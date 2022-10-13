Menu

Norwegian Prima is the first ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class. Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line

Jump ahead of the game with Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2023 and 2024 sailings With this year coming to a close, there’s no better time to book

our holidays in advance for great deals and plenty of packing prep.

Not sure where you want to travel yet?



Norwegian Cruise Line offers thrilling itineraries the world over with 40 percent savings on all cruises and fly-cruises plus the option to upgrade from £149 to receive ALL applicable packages including Premium Beverages and Speciality Dining. With this cruise line’s variety of sailings from in Asia to Australia, you’ll have enough inspo for cruises far and beyond. Just take a look at these four to get you in the holiday mood…

Wish you were here? Belize features on NCL's seven-day Caribbean itinerary.

7-Day Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan All aboard newest ship: Norwegian Prima. She’ll be gliding out of the lesser visited port of Galveston in Texas, with departure dates from December 2023 to March 2024. With a balcony stateroom from just £1,665 per person (based on 15 December 2023 sailing), you can wave goodbye to dreary England and hello to an exotic paradise around the Caribbean; vibrant coral reefs and flavourful cuisine are just a tiny slice of what’s on offer during this tropical escape. Along the Caribbean coast of Mexico, you’ll float into the peaceful port of Costa Maya. Dust off those walking boots and venture underneath palm tree canopies to uncover some of the many special Mayan ruins. - READ MORE: What to expect onboard Norwegian Prima - Adventure down to the Chacchoben pyramids – an unmissable example of these, surrounded by luscious vegetation and a rich history shown on the exterior of these stone wonders. You’ll feel like a true explorer pulled from an Indiana Jones film in no time. There’s also plenty of time to lay back and relax if you’d prefer, especially during your visit to Harvest Caye in Belize. Exclusive to NCL sailors, take advantage of a secluded beachside villa and the many activities that this haven has to offer. Be stunned by the beautiful Blue Morpho Butterfly sanctuary or embrace your inner daredevil and zipline from the island’s lighthouse across verdant forest vistas and powdered sands.



Set sail with Norwegian Epic. Credit: NCL

9-Day Mediterranean: Italy, France & Spain Between May to August 2023, you could be sailing around an alluring oasis that we all know as the Med. This Norwegian Epic cruise will be taking you out for nine days of sheer bliss and introducing you to a medley of Mediterranean gems such as the one you depart from: Barcelona. Mesmerising Antoni Gaudi mosaic art lines the streets here and will set the scene for your vibrant getaway all from just £1,850 per person (based on 21 July 2023 sailing) – with this price covering your own private balcony cabin, what’s not to love? Along with the famous celeb hub of Cannes in France and the Tuscan region of Livorno, this cruise encompasses plenty of Italian jewels including classic Rome. Stroll into the Mercato di Campo de’ Fiori or down cobbled piazzas in the Trastevere neighbourhood for an authentic Italian day out. Of course, you won’t miss out on bundles of history along the way as you pass colosseum ruins, museums, and imposing forts such as the magical Michelangelo one – a few footsteps within your port of Civitavecchia. This cruise sails to rest in sunny Ibiza, and hear us out, this city isn’t only about wild nightlife and beach raves. Move off the beaten path and go cliff jumping at the rocky headlands of Cala Tarida. Or spend the afternoon in the Dalt Villa district – Ibiza’s fortified old town with well-preserved walls keeping in over 2,500 years of historical secrets.

Bangkok is one of the places that Sir Tim Rice has travelled to. Credit: Shutterstock

11-Day Asia: Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam to Bangkok Joining Norwegian Jewel on February 07, 2024, this 11-day Asian voyage sails through some real treasures before ending up in Bangkok where you can look forward to your last holiday cuppa in a local teahouse or indulge in a soothing Thai massage. You can of course finish the cruise on a mission too, just hop on a smaller boat and wind around Thailand’s longest river (Chao Phraya). You could also take a scenic ride on Bangkok’s Sky Train before walking under a blanket of glowing paper lanterns in the Chatuchak outdoor market.



We’re just talking about the final port of call here – there’s so much to experience on this cruise – all from a worthy £2,790 per person not forgetting the luxurious balcony stateroom.



Before we carry on getting excited about your final day on this cruise, let’s talk about the first when you push off from Bali (Benoa) in Indonesia. Before leaving, get to know its landscapes a little better through the cultural rice farms or volcanic mountains from afar as you chill out on a sandy beach.



You may even be waved off by one of the cheeky local monkeys before your journey into other Indonesian wonderlands such as Semarang with the world’s largest Buddhist temple, and Kaula Lumpar in Malaysia famous for its Kilim Karst Geoforest Park.

12-Day Australia & New Zealand: Auckland, Wellington & Melbourne From January to March 2024, head Down Under onboard Norwegian Spirit. Balcony stateroom cabins start from £3,119 per person and you won’t want to miss this ‘Auzzsome’ journey through Australia and New Zealand’s cities and fjords.



Kick off from Auckland in New Zealand – jam-packed with unimaginable vistas from coastal trails and black sand beaches to fierce volcanic mountains and dense jungle canopies.



The fjords follow closely behind as you witness thundering waterfalls and rugged peaks from a dramatic trio: Dusky Sound, Doubtful Sound and Milford Sound.



After paying visits to more of Australia in noteworthy Melbourne and Tasmania, some time in Sydney will give you a chance to top up your tan on the legendary Bondi Beach. Don’t forget to snap a shot of the iconic Sydney Opera House too…



To book visit ncl.com or call on 0333 336 1598 today.