New river cruise ships 2022 - full list of maiden river voyages this year New river cruise ships are exploding onto the cruising scene in 2022 with a maiden voyage line up to truly get excited about. These are the vessels to get excited about.

River cruise ships are turning up in droves in 2022, with cruises to suit every type of travellers. There's everything from new five-star ships sailing Europe to luxury vessels cruising the USA and Asia. So from Saga and Viking and TUI River Cruises to Emerald Cruises, these are the new cruise ships to look forward to in 2022. Amadeus River Cruises: Amadeus Cara Launching: June 2022 Amadeus River Cruises’ new 5-star ship will make her maiden voyage between Basel and Amsterdam on June 10. Amadeus Cara will sail a range of itineraries on the Danube and Rhine, offering luxury accommodation for 163 passengers. There are plenty of places to eat and drink onboard, including the Panorama Restaurant, the Panorama Bar and Lounge, and Café Vienna. Outside, the spacious sundeck is the perfect place to relax and read a book as all that wonderful scenery drifts by.

APT Travelmarvel: Polaris, Vega & Capella Launching: Spring 2022 There’s a big year ahead for APT Travelmarvel as it launches three new 182-passenger ships – Polaris, Vega and Capella – which will sail throughout Europe. The ships have been designed as identical triplets, featuring contemporary decor, a restaurant on the main deck and a Vista Lounge on the upper deck, with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. On the top deck, guests will find a rooftop bar and heated whirlpool. - READ MORE: How to pick a river cruise cabin - A-ROSA: A-ROSA Sena Launching: May 2022 German-based family favourite A-ROSA is stepping up a gear in 2022 with the launch of the eco-friendly, hybrid-powered A-ROSA Sena. Offering accommodation for 280 guests, she will be the largest ship in the fleet, with features including an extra-large spa and a 23m2 pool, plus a separate pool for children. The ship will begin her maiden voyage from Cologne on May 21, 2022, cruising along the northern Rhine, calling at Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Dordrecht and Antwerp.

Avalon Waterways: Avalon View Launching: 2022 When she makes her debut next year, Avalon View will be Avalon Waterways’ 14th suite ship. Like her sister vessels, she will offer guests the chance to book the line’s signature ‘Panorama Suite’ balcony cabins, featuring wall-to-wall windows that open fully to create an open-air balcony. Onboard, you’ll also find an on-deck hot tub, plus complimentary bicycles for the more energetic guests to hire and go exploring ashore. The roomy Panorama Lounge is the social hub of the ship, offering the chance to chat with fellow passengers and enjoy guest lectures, cooking demonstrations and a varied menu of evening entertainment. Avalon View will sail a range of itineraries on the Rhine and the Danube. - READ MORE: 9 of the weirdest cruises in the world - Emerald Cruises: Emerald Luna Launching: Spring 2022 Featuring the same cool, contemporary decor that looks so good in her sister ships, new Emerald Luna will offer beautifully furnished staterooms with ‘indoor balconies’ – the line’s trademark floor-to-ceiling windows that drop down halfway at the touch of a button. The cuisine onboard will be locally inspired, but the Emerald Cruises ship’s real party piece is its indoor heated swimming pool that cleverly turns into a cinema at night.

Saga: Spirit of the Danube Launching: May 2022 Despite her name, Saga Cruises’ new river ship will make her maiden voyage from Amsterdam. The 190-passenger three-deck Spirit of the Danube ship will have an identical layout to sister ship Spirit of the Rhine, featuring a roomy sun deck, two restaurants, a lounge bar and a library. Decorated in a fresh, contemporary style, the ship will have the feel of a boutique hotel – and if the weather is good enough, there’s a chance to enjoy the onboard hot tub. On selected sailings, TV chef Nick Nairn and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock will be joining guests on board. - READ MORE: Find your dream river cruise with our handy holiday finder - TUI River Cruises: TUI Isla Launching: Spring 2022 TUI River Cruises, the company behind Marella ocean cruises entered the river market this year with two ships, TUI Maya and Skyla. Joining them early next year will be sister ship TUI Isla, with itineraries along the Rhine, Main, Moselle and Danube, plus the Dutch and Belgian waterways. With accommodation arranged over four decks, the ship offers its 158 passengers the chance to dine in two restaurants – Verdastro and Bistro – and enjoy a tipple at its two bars, Club Lounge and Observatory. And as you’d expect from TUI, the ship will offer plenty of lively entertainment from onboard musicians and comedians. As on all TUI river ships, guests aboard Isla will be offered a Full Board Plus package as standard, which means that all onboard meals and selected alcoholic drinks with lunch and dinner are included in the fare (you can pay as you go if you fancy a drink at other times).

Viking: Viking Mississippi & Saigon Launching: August 2022 It will come as no surprise that the world’s biggest river cruise line Viking is launching not one but two new ships in 2022 – in the same month but on opposite sides of the globe. Viking Mississippi will be the first ship for the line’s new US river cruise operation. On its maiden voyage, the five-deck, 386-passenger ship will sail on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St Paul. Meanwhile, the new 80-passenger Viking Saigon will set sail from Kampong Cham, Cambodia, to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on 30 August. The ship has been purpose-built for the navigational challenges of the Mekong River, and all staterooms will have hotel-style beds and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda or French balcony. The three-deck ship also boasts an infinity pool, an open-air Sky Bar, and a spa and fitness centre. - READ MORE: Are cruises safe? Risk of cruising in 2022 - Viva Cruises: Viva One & Two Launching: April and July 2022 Proudly claiming to be the only river line offering departures every month in 2022, Viva Cruises will be launching two new ships next year. Viva One will sail from Dusseldorf in April 2022, offering itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers. Accommodating 176 guests, she will be the first ship in the Viva fleet to use hybrid technology and liquefied gas fuel to lower emissions. Equipped with the same eco-friendly powerplant, the 190-passenger Viva Two will make her maiden voyage along the Danube in July 2022. The ship will also feature a fitness and wellness centre with a steam bath and sauna, as well as three separate places to eat – Riverside, Moments and Viva’s Bistro.