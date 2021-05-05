New series of Cruising with Jane McDonald to feature Sky Princess
Jane McDonald takes to the seas in the next series of the hit TV show. The 3,660-guest Sky Princess will take centre stage in the new series.
Cruising with Jane McDonald, which returns to screen on Sunday 9 May, will see the Princess ship feature in the first two episodes of the seventh series.
Jane joins the ship on a 14-night cruise in the Caribbean. The first leg takes the former cruise ship singer south-east from Fort Lauderdale, Florida toward the line’s private resort, Princess Cays. From there, Jane continues along to the Virgin Isles and St. Thomas, ending on the island of St. Martin.
During her time on Sky Princess, Jane experiences first-hand the cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device, which replaces the traditional cruise card with innovative technology to significantly expand touchless options and personalisation.
Features include touchless embarkation, keyless stateroom entry, contactless payments, and on demand food, drinks and retail items delivered anywhere on board.
Sky Princess, which launched in October 2019, is scheduled to be homeported in Southampton, marking her debut in the UK.
Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice-president Tony Roberts said: “As our homeport ship, we are excited for viewers to join Jane as she discovers what it’s like to sail on the beautiful Sky Princess. Viewers can also look forward to seeing the OceanMedallion in action, whilst also enjoying some escapism as they follow Jane’s relaxing cruise around the Caribbean.”
Episode one of Cruising with Jane McDonald will air from 9pm – 10.15pm on Channel 5.
