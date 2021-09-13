Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its return to the Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line revealed today a third of its ships are back in operation as the line celebrates the return of two more vessels to the Mediterranean.
Norwegian Cruise Line - also known as NCL - announced a milestone today in its post-pandemic return to the seas.
Cruise ships Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway are now both back in action.
The vessels have resumed sailing in the Mediterranean, with Getaway cruising to Italy and Greece and Epic to Spain and Italy.
NCL suffered a 500-day cruise suspension during the Covid outbreak but restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021.
Norwegian Epic is the fourth of the company’s 17 ships to resume operations.
She successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona.
During the seven-day sailing, Norwegian Epic called to Livorno, the gateway to the Renaissance heritage of Tuscany and Florence, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia) and Palma (Mallorca).
Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway today embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia).
Through October 25, she will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon – NCL’s newest embarkation port located on the Peloponnese peninsula –Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa).
With up to 13 hours in each port and no more than two days at sea, guests can spend their days exploring ancient ruins and medieval architecture or simply savouring a variety of the region’s famous cuisine.
Cruise guests were treated to revamped ships as the hotels as sea resumed operations.
NCL debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020.
Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand's key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services, and the most luxurious accommodation on board.
The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet.
“It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months, with a third of our fleet now back offering unforgettable vacation experiences”, said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.
“The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old.
"Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”
The Company’s fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the line’s Sail Safe health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through 31st December 2021.
