Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its return to the Mediterranean Norwegian Cruise Line revealed today a third of its ships are back in operation as the line celebrates the return of two more vessels to the Mediterranean.

Norwegian Cruise Line - also known as NCL - announced a milestone today in its post-pandemic return to the seas. Cruise ships Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway are now both back in action. The vessels have resumed sailing in the Mediterranean, with Getaway cruising to Italy and Greece and Epic to Spain and Italy. NCL suffered a 500-day cruise suspension during the Covid outbreak but restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021.

Norwegian Epic is the fourth of the company’s 17 ships to resume operations. She successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona. During the seven-day sailing, Norwegian Epic called to Livorno, the gateway to the Renaissance heritage of Tuscany and Florence, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia) and Palma (Mallorca). Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway today embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia). Through October 25, she will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon – NCL’s newest embarkation port located on the Peloponnese peninsula –Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa).

Norwegian Epic is the fourth of the company’s 17 ships to resume operations. Credit: NCL

With up to 13 hours in each port and no more than two days at sea, guests can spend their days exploring ancient ruins and medieval architecture or simply savouring a variety of the region’s famous cuisine. Cruise guests were treated to revamped ships as the hotels as sea resumed operations. NCL debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020. - READ MORE: Complete guide to major cruise lines' restart dates - Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand's key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services, and the most luxurious accommodation on board. The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet.

Norwegian Cruise Line: "A third of our fleet [are] now back offering unforgettable vacation experiences." Credit: NCL