Credit: Amadeus

The ultimate list of new river cruise ships for 2023 Calling all river cruise fanatics, we have the ultimate rundown of all the new river cruise ships launching for 2023 - read on...

River cruising looks exciting in 2023, with several of the biggest names launching new ships.



Saga welcomes newcomer Amadeus Elegant in May, while Nile fans should book a ticket for the maiden voyage of Viking Aton, a ship built especially for this incredible river, in September.



Meanwhile, we also like the look of new Amadeus Riva and Viva Two, which both promise their guests the chance to enjoy plenty of wellness classes – from yoga to meditation – while cruising.

Amadeus River Cruises Amadeus Riva Launching: May 2023 Amadeus Riva will make its debut in May 2023. Carrying up to 158 passengers, the ship will sail on the Rhine and the Danube, as well as the Dutch and Belgian waterways. Onboard you’ll find 68 exterior cabins across four decks, and 12 suites with walk-out balconies. Lunch and dinner will be served at the Panorama Restaurant, with drinks at the Panorama Bar or the outdoor River Terrace. The ship also has a wellness area with treatment and fitness rooms, plus a spacious sun deck.

The 175-passenger American Serenade will begin its maiden voyage on 13 April 2023. Credit: American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines American Serenade Launching: April 2023 The 175-passenger American Serenade will begin its maiden voyage on 13 April 2023, sailing up the Mississippi from New Orleans. A sister vessel to American Symphony, Serenade will be modern and airy, with a four-storey glass atrium in the centre of the ship. Staterooms are unusually spacious for a river cruiser, ranging from 250 to 650sq ft with full-size bathrooms and private balconies where you can enjoy daily room-service breakfast. The new ship also features an onboard fitness centre and plenty of lounge space to relax in after a day’s sightseeing ashore.

Designed in Art Nouveau style, the barge carries up to 8 passengers. Credit Belmond

Belmond Coquelicot Launching: May 2023 Ultra-luxury line Belmond will be introducing a new barge to its Gallic collection in May 2023. Coquelicot – French for ‘Poppy’ – will take small groups of guests on a dreamy cruise through the canals of the Champagne region. Designed in Art Nouveau style, the barge, carrying up to 8 passengers, will include three double cabins with marble bathrooms, an indoor lounge for dining, and an open-top deck. Seasonal haute cuisine will be prepared by the onboard chef. And in an exclusive partnership with Maison Ruinart, the world’s oldest champagne house, guests will also enjoy exclusive access to the brand’s Taissy vineyard, which dates back to 1733, as well as cookery lessons and local market tours.

Spirit of the Danube is Saga's previous ship, with new Amadeus Elegant matching up to the high-level. Credit: Saga

Saga Amadeus Elegant Launching: May 2023 Following the success of recent newbuilds Spirit of the Danube and Spirit of the Rhine, over-50s specialist Saga is welcoming a further addition to its river fleet in May 2023. The 150-guest Amadeus Elegant will sail on the Moselle and the less well-known river Saar, both of which wind their way from Luxembourg into Germany. Like its fleet mates, Amadeus Elegant offers all-inclusive food and drink, and guests will get up to 25 per cent off fares as an early-booking incentive, as well as complimentary door-to-door chauffeur travel, wi-fi, airport parking and travel insurance.

Viking Aton has been designed to make the most of the outstanding river views. Credit: Viking

Viking Viking Aton Launching: August 2023 New Viking Aton will be joining its identical sister ship Viking Osiris on the Nile in August 2023. With accommodation for 82 guests in 41 Scandi-style staterooms, Viking Aton has been designed to make the most of the outstanding river views. There are floor-to-ceiling windows in the restaurant, lounge and bar, and guests will find plenty of space to relax outside on the Pool & Sun Deck, which has panoramic 360-degree views and a shaded sitting area. This being a Viking ship, there is also the ever-popular indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

Viva Cruises will be launching Viva Two on 1 April 2023. Credit: Viva Cruises

Viva Cruises Viva Two Launching: April 2023 Viva Cruises will be launching Viva Two on 1 April 2023 with a maiden three-river cruise from Frankfurt. Onboard this all-inclusive ship you’ll find 95 stylish and comfortable cabins – including eight suites – plus three restaurants offering the full range from casual to upscale dining. Viva will also be offering themed itineraries on its newest ship – lookout for special voyages ranging from crime mystery cruises to wellness sailings.