Credit: Explora Journeys

Sailing into 2023: All the new ocean ships for 2023 Next year is shaping up to be an incredible year for cruise ships - and from luxurious yacht-style vessels to giant megaships, there’s something for everyone.

With Covid firmly in the rear-view mirror, 2022 saw cruise surging into action once more as we got back on board our favourite ships and tried out some exciting new ones too. And buoyed up by this year’s successes, cruise lines have set sights on a sensational 2023, with some incredible ships on the horizon. Kicking off is a whole fleet of mega-ships that promise plenty of fun and surprises for all on board. If size matters to you, look out for 5,282- passenger Carnival Jubilee, which boasts BOLT, a giant roller-coaster on the top deck. Or what about new MSC Euribia, which hosts 4,888 passengers and features five pools and a 305ft LED screen? More mid-size (for a mega-ship) are the 3,099-passenger Norwegian Viva, with its top-deck go-kart track and two freefall slides, and the fourth of Celebrity’s Edge-Class ships, Celebrity Ascent, which launches in December with space for 3,260 guests. Luxury cruise fans are in for a treat, too, with three leading lines launching new ships in 2022. Oceania will be welcoming its first newbuild ship in 11 years when Vista makes its debut in May, while Silversea’s new Silver Nova, setting sail in July, promises to be the line’s most environmentally friendly ship to date. And fans of Regent Seven Seas Cruises should keep November free for the chance to sail on ultra-luxury new ship Seven Seas Grandeur. Watch out too for Explora I, the eagerly awaited first ship from new luxury line Explora Journeys. Launching in May, it will offer five-star boutique cruising for guests in 461 ocean-front suites.

More cruise fun is on the horizon with Ambition - Ambience's sister ship - debuting in 2023. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

New ocean ships for 2023 Ambassador Cruise Line Ambition Launching: May 2023 A second ship for this new Tilbury-based cruise line, Ambition will launch on 12 May 2023, departing from Newcastle on its inaugural cruise to France and Spain. Building on the success of first ship Ambience, the 1,200-guest newcomer will offer British over-50s a traditional cruising experience with a wide range of itineraries. All are no-fly, and in good news for cruisers outside London and the southeast, there will be departures from regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool and Falmouth. Onboard, guests can enjoy two main restaurants as well as two speciality dining options, a bistro-style cafe,a pub and four bars. The ship also features a large main theatre, library, craft room, casino, wellness centre, gym, two swimming pools and a range of shops. Ambition has 714 cabins, 125 of which have balconies, while 113 are suites with up to 62m2 of space.

Carnival Jubilee will arrive at 182,800 gross tons, with a capacity of more than 5,400 guests. Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Jubilee Launching: October 2023 Powered by liquefied natural gas, the cleanest form of fossil fuel, Carnival’s newest ship will make its maiden voyage next autumn, sailing an 18-day trans-Atlantic itinerary from Southampton. Similar to sister ships Celebration and Mardi Gras, the 20-deck, 5,282- passenger Excel-Class Carnival Jubilee will offer BOLT – a giant roller-coaster on the top deck – plus eateries including the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and

Big Chicken, with lots of entertainment at the Red Frog Tiki Bar and the Punchliner Comedy Club. Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Ascent Launching: December 2023 The fourth and last of Celebrity’s acclaimed Edge-Class ships will make its maiden voyage in the Caribbean, leaving Fort Lauderdale on 3 December 2023. Celebrity Ascent will share many features already familiar from its sister ships – including the headline-grabbing Magic Carpet multi-level venue – but it will be bigger than any of them, standing 17 decks tall and stretching 20 metres longer than Celebrity Edge. The ship will offer accommodation for 3,260 guests, with 918 Infinite Veranda cabins and 16 solo cabins. If you like to spread your wings, look out for the six Edge Villas – palatial, split-level suites, each with a private plunge pool. And if you’ve won the jackpot, check out the Iconic Suites. At 5,000sq ft, these each feature two bedrooms plus a balcony complete with private Jacuzzi and cabanas. In the public areas of the ship, guests can take their pick from no fewer than 32 restaurants, bars and lounges, while fun onboard activities include daytime yoga and games at the Rooftop Garden. And if you enjoy TV dinners, you’ll love ‘A Taste of Film’ evenings, which combine alfresco dining and movies.

Launching August 2023, Emerald Sakara is one to watch out for. Credit: Bolsover Cruise Club / Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises Emerald Sakara Launching: August 2023 A sister to Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Sakara will set sail on 5 August 2023, making its maiden voyage through the Seychelles, from Port Victoria to Aride Island. At 110 metres long and with only 100 guests on board, this luxurious yacht offers a touch of high life, with plenty of spaces on board to rest and relax. Naturally, there’s an infinity pool, spa, gym and marina platform where snorkelling equipment and paddle boards will be available, and the ship’s small size means it’ll be able to visit glamorous destinations and ports that are off-limits to bigger vessels. All main meals and snacks are complimentary at the Aqua Café and La Cucina dining room, with drinks available all day at the Amici Bar & Lounge. All-inclusive pricing covers wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, plus a number of complimentary shore excursions. Airport transfers, port charges and taxes, wi-fi and on-board gratuities are also included in the fare.

Marella Cruises: Marella Voyager will launch July 2023 . Credit: Marella Cruises

Explora Journeys Explora I Launching: July 2023 The first ship for this new luxury line, Explora I will make its inaugural journey on 17 July 2023, sailing from Southampton. Aiming to provide five-star, all-inclusive cruising for discerning customers, the ship has 461 ocean-facing suites, ranging from spacious to huge. Gourmet meals will be available at nine restaurants, and spa fans are in for a major treat at the opulent wellness centre, which boasts nine treatment rooms, a panoramic running track and a beauty salon. An offshoot of cruising giant MSC, Explora is offering itineraries in the Caribbean, South America, the USA, Canada, the Mediterranean and more, with voyages ranging from 6 to 44 nights. Many cruises feature late-evening departures and overnight port stays, allowing guests to enjoy a more immersive experience at each destination. Marella Cruises Marella Voyager Launching: June 2023 A sister ship to Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2, Marella Voyager will make its debut on 3 June 2023 when it sails from Palma de Mallorca on a Mediterranean cruise. With 13 decks and 952 cabins, it will be an all-inclusive, family-friendly ship for 1,912 guests, offering plenty to do on board for all ages. The ship will feature 10 restaurants, including new Mexican-themed Abuela’s and upmarket British restaurant Silver Fork. Look out also for three exciting new bars – trendy The Arts House, open-air The Summer House and cool cocktail bar The Exchange. There will be plenty of entertainment, too, with an indoor cinema, new nightclub The Electric Rooms, and live shows at the Broadway Show Lounge. There’s a generously sized pool and hot tubs on the pool deck, as well as a crazy golf course at the top of the ship. And if you like your R ’n’ R with a little more peace and quiet, there’s The Veranda, an adults-only outside lounge with Balinese daybeds facing the sea.

MSC Euribia will make its inaugural journey from Southampton in October 2023. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises MSC Euribia Launching: October 2023 MSC Euribia will make its inaugural journey from Southampton in October 2023. Following World Europa, which launches in December this year, it will be the second MSC ship to be powered by LNG fuel. Accommodating 4,888 guests, Euribia will feature plenty of exciting public spaces, with onboard entertainment for all ages. Highlights include five pools (including a waterpark); Galleria Euribia, which features a 305ft LED screen; the roomy MSC Aurea Spa and a new Broadway-style theatre. Wherever it sails, the new ship is sure to make a splash, thanks to the dazzling artwork painted across its hull. Designed by artist Alex Flämig and entitled #SaveTheSea, it represents MSC Cruises’ determination to help protect the marine ecosystem. To that end, the ship will have a wastewater treatment system allowing all water used on board to be released into the sea without the threat of contamination to local marine life.

Prima-class ship Norwegian Viva will make its debut on 26 August 2023. Credit: NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Viva Launching: August 2023 Following the huge success of Norwegian Prima this year, Prima-class sister ship Norwegian Viva will make its debut on 26 August 2023, sailing a maiden Mediterranean cruise from Civitavecchia in Italy. The 3,099-passenger ship will feature many of the new concepts found on Prima, including a top-deck go-kart track and the pair of freefall slides, aptly named The Rush and The Drop. Guests can also enjoy 44,000sq ft of outdoor space on the Ocean Boulevard walkway that girdles the ship, featuring pools and restaurants, the Indulge Food Hall with 11 different eateries, and ‘Oceanwalk’ glass bridges. Look out too for the stylish Haven, a ‘ship-within-a-ship’ concept with 107 roomy suites. Each suite has access to an infinity pool, an outdoor spa and exclusive eateries. Itineraries on Norwegian Viva will focus on Europe and the Caribbean. Oceania Cruises Vista Launching: May 2023 Eagerly awaited Vista will be Oceania’s first newbuild ship in 11 years when it makes its debut in May 2023. Sailing a maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona, Vista will be the first of two 1,200-passenger sister ships for this leading luxury line. Oceania Cruises is renowned for its five-star cuisine, so it will come as no surprise that the culinary offerings on board are of the highest class. Look out for new eateries Ember, which offers an innovative take on American cuisine, and health-focused Aquamar Kitchen. This 11-deck ship will also feature an airy two-level Grand Dining Room, as well as Horizons: A View of the World – a multi-purpose venue for drinks, afternoon tea and entertainment – which features panoramic windows. Also new for Oceania are six cabins, especially for solo travellers, as well

as eight Vista Suites offering 1,450 to 1,850sq ft of living space. Even more spacious will be the 2,400sq ft Owner’s Suites. Designed by Ralph Lauren Home, this three apartments-at-sea will feature 24-hour butler service, complimentary laundry service and priority ship embarkation.

Regent Seven Seas: In your roomy H-grade Veranda suite, you’ll get to enjoy welcome champagne and a luxuriously comfortable bed. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Seven Seas Grandeur Launching: November 2023 Guests can look forward to an ultra-luxury experience when Regent’s new Seven Seas Grandeur makes its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Miami on 25 November 2023. Hosting only 732 passengers, and with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the industry, the ship will offer 17 hand-crafted itineraries in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, as well as two transatlantic crossings. Bringing the fleet to six, Regent’s third Explorer-Class ship will offer the choice of 15 different suite categories – from the palatial Regent Suite to the 220sq ft Veranda Suites (each with a further 90sq ft balcony). The line is also renowned for its all-inclusive culinary offerings – and there will be plenty of choice, including steakhouse Prime 7, main restaurant Compass Rose, French bistro Chartreuse, and fusion-focused Pacific Rim. Silversea Silver Nova Launching: July 2023 Powered by liquefied natural gas, Silversea’s newest ship is also its most environmentally friendly. And with 556 crew to look after just 728 guests, service aboard this all-inclusive ultra-luxury vessel is sure to be first class. All suites on Nova will have a private glass balustrade balcony, and there are seven new categories, including new suites at the rear of the ship with 270-degree panoramic views. Public areas will seem especially spacious, thanks to a clever asymmetrical layout and the extensive use of glass walls, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. And guests can look forward to fine dining at any of the ship’s eight restaurants, including the destination-inspired S.A.L.T. Kitchen, The Marquee, an open-air food court and casual pizzeria Spaccanapoli.

The coming year is going to be a big one for Virgin Voyages, with the launch of their third and fourth new ships. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Viking Cruises Viking Saturn Launching: April 2023 When it makes its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Reykjavik in April 2023, 930-passenger Viking Saturn will bring Viking’s fast-growing ocean fleet to 11. On board, passengers will find familiar features such as the cosy Wintergarden pool and afternoon tea area; meals at The Chef’s Table, Manfredi’s and The Aquavit Terrace; a two-level observation lounge and an onboard library, plus the line’s famous LivNordic spa. Viking Saturn will offer its guests a wide selection of all-veranda staterooms plus the chance to stay in the super- spacious Owner’s Suite, which comes with a separate bedroom, dining area, library and a roomy veranda. Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady & Brilliant Lady Launching: May 2023 and late 2023 The coming year is going to be a big one for Virgin Voyages, with the launch of their third and fourth new 2,770-guest ships, to be known as Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady. Like their (slightly) older sisters Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, both new vessels will offer travellers the chance to enjoy Virgin Voyages’ modern take on cruising. So expect plenty of on-trend food options including Korean BBQ at Gunbae and modern Mexican at Pink Agave, as well as a nightclub, first-class complimentary fitness and yoga classes and the chance to stay in one of the line’s legendary RockStar cabins. This adults-only line also offers free wi-fi to all guests, plus a complimentary basic beverage package that includes tea, coffee, still and sparkling water and non-pressed juices.

