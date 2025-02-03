Cruise news / Half of new-to-cruise passengers looking to spend more time at sea

Half of new-to-cruise passengers looking to spend more time at sea

Author: Kaye Holland

More than half (54 per cent) of new-to-cruise passengers are looking to increase the proportion of their holidays spent at sea, a new survey suggests

The top reasons cited for an increased interest in cruising over the next two years include retirement and more free time (23 per cent), avoiding the hassle of flying (19 per cent), value for money (18 per cent), and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in one trip (15 per cent).

The research also found 94 per cent of first-time cruisers reported being either satisfied or very satisfied with their cruise experience. 

The findings were revealed as part of a survey of over 8000 cruise.co.uk and seascanner.co.uk customers.

Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “These findings reinforce what we’ve been seeing in the market – not only are seasoned cruisers continuing to make cruise their first choice for holidays, but first-time cruisers are quickly becoming lifelong fans. 

“The fact that so many new-to-cruise guests rate their experience positively is a testament to the incredible service, value and variety that a cruise holiday can offer. With more ships, destinations and experiences available than ever, the cruise industry is well-positioned for continued growth.”

