speciality restaurants, relax at the spa and enjoy first-class entertainment.

Ambassador Cruise Line: Ambience offers British over-50s the chance to enjoy a wide range of no-fly traditional cruises. Credit: Ambassador

Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Celebration Launching: November 2022 With the line having its 50th birthday in 2022, it’s fitting that Carnival’s new ship is called Celebration. Featuring BOLT – the famous rollercoaster at sea – as well as the popular Piano Bar 88, Punchliner Comedy Club and new eaterie Shaq’s Big Chicken, the 5,282-passenger ship promises to be a fun-filled ride for all the family. Carnival Celebration will make her maiden voyage on November 6, departing from her home port of Miami. - READ MORE: What to expect from new Celebrity Beyond - Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Beyond Launching: April 2022 Making her maiden voyage from Southampton on April 27, Celebrity Beyond will be the third of the line’s luxurious Edge-class ships. At 17 decks high and 21 metres longer than her sisters, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, she will be the largest in the fleet. Celebrity guests will be able to choose from 18 restaurants, five cafes and 12 bars and lounges including Le Voyage, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s first restaurant at sea. There will also be spectacular new accommodation, ranging from modern two-storey villas with plunge pools to staterooms with ‘infinite’ verandas – not to mention an expanded Rooftop Garden that features cantilevered float pools and a redesigned Grand Plaza that spans three decks, creating a dramatic public area on the ship. And don’t miss the new World Class Bar, where cocktails will be curated by drinks experts Diageo. Celebrity Beyond will offer trips around the Mediterranean in the summer of 2022 before she heads to the Caribbean.

Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Beyond will be the third of the line’s luxurious Edge-class ships. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Disney Cruise Line: Disney Wish Launching: June 2022 Joining her four sister ships, Disney Wish will make her debut on June 9. Onboard you’ll find many favourite venues and attractions and some fun new stuff too – not least AquaMouse, a waterslide that sends those brave enough to try it on a 760ft animated experience with Mickey and Minnie. Other attractions include a Toy Story-themed waterpark, a Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, an interactive game called Disney Uncharted Adventure that you can play on your phone, and the Pool District, which boasts no fewer than six pools. Even the food onboard is Disney themed (we like the sound of The Rose, a fun lounge inspired by the story of Beauty and the Beast). - READ MORE: Where to go and who to cruise with in 2022 - Hebridean Island Cruises: Lord of the Highlands Launching: April 2022 Hebridean’s new four-deck Lord of the Highlands will be making her debut on 8 April. At 45 metres long, she will carry up to 40 guests in style. Onboard you’ll find elegant public areas and 20 cabins inspired by the look of luxury railway carriages. Literature fans will also love the fact that her three passenger decks have names inspired by John Buchan’s classic adventure yarn The 39 Steps. As a small ship, she will be able to cruise through the spectacular Scottish lochs and around the Orkney Islands.

Hebridean’s new four-deck Lord of the Highlands will be making her debut on 8 April. Credit: Hebridean Island Cruises

MSC Cruises: MSC Seascape & World Europa Launching: Nov and Dec 2022 Next year looks set to be a bumper one for MSC, with the launch of two exciting new ocean ships. First up will be MSC Seascape, making her maiden voyage from the US in November. The 4,132- passenger giant will feature some 30 dining venues, bars and lounges, six pools and a whopping 1,772ft waterfront promenade. Even more intriguing is the so-called RoboCoaster, a new type of onboard entertainment that MSC is keeping under wraps for now. If Seascape isn’t big enough for you, watch out for the December launch of eagerly awaited megaship MSC World Europa. At 22 decks high and 1,093ft long, she will be the largest MSC cruise ship ever built, offering her 5,520 guests the choice of six pools, an Aquapark, 13 dining venues and a super-scary 11-deck dry slide called The Spiral. Wondering how you’ll find your way around? To make life easier, the ship will be divided into clearly defined zones, including an adults-only district and one designed for families. As you’d expect from an MSC ship, the promenade will be big and bold. Measuring 341ft long, it will be half covered and half open, and will feature a huge LED ‘Sky Screen’. Foodies will love the ship’s two new culinary venues – the vegan-friendly Chef’s Garden Kitchen, and outdoor seafood grill La Pescaderia. New craft-beer destination Masters of the Sea Pub spans two decks and is bound to be another big hit. As for accommodation, you’ll be spoiled for choice, with 19 different cabin styles on offer, including duplex suites in the exclusive MSC Yacht Club. MSC World Europa will also be the first LNG-propelled ship in the MSC fleet, and will feature a new waste-water treatment system as well as other new environmental technology. The ship will make her maiden voyage from Doha in Qatar, taking passengers on a four-night Middle East cruise. - READ MORE: Best around-the-world cruises - Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Prima Launching: August 2022 The first of NCL’s new Prima-class, Norwegian Prima will accommodate 3,215 guests and make her maiden voyage from Amsterdam, sailing around Northern Europe. On board she offers more outdoor space than her sister ships, including a huge wraparound Ocean Boulevard. There are new restaurants and bars, plus The Concourse – an outdoor sculpture garden – and Infinity Beach, two infinity pools each side of the ship. On Deck 8 the new Indulge food hall is bound to be a big hit with its 11 different styles of cuisine including Seaside Rotisserie and Eastern fast-food joint Nudls. Those who enjoy the finer things in life should head to The Haven, NCL’s luxury ship-within-a-ship. Here you’ll find 107 suites, an infinity pool, a private sundeck, an outdoor spa and private butlers to look after your every need.

NCL: Norwegian Prima will accommodate 3,215 guests and make her maiden voyage from Amsterdam. Credit: Norwegian Cruise Lines

P&O: Arvia Launching: December 2022 The biggest cruise ship ever launched for the British market, Iona made quite a splash in 2021 – and her sister ship Arvia looks sure to do the same when she sets sail on her maiden voyage to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands in December 2022. Like Iona, the newcomer will be another Excel-class ship, powered by liquefied natural gas, which can significantly reduce carbon emissions. Onboard, her 5,200 guests will enjoy spending time under the ship’s unique retractable SkyDome, relaxing at the swim-up bar and infinity pool, and testing their nerves – 54 metres above the ocean – on the aptly named Altitude Skywalk, P&O’s first high-ropes experience at sea. Foodies will have the choice of 13 restaurants and eight casual eateries, and even carnivores will be tempted by Green & Co, which focuses on plant and fish-based dishes. Look out too for Mizuhana, a new sushi bar where you can watch expert chefs prepare dishes before your eyes. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises reveals incredible activities onboard new ship Arvia - Princess Cruises: Discovery Princess Launching: March 2022 Discovery Princess will set sail in March 2022, leaving Los Angeles for an inaugural season of cruises along the Mexican Riviera and California coast. This will be the line’s sixth and final Royal-class ship and will closely resemble her older sisters, offering 3,660 guests the chance to see the world in style and comfort. Onboard there will be a wide range of places to eat and drink, including popular steak joint Crown Grill and art deco jazz bar Take Five. And like her sister ships, Discovery Princess will provide all the benefits of travelling with a personal Princess Medallion, which allows touchless embarkation and disembarkation, as well as keyless stateroom entry. It even helps you to locate your friends and family.

Discovery Princess will offer 3,660 guests the chance to see the world in style and comfort. Credit: Princess Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection: Evrima Launching: May 2022 All eyes are on luxury hotel operator Ritz-Carlton’s debut in the superyacht sector of the cruise market. Delayed for almost two years by the pandemic, the group’s first ship will now make her maiden voyage on 6 May 2022, sailing from Lisbon, Portugal. Evrima is a sleek, streamlined ship, featuring an infinity pool, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a huge marina deck and lots of fun water toys, including jet skis. As you’d expect, the suites offer supreme luxury, with heavenly beds and private terraces. With a maximum of 298 guests and 246 crew, you’ll be treated like a prince (or princess). - READ MORE: World's largest ship Wonder of the Seas coming to Europe - Royal Caribbean: Wonder of the Seas Launching: March 2022 Bigger means better for Royal Caribbean, and when new Wonder of the Seas sets sail from its home port of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 4 March next year, it will be the world’s largest cruise ship. Heading east, this 5,518-guest, 18-deck giant will sail a European summer season from May. Worried you’ll get lost on board? Don’t be, because the ship has been very cleverly designed with eight distinctive ‘neighbourhoods’. These include the Suite Neighbourhood for Royal Suite Class guests, a trendy pool bar called The View, the reimagined AquaTheater and an underwater-themed kids’ area called Wonder Playscape. Guests can also enjoy Royal Caribbean favourites including The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the ship’s fine-dining neighbourhood; and a Caribbean-inspired pool deck.

Wonder of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when it launches. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Silversea: Silver Dawn Launching: March 2022 The launch of Silversea’s 10th new ultra-luxury ship, Silver Dawn, was delayed by the pandemic but now it’s set to sail next spring. With a passenger complement of just 596, looked after by 411 crew, the ship will be an all-suite, all-balcony vessel, where every cabin comes with a butler. Silver Dawn will offer the opportunity to dine in no fewer than eight speciality restaurants including Indochine (Asian fusion) and French-themed La Dame by Relais & Chateaux. Guests will also experience the line’s new Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) programme, which is all about total immersion in the cuisine of the destinations you are visiting. Fancy a spot of pampering too? Spa lovers can enjoy spending time at the Zagara Spa with its lavishly appointed thermal suite and private sun deck. - READ MORE: Viking ship Captain on 'best job in the world' - Viking: Viking Mars & Neptune Launching: May & December 2022 As it celebrates its 25th year in the cruise business, Viking will be busy with the launch of an extraordinary six new ships. Two of these are ocean vessels – Viking Mars and Viking Neptune – and, in similar fashion to their eight sisters, they will be distinguished by Scandi-chic interiors and all-balcony staterooms. The new ships will also feature the line’s signature complimentary eateries – Manfredi’s, The Restaurant, The Chef’s Table and The Kitchen Table. And when you’re not tucking into fine food, you can enjoy onboard lectures and presentations from experts in their field, plus jazz at Torshavn nightclub. Viking Mars will make her maiden voyage from Stockholm, with 2022 itineraries including journeys to Iceland, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. At the end of the year Viking Neptune will debut in style as she hosts a 138-day World Cruise, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. - READ MORE: Discover Virgin Voyages sailings - Virgin Voyages: Resilient Lady Launching: July 2022 Resilient Lady will become Virgin Voyages’ third ship when she launches on 1 July 2022. Joining sister ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, the 2,770-passenger vessel will make her maiden voyage from Piraeus (Athens) before visiting some of Greece’s favourite cruise destinations, including Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and Mykonos, where the adults-only ship will anchor till morning so guests can enjoy the famous nightlife. The ship will offer more than 20 places to eat on board, among them popular Mexican joint Pink Agave and veggie favourite Razzle Dazzle. Most cabins feature a smart day lounger that converts into a bed at night, and a cool balcony hammock. And if you love partying at sea, you’ve come to the right place – Virgin Voyages’ onboard clubs are already legendary.