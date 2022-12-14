Menu

Riviera Travel is one of the major cruise lines that sails the stunning Douro river as shown.

New European collection from Riviera Travel offering unmissable discounts Riviera Travel launches a 10 percent discount for 2024 river cruises, but you need to book soon.

European river cruise specialist, Riviera Travel, has released their 2024 season and, for those ready to book early, they’re throwing in a tasty 10 percent discount until the end of February.



Riviera Travel boasts a fleet of charming floating hotels, admired across Europe’s waterways for their elegance and comfort. Whether you’re sailing on MS Jane Austen, MS Oscar Wilde, or MS William Shakespeare, you’ll be sure to experience a voyage of fascinating discoveries and stories, worthy of the legendary pen smiths who have lent their names to these fine vessels.



The collection launch sale runs until the end of February 2023, offering a 10th off the price when you book any middle or upper deck cabin on a voyage of eight days or longer.



Guests who’ve previously sailed with Riviera Travel will know that expert-led excursions, full-board fine dining, regional flights and transfers, and the services of an industry-leading Riviera Travel cruise director are all included in the price.



With all of Europe’s most gorgeous waterways, from the Danube and Rhine to the Douro and Rhône, included in the 2024 river cruise collection, a voyage with Riviera Travel is an immersive way to see the best of Europe, perfectly tailored to deliver the highlights and hidden gems of each destination.

Cruise the Rhine river with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

Sail the Danube for Vienna, Budapest and Salzburg

Take Riviera Travel’s Blue Danube voyage for in depth tours of the Danube’s most historically important cities, such as Vienna (the seat of the Habsburgs), baroque Bratislava (the capital city of Slovakia), and the gleaming sapphire in the Danube’s imperial crown, Budapest, a city still echoing with the glory of years gone by.



You’ll also cruise through Austria’s premier wine region, Wachau, and visit the birthplace of Mozart in Salzburg.



Weaving together a feast of fascinating cultural, historical and gastronomical delights, this springtime cruise offers a host of memorable experiences, all curated by an expert team of knowledgeable guides and crew.





See the best of Portugal from the Douro

If you’re looking for something a little different, the Douro Valley is possibly Europe’s most undiscovered stretch of water. This once-wild river has been tamed by a system of dams and locks, creating an enchanting scenic landscape, akin to Scotland’s much-loved lochs.



Fortified wine is the flavour of the moment in Portugal – it did, after all, give its name to the rich, sweet port wine, and you’ll be invited to explore Porto’s famous port wine cellars when you dock in the city.



Away from the coastline, you’ll visit Salamanca, where you’ll enjoy an authentic flamenco show, and tour the medieval village of Castelo Rodrigo. A river cruise crafted by Riviera Travel really does uncover the magic of Europe in unique ways.



If you love Portugal as much as we do, you can even add an extension to your river cruise and enjoy more time in Porto or perhaps Lisbon, with its magnificent squares, Baixa and Moorish quarters, cathedral and castle.

Perched high above the banks of the Douro River, the Portuguese city of Porto never disappoints. Credit: Shutterstock

France is most beautiful from the River Rhône

France may be one of our closest neighbours, but it feels like there’s always more to explore in this vast country, resplendent with its northern cities, brusque Atlantic coast, fragrant lavender fields and balmy Mediterranean south.



Step aboard your next Riviera Travel cruise and immerse yourself in the poetic beauty of the River Rhône (not to be confused with the Rhine… though you can cruise there too!), from the lush green vineyards of Burgundy to the sun-kissed hills of Provence.



Not only are voyages onboard Riviera Travel’s five star floating hotels blissfully relaxing, they are also educationally enriching, and this voyage offers the opportunity to learn first-hand about the Burgundy wine region, connect with the heart of French cuisine in Lyon, and appreciate inspirational nature at the astonishing Ardèche Gorges.



Art enthusiasts will especially relish the visit to Arles, the home of the tragic artistic hero, Vincent Van Gogh – a man who, despite being unsuccessful in his own lifetime, has evolved to become one of the most influential artists of his era.



Discover the full collection of 2024 voyages on the Riviera Travel website now, and book before the end of February to take advantage of the collection launch sale.

