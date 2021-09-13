Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its return to the Mediterranean
Norwegain main min
Credit: NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its return to the Mediterranean

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Norwegian Cruise Line revealed today a third of its ships are back in operation as the line celebrates the return of two more vessels to the Mediterranean.

Norwegian Cruise Line - also known as NCL - announced a milestone today in its post-pandemic return to the seas.

Cruise ships Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway are now both back in action.

The vessels have resumed sailing in the Mediterranean, with Getaway cruising to Italy and Greece and Epic to Spain and Italy.

NCL suffered a 500-day cruise suspension during the Covid outbreak but restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021.

Norwegian Epic is the fourth of the company’s 17 ships to resume operations.

She successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona.

During the seven-day sailing, Norwegian Epic called to Livorno, the gateway to the Renaissance heritage of Tuscany and Florence, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia) and Palma (Mallorca).

Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway today embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia).

Through October 25, she will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon – NCL’s newest embarkation port located on the Peloponnese peninsula –Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa).

Norwegian epic min
Norwegian Epic is the fourth of the company’s 17 ships to resume operations. Credit: NCL

With up to 13 hours in each port and no more than two days at sea, guests can spend their days exploring ancient ruins and medieval architecture or simply savouring a variety of the region’s famous cuisine.

Cruise guests were treated to revamped ships as the hotels as sea resumed operations.

NCL debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020.

- READ MORE: Complete guide to major cruise lines' restart dates -

Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand's key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services, and the most luxurious accommodation on board.

The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet.

Norgwegian epic and getaway min
Norwegian Cruise Line: "A third of our fleet [are] now back offering unforgettable vacation experiences." Credit: NCL

“It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months, with a third of our fleet now back offering unforgettable vacation experiences”, said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old.

- READ MORE: Travel insurance for cruises - latest advice -

"Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”

The Company’s fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the line’s Sail Safe health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through 31st December 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Cruise Ships
A photo of the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship

Norwegian Dawn

323.7ft / 2340 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Joy cruise ship

Norwegian Joy

326ft / 3804 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Star cruise ship

Norwegian Star

294ft / 2348 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship

Norwegian Jewel

294ft / 2866 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship

Norwegian Bliss

330ft / 4004 guests
A photo of the Pride of America cruise ship

Pride of America

280.7ft / 2186 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Sun cruise ship

Norwegian Sun

258.5ft / 1936 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Gem cruise ship

Norwegian Gem

294ft / 2394 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Jade cruise ship

Norwegian Jade

294ft / 2402 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship

Norwegian Pearl

294ft / 2394 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship

Norwegian Breakaway

323.7ft / 3963 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship

Norwegian Getaway

323.7ft / 3963 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Encore cruise ship

Norwegian Encore

333ft / 4620 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Epic cruise ship

Norwegian Epic

329ft / 4100 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship

Norwegian Spirit

268.5ft / 2018 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Sky cruise ship

Norwegian Sky

258.5ft / 2004 guests
A photo of the Norwegian Escape cruise ship

Norwegian Escape

335ft / 4266 guests
